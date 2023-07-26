Rita Daniels: Why Woman Shouldn’t Leave Husband To Become Single Mother

The proud mother of Regina Daniels, Rita Daniels has advised women never to leave their husbands due to marital issues to become a single mother.

Rita Daniels disclosed this while speaking during an interview, saying some women abandon their spouses and children in order to become single mothers.

According to her, “A woman shouldn’t run away from her partner and her children in order to become a single mother and begin prostitution.

READ ALSO:

Speaking further, she strongly berates ladies who end their marriages and leave their kids with their husbands while posing as single mothers for no other reason than to flex and enjoy life.

The filmmaker and movie producer made it clear that a man should be in charge of raising the family and that any woman who chooses to leave her husband and children behind should not anticipate anything positive from the children when they get older.

She said, “A woman shouldn’t leave her man and kids to become a single mother and start sleeping around. I’m not in support of women who leave their husband’s houses just to flex around.

“A man is supposed to take responsibility for the family, but when you abandon your children with him, don’t expect any benefit from those children when they grow up.”