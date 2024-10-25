Rising Music Talent, Halleu, Drops New Single Gaba

Share

One of the growing talents in Nigeria’s music industry, Anaba Praise Nnamdi, who is also known as Halleu, as his form of identification as a singer, in the course of establishing himself and dishing out good songs to music lovers, has just dropped a fresh tune he titled ‘Gaba’. Gaba, an Igbo word, is translated to mean move forward in English.

With the song available on the necessary streaming platforms, Halleu informed that the new single is beginning to have the desired effect as well as giving encouraging feedback.

While Halleu is signed to Power Dey Records, owned by Eke Ikenna ThankGod, Gaba was produced by Kenny Wonder. Young and dynamic Halleu, in a brief discussion, recalled how he developed in singing, his inspiration.

“From birth, as the first child of three children in Abia State to graduating from Abia State University with a degree in Industrial Chemistry, I have embarked on a colorful journey as a fashion designer and music enthusiast.

My love for music harmonizes with my fashion designs, creating a unique blend of artistry that reflects my passion for creativity.”

