Rising Poverty Could Undermine Credibility Of 2027 Elections, HURIWA Warns

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), a civil rights organisation, yesterday warned that worsening poverty levels across the country could pose serious risks to the credibility of the 2027 general elections, urging governments at all levels to adopt policies that improve living standards rather than deepen hardship.

In a press statement issued yesterday and signed by its National Coordinator, Com. Emmanuel Onwubiko, the group said it was concerned that Nigeria’s political leadership had yet to prioritise what it described as “pro-poor, propeople and pro-growth” economic policies capable of lifting millions out of poverty.

“HURIWA is worried that economic choices being made today are not sufficiently focused on reducing poverty or strengthening the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians. When large segments of the population are economically vulnerable, elections themselves risk being distorted.”

The organisation alleged that public resources and opportunities were increasingly being concentrated among political allies and insiders; a trend it said could widen inequality and weaken public trust in governance.

HURIWA said: “The pattern we observe is one where political appointments and access to lucrative contracts appear to favour a narrow circle of political associates. This approach does little to address mass unemployment or rising living costs faced by the majority.”

HURIWA also expressed concern about recent changes to campaign finance thresholds approved by the National Assembly, arguing that they could make it harder for candidates without strong financial backing to compete fairly.

“Raising campaign spending limits may unintentionally entrench the influence of money in politics and limit opportunities for credible candidates who lack wealthy godfathers,” the group said. The rights group linked its concerns to recent economic forecasts, including projections contained in the Nigeria Economic Outlook 2026 report published by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

According to HURIWA, the report suggests that poverty levels could rise further in the coming year if current trends persist. HURIWA noted with alarm projections indicating that a significant proportion of Nigerians could be living in poverty by 2026. “This is a sobering outlook as the country heads toward another election cycle.”

The group also referenced warnings from international development partners, including the World Bank and the World Food Programme (WFP), on the scale of economic hardship and food insecurity in Nigeria and parts of West and Central Africa.

Quoting the PwC outlook, the group said most Nigerians were unlikely to see income growth strong enough in the short term to offset rising prices, adding that structural issues such as energy costs, logistics challenges and exchange rate pressures continued to affect affordability.

HURIWA cautioned that widespread poverty could make voters more susceptible to inducements during elections; a situation it said undermines democratic choice. “When citizens are hungry and desperate, the integrity of the ballot is put at risk. Elections should be contests of ideas and performance, not of who can offer shortterm relief to struggling voters.”

The group criticised what it described as a growing reliance on short-term palliatives and so-called “stomach infrastructure” by some political actors, arguing that such measures do not substitute for sustainable development.