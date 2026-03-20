‘Rising Temperature Could Pose Severe Food Production Consequences’

The Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) Resource Centre has raised concerns over increasing temperature in Nigeria, warning of serious consequences for health, food production and vulnerable communities.

Speaking in Lagos this week, HEDA Resource Centre Programme Manager, Mr Akinmayowa Shobo, said recent projections indicated that much of the country will experience above average heat conditions in the coming months.

He explained that the outlook was consistent with the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction released by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

According to him, northern and north central states are expected to face the most intense conditions, with places such as Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Jigawa and Sokoto likely to record daytime temperature ranging from 37°C to 43°C between March and April.

He noted that high night time temperatures, combined with extreme daytime heat, could intensify heat stress for people, livestock and crops. He added that scientific findings showed that excessive heat exposure could trigger hyperthermia in animals, leading to organ damage and, in severe cases, death.

Shobo also pointed out that sustained temperatures above 35°C dur- ing the reproductive stage of maize could disrupt seed development and significantly lower yields.

He stressed that global data over the past decade reflected a steady rise in temperatures, with recent years ranking among the hottest ever recorded. He said that in 2025, global temperature was estimated to be about 1.47°C higher than pre industrial levels, underscoring a broader warming trend.

Highlighting those most at risk, he listed outdoor labourers, elderly individuals, children and pregnant women as particularly vulnerable to heat related illnesses. He added that people with limited income were also at greater risk due to inadequate access to cooling systems and unreliable electricity supply.

Shobo explained that extreme heat events in Nigeria have been associated with conditions such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as increased death rates. He noted that the country’s average temperature had already risen by about 1.2°C in recent decades and may climb further before the end of the century.

He attributed Nigeria’s growing exposure to heatwaves to rapid urban growth, widespread deforestation and persistent challenges in the power sector. He called for urgent action, including public awareness campaigns and stronger emergency response measures.

Among the immediate steps he recommended are the creation of cooling centres, deployment of mobile health services and improved access to safe drinking water during periods of extreme heat. He also emphasised the importance of strengthening communication systems and ensuring more reliable electricity distribution.

Looking ahead, Shobo advocated the use of modern tools such as artificial intelligence, drones and satellite technology to enhance monitoring and early warning systems. He urged closer cooperation between government institutions, civil society groups and local communities to improve preparedness.

He further called for long term strategies, including the development of climate resilient infrastructure, adoption of renewable energy and promotion of climate smart farming practices.

According to him, Nigeria also needs a comprehensive national plan to manage heat risks, alongside stricter environmental policies to curb deforestation and emissions.

He added that practical innovations such as green roofing, expansion of urban tree cover and the cultivation of heat tolerant crop varieties could play a key role in helping the country adapt to rising temperatures.