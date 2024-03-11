‘Rising poverty, food insecurity may impede Nigeria’s debt repayment’

The need to tackle urgent humanitarian concerns, such as rising poverty and food insecurity may affect Nigeria’s ability to repay the $2.84 billion it owes the International Monetary Fund (IMF), analysts at Unity Bank have said.

The analysts, who stated this in the latest edition of the “Unity Bank Digest,” noted that although the IMF said in its recent post-financing assessment report on Nigeria that it believes the nation will repay the loan it(Fund) lent it, the report paints a worrisome picture of the country’s economic outlook. As the analysts put it: “The IMF recently released a post-financing assessment report on Nigeria, painting a concerning outlook for the nation’s economic future.

The report warns of a potential inflation rate soaring to an unprecedented 44% in 2024 if significant monetary policy tightening by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is not implemented promptly. This dire scenario is compounded by projected pressures on the naira and the looming threat of a climate shock in early 2024 after severe flooding in late 2022. “The IMF predicts a possible 35 per cent depreciation of the naira in 2024, down from 39 per cent, exacerbating inflationary pressures and debt repayment concerns. Despite the IMF’s belief that Nigeria will repay its debt ($2.84bn as of Q3’23 & 6.8% of Nigeria’s total external debt), urgent humanitarian concerns, such as rising poverty and food insecurity, pose significant challenges to repayment capacity, necessitating difficult trade-offs.”

Furthermore, the analysts stated: “The uncertainty surrounding Nigeria’s foreign reserves estimated at $33.45 billion and the potential for further external (geopolitical) shocks in the country add to the risk facing the nation’s economic stability and citizens’ well-being. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) 2022 multidimensional poverty data report, 63 per cent of the Nigerian population (133 million) are multidimensionally poor.” “The current situation underscores the urgent need for the CBN to implement substantial monetary policy tightening to mitigate inflation risks.

Failure to do so could lead to severe economic instability, with high inflation eroding purchasing power and potentially triggering social unrest,” they added. In addition, the analysts warned that further naira depreciation would worsen inflationary pressures, thereby increasing living costs and operating expenses. They proposed that going forward, “the government must prioritize policies that promote economic diversification, boost domestic production, and enhance food security to mitigate the impact of global and regional shocks and reduce reliance on imports.” “Strengthening institutional frameworks, implementing structural reforms, and fostering private sector participation will be crucial for building resilience and driving sustainable economic growth. Moreover, enhancing transparency and accountability in public financial management will bolster investor confidence and support Nigeria’s efforts to attract much-needed foreign investment,” the analysts added.