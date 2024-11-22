Rising Music Star, Terryfeeq, Releases New Single, Happy People

Share

Next Rated music star, Adewunmi ‘Terryfeeq’ Adeshina, has released new single, ‘Happy People’. Though much has not been heard about him but lately he has been working silently on this new jam.

For those who don’t know much, Terryfeeq sojourn into music started years back at teen. Findings revealed that Terryfeeq, whose sojourn into music started years back at teen, was born December 16, 1989.

He The Ila Orangun, Osun State born musician whose early years in Lagos exposed him to a rich variety of musical influences, carved a unique identity for himself in the ever-evolving world of Nigeria music and performance arts.

These influences shaped his approach to music, which blends traditional Afrobeat sounds with contemporary styles, a hallmark of his ever-expanding artistry. His unique voice has paved ways for him.

Last Wednesday, November 20, Terryfeeq dropped new single, entitled ‘Happy People’. As expected, the song is trending on all digital music platforms worldwide. “The new single is a concept to emit the opposite of what Nigerians are facing right now.

Things are very challenging in Nigeria currently. But as an artiste, I have to encourage people with my music. I want to express through my lyrics that no matter what people are facing, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

We need to be happy. Some countries are facing lots more than Nigeria as a country. I am very optimistic that we will overcome the challenges we are facing. So we have to be happy,”

Terryfeeq said. After dropping his EP, ‘God’s Time’, Terryfeeq is fast becoming household name in the entertainment industry. He adores Asake, Olamide and Davido styles of music.

Aside music, Terryfeeq’s academic journey took him to State High School, where he honed his skills in both academics, and artistic expression.

Though he wasn’t formally trained in music during his school years, the environment at State High School fostered a sense of creativity that later served as the foundation of his career.

His stage name, Terryfeeq, emerged as an artistic personal that blends his true identity with his passion for performing arts, capturing both his individuality and his diverse influences. He has performed at Global Excellence Awards, CONVA Awards and lots of shows in Nigeria.

Terryfeeq is working assiduously with his team to take over the music industry. ‘Happy People’ was produced by Danny B while the video was directed by Big Jonz.

