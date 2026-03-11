Rising Net FX Reserves Highlight CBN’s Reform Gains

The decision by the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) to lower the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) by 50 basis points from 27 per cent to 26.5 per cent at its meeting last week is part of the apex bank’s strategy to ensure that the gains of the reform measures it introduced in September are sustained, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

When, in the aftermath of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) release of its 2016-2022 audited financial statements, in August 2023, global financial service firm, JP Morgan, published a report in which it estimated that the country’s net foreign reserves were around $3.7 billion-far below the $33.8 billion gross external reserves that the apex bank then had on its website, the development sparked significant controversy about which of the figures analysts should use in making projections about the economy.

Some analysts, at the time, called for more frequent release of the net foreign reserves numbers, because, according to them, this usually boosts transparency and gives a clearer picture of the actual level of the nation’s dollar buffers.

Cardoso’s pledge

In fact, CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, who was appointed to that position by President Bola Tinubu in September 2023, told the Senate, during his confirmation hearing, that his top priorities included clearing the apex bank’s backlog of unsettled foreign exchange obligations to local lenders, which he estimated was as high as $7 billion, improving transparency, fixing corporate governance, and restoring diminished confidence in the autonomy and integrity of the central bank.

Interestingly, when Cardoso assumed office as the Acting Governor of the CBN in September 2023, the gross external reserves stood at ap- proximately $33 billion to $33.6 billion while the naira had slumped to a record low, falling to N1,000 per dollar on the parallel market.

However, between then and now, there has been a remarkable positive change in the state of the country’s external reserves and its local currency, occasioned by the reforms that Car- doso and his team quickly introduced.

Reform gains

Indeed, in his address at the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) 60th annual bankers’ dinner in November last year, the CBN Governor stated that foreign capital inflows hit $20.98 billion in the first 10 months of 2025, adding that this reflected a 70 percent surge compared to total inflows recorded in 2024.

He said: “Foreign capital inflows reached $20.98 billion in the first ten months of 2025, a 70 per cent increase over total inflows for 2024 and a 428 per cent surge compared to the $3.9 billion recorded in 2023, reflecting a clear resurgence in investor confidence.”

He also disclosed that Nigeria’s external sector strengthened decisively in 2025, with the current account balance increasing by over 85 percent to $5.28 billion in second quarter (Q2) of 2024 — up from $2.85 billion in Q1.

“Bolstering our external buffers, foreign reserves reached $46.7 bil- lion by mid-November, the highest in nearly seven years, providing over 10 months of forward import cover and significantly enhancing the economy’s resilience.

“What is most important here is that our FX reserves are being rebuilt organically, not by borrowing, but through improved market functioning, stronger non-oil exports, and robust capital inflows.

“While oil production improved modestly to an average of 1.45-1.52 million barrels per day in 2025, the truly encouraging development is the strong performance of non-oil exports.

“Supported by ongoing reforms and greater exchange-rate flexibility, non-oil exports have grown by more than 18 percent year-on-year, reflecting rising competitiveness under a truly market-driven FX framework, Cardoso stated.

According to the CBN Governor, diaspora remittances also improved in 2025 as confidence returned to official channels, driven by greater transparency, faster settlement, and better reporting.

Specifically, he said: “Remittances increased by approximately 12 per cent this year, and we expect this momentum to continue as the Non-Resident BVN, launched earlier this year, becomes more widely adopted in 2026. “We are committed to maintaining the current flexible exchange-rate framework that allows the naira to act as a shock absorber while limiting excessive volatility.”

Reform measures

On reform measures that the apex bank implemented that boosted investors’ confidence in the economy, Cardoso said the introduction of the Nigerian foreign exchange (FX) code had established clear guidelines for transparency, ethics, governance, and fair dealing among authorised dealers, adding that the deployment of the Electronic Foreign Exchange Management System (EFEMS), powered by Bloomberg BMatch, “has transformed FX trading through mandatory order submission, real-time regulatory visibility, and enhanced price discovery.”

CBN’s macroeconomic outlook for 2026

Similarly, in its macroeconomic

Countries with fixed exchange rates tend to require more reserves to back their currencies, but reserves are also critical for countries with more flexible exchange rates. They help to contain excessive currency volatility and the associated macroeconomic costs

outlook for 2026, released in December, the CBN said it would continue with its reforms in the foreign exchange market that are expected to sustain exchange rate stability and lead to the external reserves rising to $51.04 billion.

