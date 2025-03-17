New Telegraph

March 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
March 17, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Risk Expert Predicts…

Risk Expert Predicts Nigeria’s Economic Boom, Seeks Collaboration

The Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP) on Sunday predicted continued drop in inflation and economic boom for Nigeria in 2025 inspite of ongoing global tarrif wars.

Mr Olayinka Odutola, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, AERMP made the prediction in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

This is inspite of fears by experts including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that US tarrif hikes may trigger inflation in the nation.

Odutola said that ongoing reforms by the President Bola Tinubu administration were already showing growth evidence, citing crash in food prices and power generation boost as examples.

He said that the Nigerian government was on the right track, adding that its policies were pushing down food inflation at a period known for price hikes.

According to him, in the past the Ramadan period always recorded high prices but government efforts frustrated those hoarding staple food hence the current price crash.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

UBA, ICAN Partner To Drive Innovation, Excellence In Finance
Read Next

Export Declines By 12.7% To $22.59bn On Naira Depreciation
Share
Copy Link
×