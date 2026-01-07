Rising Tide Of Avoidable Boat Disasters

In the past couple of weeks more than 31 Nigerians have lost their lives in boat disasters in both Yobe and Lagos states. In the case of the Yobe incident which took place after a boat capsised along the Yobe River in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area of the state, left 25 dead and 14 missing, while the Lagos episode reported six deaths while four people were rescued.

According to Mohammad Goje, Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), the incident occurred at about 7:48 p.m. on January 3, after the victims, who were mainly farmers and traders, boarded the boat in Adiyani town in neighbouring Jigawa.

The Lagos episode happened at approximately 8:35 pm involving a Savvy Marine passenger boat en route to Ilashe Beach House along the Nigerdock axis of the Igbologun water channel. Sadly both incidents are only the latest in the alarming frequency that boat disasters are now occurring across the nation.

Unfortunately, after every occurrence, governments at both state and federal levels come out with pronouncements promising to tighten oversight of the sector including the instance of commuters being given life jackets before boarding their vessels. Before these recent occurrences, a tragic boat mishap took place at Gbajibo in Mokwa Local Government Area (LGA) of Niger State on Tuesday, October 1, 2024.

That harrowing incident, with 96 bodies recovered and 53 of them buried as at Saturday, October 5, 2024, raised serious concern and the strict enforcement of the laws on boat safety. According to media reports, the wooden boat carrying about 300 passengers from Kiama LGA of Kwara State capsised at Gbajibo in Mokwa LGA of Niger State after the boat split into two at the middle partly due to being overloaded.

The passengers were on their way for a naming ceremony in Niger State. Subsequently, after the tragedy was discovered the recovery of the corpses was carried out by some local divers, officials of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA). They recovered 16 bodies, made up of two females and 14 males, on Wednesday, the day after the mishap. Twenty more bodies were recovered on Thursday, October3.

That is according to the Director General of NSEMA, Abdullahi Baba-Arah. The horrifying incident has left many relatives of the victims devastated. But it could have been avoided, if the necessary steps on boat safety were taken. As revealed by Mahmud Gbajibo, an indigene, many of the victims would have had their lives saved if they had taken the alternative route of road by riding motorcycles.

And if those who travelled using the boat had worn life jackets, as well as travelled by stronger and safer vessels. Indeed, as President Bola Tinubu highlighted while commiserating with families of the victims, the lives lost would have been saved if only the boat operators had not violated the ban placed on night sailing.

He has, therefore, directed the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) to investigate the boat mishap in Niger State, as well as others across the country, by devising modalities to check the ugly trend. Furthermore, he directed NIWA to expand the scope of its surveillance of inland waterways.

The agency is to prosecute boat operators who have blatantly refused to adhere strictly to the use of life jackets and the ban placed on boat sailing at night. We are of a similar view, as doing so would save more precious lives.

For instance, according to data obtained from ‘Nigeria Watch’ some 1,607 lives were lost in 180 boat accidents between June 2006 and May 2015. In fact, 296 lives were lost to boat mishaps in 2013 alone. According to researchers Ukoji Nwankwo and Vitalis Ukoji, boat mishaps have become endemic on Nigeria’s waterways.

The reasons are traced to the increase in the patronage of water transportation, leading to the mounting pressure on boat operators. Generally, deaths from water transportation are both human related and from natural causes. Factors such as overloading, careless piloting, political instability, militancy, piracy, negligence of safety measures and turbulent weather conditions have led to fatalities.

These have over the decades ,affected not only civilians but the Nigerian Navy, the Army, boat operators and barge captains. But urgent and sustainable solutions should be applied to ensure safety of the waterways and save more lives from boat tragedies. Our source of concern is hinged on the increasing use of waterways for transportation, so as to reduce the pressure on the roads.

Although it contributes a meagre 1.6% to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), Nigeria with 8,600 km of inland waterways and a coastline of 852 km boasts of the second largest waterways on the Africa continent. On the best way forward, we urge the Federal Government to keep embarking on policy reformation and restructuring of NIWA, based on credible data analysis and the deployment of modern information technology.

Sustained public enlightenment has become a necessity for the travellers and boat operators to understand the related laws and the roles they have to play for their own safety. All this should be carried out with the bold aim of ensuring the safety of the waterways, while bringing violators of the laid down laws to speedy justice.