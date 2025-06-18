Rising Stars, Rocks Of Abeokuta Crowned Champions Of Club Cricket League

Share

The 2024/2025 Club Cricket Committee League came to an electrifying close last Sunday, with Rising Stars Cricket Club (RSCC) and Rocks of Abeokuta claiming top honours in the Premier Division and Division One, respectively.

At the Tafawa Balewa Cricket Oval, Rising Stars etched their name in the history books, clinching the Premier Division title after securing nine points from five matches in a season marked by grit and consistency.

Meanwhile, at the University of Lagos Cricket Oval, Rocks of Abeokuta pulled off a dramatic onewicket victory over Lagos Rangers Cricket Club on the final day to leapfrog their rivals on Net Run Rate.

The thrilling win earned them not only the Division One title but also a promotion to the Premier Division, alongside runners-up, Super Eagles Cricket Club.

At the closing ceremony, Endurance Ofem, Technical Adviser of the League and Player Representative on the Board of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, represented the Chairman of the Club Cricket Committee, Akin Denton.

