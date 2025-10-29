‘Rising Recurrent Spending Pressure Threatens Govt’s Fiscal Discipline’

Although improved oil output and stronger performance from non-oil tax agencies will likely keep bolstering inflows into the Federation Account, “rising recurrent spending pressures — including wage adjustments and debt servicing costs- may continue to test the government’s fiscal discipline,” analysts at Cowry Asset Management Limited have said.

They stated this while commenting on latest data which shows that inflows into Federation Account continue to maintain their upward trend.

The analysts, who noted that between January and September 2025, a total of N16.45 trillion was shared among the three tiers of government, representing a 49.6% increase year-on-year from the N10.9 trillion distributed over the same period in 2024, said that: “This sharp rise underscores a combination of improved oil revenue performance, enhanced tax remittances, and the gradual normalization of Nigeria’s fiscal operations following the distortions of the 2023–2024 exchange rate realignments.”

They further said: “A closer look at the disbursement breakdown reveals that the Federal Government received N5.66 trillion, accounting for about 34 per cent of the total pool. This represents an 59 per cent year-on-year increase, the most significant growth among the tiers.

State governments collectively received N5.52 trillion, up by 47.3 per cent, while local governments earned N4.04 trillion, a 48.2 per cent increase over the corresponding period of 2024. The 13 per cent derivation fund, which benefits oil-producing states, also grew modestly by 27.6 per cent to N1.23 trillion, reflecting an improvement in crude oil output and remittance efficiency by key upstream operators.

“The pattern of monthly allocations highlights the increasing liquidity that has flowed into the public sector since the start of the year. From an average monthly disbursement of just above N1.1 trillion in the first half of 2024, allocations have steadily expanded, crossing the N2 trillion mark in July and August 2025, when FAAC distributed N2.00 trillion and N2.23 trillion respectively — the highest monthly disbursements on record.

The combination of elevated crude oil prices in the international market, higher domestic oil production volumes, and stronger performance from non-oil tax agencies such as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Nigeria Customs Service, all contributed to the enlarged fiscal envelope.”

According to the analysts, the strong inflow to the Federation Account in 2025 has had significant fiscal implications at the subnational level, with many states reporting improved liquidity positions, thus enabling them to meet recurrent obligations such as salary payments, pension arrears, and in some cases, increased capital expenditure.

They also noted that while higher inflows into the Federation Account have also supported local governments, “many of which depend almost entirely on monthly allocations to function, …the distribution pattern continues to underscore Nigeria’s fiscal centralization — with the Federal Government and states accounting for over two-thirds of total disbursements, leaving local councils still fiscally constrained.”

In addition, they pointed out that while the 2025 Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) trajectory “reflects a system gradually rebalancing from FX-driven windfalls to organic revenue growth,” which is positive for fiscal sustainability, it, however, introduces new challenges.

Specifically, they warned that with limited exchange rate revaluation gains and only moderate improvement in oil output, “the scope for further revenue expansion may narrow unless tax efficiency, compliance, and diversification deepen.”

The analysts concluded that: “Going into the final quarter of 2025, FAAC inflows are expected to remain robust but may begin to stabilize around the N1.8–N2.0 trillion monthly range, depending on oil market dynamics and fiscal operations.

With oil production currently averaging between 1.4 and 1.5 million barrels per day and global prices hovering near the $80 per barrel mark, Nigeria’s fiscal outlook remains cautiously optimistic. “However, rising recurrent spending pressures — including wage adjustments and debt servicing costs — may continue to test the government’s fiscal discipline.”