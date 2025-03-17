Risk Expert Predicts Nigeria’s Economic Boom, Seeks Collaboration

Share

The Association of Enterprise Risk Management Professionals (AERMP) on Sunday predicted continued drop in inflation and economic boom for Nigeria in 2025 inspite of ongoing global tarrif wars.

Mr Olayinka Odutola, Director General/Chief Executive Officer, AERMP made the prediction in a phone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday.

This is inspite of fears by experts including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that US tarrif hikes may trigger inflation in the nation.

Odutola said that ongoing reforms by the President Bola Tinubu administration were already showing growth evidence, citing crash in food prices and power generation boost as examples.

He said that the Nigerian government was on the right track, adding that its policies were pushing down food inflation at a period known for price hikes.

According to him, in the past the Ramadan period always recorded high prices but government efforts frustrated those hoarding staple food hence the current price crash.