The apex bank stated: “The positive trend in the external position is expected to be sustained in 2026, supported by strong exports, steady remittances inflow, increased oil & gas output, improved domestic refining capacity and rising global demand from key trading partners.

“The current account surplus is expected to rise to $18.81 billion, while increased portfolio investment inflows and external borrowings are projected to keep the financial account in a net borrowing position of $10.15 billion. In the last fortnight, however, the CBN has released new data which suggest that it is set to surpass its 2026 projections for the external reserves.

Latest data

First, during the post-Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) press briefing on February 26, Cardoso disclosed that the country’s gross external reserves were at $50.45 billion as of February 16, 2026.

Then in a statement issued last week, the CBN governor announced that Nigeria’s net foreign exchange reserves rose sharply by 772 per cent in two years, climbing from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion as of December 2025.

He explained that the net reserves figures reflected the benefits of increased transparency and credibility in foreign exchange management, boosting investor confidence, attracting stronger FX inflows, and improving reserve management practices aimed at preserving capital, ensuring liquidity, and supporting long-term sustainability.

According to him, the improvement represents a substantial strengthening in both the level and quality of Nigeria’s external buffers over the past three years.

He stated: “Net reserves increased sharply from $3.99 billion at the end of 2023 to $34.80 billion at the close of 2025, reflecting what he described as a fundamental improvement in reserve quality.” Cardoso pointed out that the 2025 net reserve position alone exceeded the total gross reserves recorded at the end of 2023, which stood at $33.22 billion.

He further stated that net reserves rose from $23.11 billion at end-2024 to $34.80 billion at end-2025, while gross external reserves increased to $45.71 billion from $40.19 billion over the same period, representing an increase of $5.52 billion.

He noted that the expansion highlighted Nigeria’s enhanced capacity to meet external obligations, support exchange rate stability and reinforce overall macroeconomic resilience. He described the end-2025 reserve position as strong validation of the Bank’s ongoing policy reforms and external sector adjustments.

IMF’s advice on external reserves

Last week, New Telegraph reported that against the backdrop of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published a blog in which it stressed that it was critical for emerging market and developing economies to build adequate levels of FX reserves, as this, according to the Fund, would help to shield them from unexpected shocks and reinforce their resilience.

The Washington-based multilateral agency, however, emphasised: “The process of building reserves takes time and is most effective when done organically rather than by short-term foreign-exchange borrowing from private or official creditors.”

According to the Fund, “successful stabilization programs of the late 1980s and early 1990s show that there is no shortcut. Reserves much be purchased over sustained periods.” It also said: “In most cases, reserve accumulation is initially supported by fiscal and current account surpluses, with net private capital inflows playing a greater role as the stabilization process becomes entrenched.

In fact, countries that relied too heavily on volatile financial flows and insufficient exchange rate flexibility (often with an overly appreciated exchange rate) terminated their stabilization programs abruptly once capital flows stopped and reversed.

“In the end, balance of payments sustainability depends on whether countries can run sufficiently large trade surpluses to cover dividends and interest payments on external private and public liabilities while simultaneously building or maintaining an adequate level of reserves.”

The IMF further stated: “Just as it is important for governments to invest in productivity-enhancing infrastructure, health and education, it is critical that they invest in macroeconomic stability—building sufficient buffers— and in the institutions to support it. “This process is often long and arduous.

It requires patience and avoiding shortcuts or overreliance on financial engineering. Fortunately, many emerging and developing economies have strengthened their economies by appropriately balancing policy objectives—inflation, external stability, sustained growth—and building societal consensus around basic principles grounded on sound economic discipline.”

Significantly, the Bretton Woods institution pointed out that “the importance of reserves transcends the choice of exchange rate regime.”

“Countries with fixed exchange rates tend to require more reserves to back their currencies, but reserves are also critical for countries with more flexible exchange rates. They help to contain excessive currency volatility and the associated macroeconomic costs,” it stated.

Conclusion

While the CBN’s reforms have clearly helped to significantly build the country’s external reserves in less than three years, analysts believe that the apex bank must sustain these measures in order to avoid reversals.