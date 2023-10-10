Rising Waves Of Crime: We’ll Do Anything Possible To Address It – Abuja

…Orders immediate Clarence of criminal’s den

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT Minister), Nyesom Wike on Tuesday vowed to do everything possible and within the ambit of the law, to tackle the rising Waves of crime in Abuja.

The Minister who stormed some of the areas cleared of miscreants at Mabushi and Katampe, by a combined task force ordered that the team should immediately chase out illegal occupants of all the red light zones.

He said, “We will do anything possible we can to see we reduce the level of crime, and we will not allow these people to continue, because this is an eyesore, so make sure you clear this immediately.

“It is most unfortunate what we are seeing, so there is no notice as you must chase them out now, and clear the entire place.”

Also Speaking, the Coordinator of the FCT City Management joint task team, Mukhtar Galadima, said the areas where the miscreants were dislodged, were originally reserved as road corridors.

He said: “Looking at the situation now, due to the security challenges all over the country, this present use of the area is not conducive.

“In the masterplan of Abuja, there is the provision of the different hierarchy of road networks, and this part area consists of a proposed dual mode of transportation- the bus and tram line, which transverses the city across almost all the Districts.

“It transverses from the entire city- starting from Area 1 through Garki Hospital, Social Development Secretariat, behind Ministry of Defense down to Durumi.”