Rising Tech-Facilitated Gender Based Violence Raises Concern

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) is an international campaign that raises awareness and calls for an end to violence against women and girls.

The 2024 edition of the campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10 each year, has come and gone but women in the country has continued to face violence.

Nasarawa State

The latest of such GBV already making the rounds occured in Nasarawa State where a gospel singer was caught with the severed head of his girlfriend within a church premises.

The 32-year-old suspect, Timileyin Ajayi, who allegedly killed the victim in cold blood, has been remanded in police custody at the Nasarawa State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia, the state capital.

His arrest stems from allegations of murdering his girlfriend, Salome Eleoja Adaidu, a 24-year-old member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who worked at Nicon Insurance in Abuja.

Ajayi was caught with Adaidu’s head on Sunday January 12, near one church at Orozo, a border area between Nasarawa State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The victim met her untimely and violent death early this month.

This is just one case of GBV. There are many more happening in the country and more women are falling victims. The latest incident is an attestation that women in the country continue to fall victim of GBV.

Sadly, as the advocacy on 16 Days Activism on GBV ended last year, new developments have shown that other forms of violence against women, are currently being experienced by women on the country.

Technology

One such development is the rising technology facilitated gender based violence (TFGBV). Reacting to the development, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI), a not for profit organisation, recently raised concerns about the rising threat of TFGBV in Nigeria.

Executive Director, WDSFAI, Nafisat Bakare, had in an article, highlighted the devastating consequences of TFGBV on victims, predominantly women, who “often experience psychological trauma, reputational harm and economic losses.”

TFGBV, is an act of violence perpetrated by one or more individuals that is committed, assisted, aggravated and amplified in part or fully by the use of information and communication technologies or digital media against a person on the basis of gender.

According to Ms Bakare: “The consequences of TFGBV are profound. “Victims may feel forced to conform to societal expectations, often against their will, to avoid further harassment or stigmatisation.”

TFGBV encompasses various forms of abuse enabled by technology, such as cyberstalking, online harassment, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, doxxing, and other acts aimed at causing harm, fear, or shame.

VAPP Act

The article by Bakare cited data showing that between January and May 2024, at least 6,142 cases of gender-based violence were reported across various Nigerian states, despite the existence of the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act. Ms Bakare also pointed out that despite the VAPP Act and other legal frameworks, Nigeria’s response to TFGBV remains inadequate.

She said: “The VAPP Act, while progressive, is not universally adopted across all states, leaving significant gaps in protection for women and girls.

“Moreover, existing laws often fail to address the unique challenges posed by technology-enabled abuse. For instance, cyberstalking and online harassment laws are either outdated or poorly enforced, and there is a lack of specialised training for law enforcement agents on handling TFGBV cases.

“Also, victims often face stigma and blame when reporting incidents, further discouraging them from seeking justice. The digital divide also plays a role, as many women in rural areas lack access to information about their rights or the means to report abuse.”

Scarcity of data Ms Bakare also identified the scarcity of data on TFGBV in Nigeria as a significant barrier to effective intervention.

“Comprehensive, localised research is needed to understand the scale and nature of the problem,” she said. “This data can inform the development of targeted policies, public awareness campaigns and support services.

“Collaboration between academia, CSOs, and government agencies is essential to bridge this gap and ensure that interventions are evidence-based.”

According to Ms Bakare, to combat TFGBV in Nigeria, a multi-faceted approach is necessary, involving government, civil society, technology companies and the public.

She said that the government must ensure universal adoption and enforcement of the VAPP Act and other relevant laws, adding that existing legislation should be updated to address the unique challenges of TFGBV, and law enforcement agencies should receive specialised training.

She also suggested that technology companies must create safe online spaces by implementing effective content moderation, providing transparent reporting mechanisms, and collaborating with local organisations to address TFGBV.

“Victims of TFGBV need access to counseling, legal aid, and other support services. Government and CSOs should collaborate to establish and expand these services, ensuring they are accessible to all, regardless of location or socioeconomic status,” Ms Bakare added.

JFC

Another organisation which recently began advocacy to create awareness about TFGBV is Journalists For Christmas (JFC). JFC in collaboration with the World Association For Christ Communication (WACC) and other relevant stakeholders, recently launched a report, activating the #EndMisogynyNG advocacy campaign in Lagos.

In the spirit of the #16DaysOfActivism to end all forms of GBV in society, Mr Femi Adesina, the keynote speaker at the event which held in Lagos last month, urged participants to propagate the JFC report on Misogyny.

Misogyny is the hatred, contempt, or prejudice against women or girls. It’s a form of sexism that can lead to women being treated as inferior to men. Misogyny can be found in social systems, environments, and online.

According to Adesina, propagating the JFC report on Misogyny will enable guilty perpetrators who are involved to stop all forms of antisocial and dehumanising acts before they become an uncontrollable vice in society.

Speaking in the same vien, the Provost of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Mr Gbenga Adefaye, who applauded the advocacy initiative of JFC founding President and Project Coordinator, Mr Lekan Otufodunrin, said: “This is a very good thing, and I would love to see and read this report because some of us may be an unconscious misogynist, acting unplanned or not being deliberate as agents who are mad at women.”

Speaking further, he emphasised how he is interested and eager to read the JFC report in order to learn and reflect if he was a misogynist or not.

