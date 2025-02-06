Rising Operating Costs Curb Conoil’s Profit Growth

Share

Conoil Plc’s otherwise commendable financial performance for the fiscal year 2024 was significantly tempered by soaring operating costs, which offset gains from robust revenue growth and strategic efficiencies, New Telegraph analysis of the company’s latest financial statement has revealed.

In the audited financial statement filed to the Nigerian Exchange, profit after tax of the oil marketing firm increased by 15.42 per cent to N11.39 billion, up from N9.87 billion in 2023 just as revenue surged by 60.45 per cent, reaching N323.13 billion in 2024 compared to N201.39 billion the previous year.

Yet, this revenue expansion came at a cost, as the company’s cost of sales rose sharply by 62.33 per cent to N294.72 billion, up from N181.56 billion in 2023. This increase reflects escalating input costs, persistent global supply chain disruptions, and inflationary pressures.

The company also faced mounting operational ex – penses, with distribution costs soaring by 80.63 per cent to N4.99 billion, and administrative expenses rising 27.54 per cent to N5.73 billion.

These cost pressures were attributed to heightened logistics expenses, increased energy costs, and higher personnel expenditures as part of the company’s expansion strategy.

Despite these headwinds, Conoil achieved a gross profit of N28.41 billion, representing a 43.25 per cent increase from N19.83 billion in 2023.

Profit from operating activities grew by 24.28 per cent to N17.69 billion, up from N14.23 billion in the previous year, reflecting Conoil’s ability to maintain operational efficiency amid challenging economic conditions.

Nevertheless, finance costs nearly doubled, increasing by 98.58% to N3.88 billion, driven by rising interest rates and higher debt servicing costs associated with funding growth initiatives.

