Rising Poverty: Structural Reforms Imperative, No Longer Optional – Obi

Former National Leader of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has called for urgent structural reforms to address rising poverty in Nigeria.

Obi, in a statement on X on Thursday, highlighted that the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 report estimates that by next year, 141 million Nigerians, about 62 percent of the population will be living in poverty.

The report, he noted, shows that weak real income growth and persistently high living costs will continue to deepen poverty. Obi warned that most Nigerians will not see sufficient income growth to offset rising costs if decisive action is not taken.

“Although headline inflation may moderate, sustained high prices driven by energy, logistics, and exchange-rate fluctuations will remain a burden. Low-income households are particularly vulnerable, as food constitutes up to 70 percent of their total spending, leaving them acutely exposed to food inflation and price shocks,” he said.

The former Anambra State governor added that rising poverty undermines purchasing power, depresses demand, and pressures micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises that rely on local consumers.

“A sustained increase in poverty could unravel public finances, erode human capital, and impede economic recovery unless robust job creation, productivity growth, and effective social protection programmes are implemented,” Obi warned.

He contrasted Nigeria’s trajectory with countries like India and Indonesia, which have successfully reduced extreme poverty over the last two decades. India, for instance, reduced extreme poverty from 35–40 percent in 2000 to just 5.3 percent today, while Indonesia cut poverty from around 30 percent in 2000 to roughly eight percent. In contrast, Nigeria’s poverty rate has risen from about 40 percent in 2000 to 62 percent currently.

Obi attributed the success of India and Indonesia to sustained investments in education, health, and social protection. “In 2000, India, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and Nigeria shared similar Human Development Index (HDI) scores of 0.49, 0.47, 0.60, and 0.45, respectively. By 2025, India and Bangladesh surged to 0.685, and Indonesia to 0.74, while Nigeria languished at 0.53, remaining entrenched in the low human development category after 25 years,” he said.

Obi questioned whether Nigeria will continue to accept a reality where children face some of the highest risks of being born into poverty worldwide.

“The fact that 141 million Nigerians are living in poverty is not merely a national failure; it is a blatant threat to our future. The time for complacency has passed,” he stated.

He concluded that structural reforms in macroeconomic stability, agriculture, food supply, logistics, education, health, productivity, and large-scale job creation are no longer optional, they are imperative.