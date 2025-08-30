Risking My Life For Movie Role Is Stupidity – Stan Nze

Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, has declared that he will never endanger his life in the name of acting, stressing that risking one’s life for a movie role is an act of “Stupidity.”

Speaking in an interview with The Nation, the award-winning actor said there is no reason for him to attempt stunts when there are professional stunt actors whose jobs are to perform such risky scenes.

When asked if he would ever take up a role that required him to jump from a dangerous height.

In response, Nze said, “Why would I? I have done films where characters jump, but it is always done by stunt guys; it’s their job.

“We have stunt actors who get well paid to do their thing. They have the experience and knowledge of how to jump and whatever else they need to do.

“I’m not going to be foolish and say, Because I want to be the best actor in Africa, I’ll risk my life. Then people will do one minute of silence and move on. That is stupidity.”

Stan emphasised that his focus is on longevity, proper training, and working within his limits, while allowing stunt performers to carry out their specialised work.

Beyond his acting career, the actor also spoke about his spirituality, noting that his walk with God remains central to his life, adding that true impact in life cannot be made without connecting with the Creator.

According to him, “I think it is very important, and you don’t need to wait for situations to happen before you seek God; it’s part of daily life.

“Apart from showbiz, you can’t know what the manual of life is if you’re not connected to the one who owns the manual.

“It’s like living wastefully. I’m not saying you must be a regular churchgoer, but you can’t make an impact without the Creator.”