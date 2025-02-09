Rising Music Star set to Release Debut Single ‘

Share

Nigerian-American artist and entrepreneur, Dr. Omolade Akpata Kasali, professionally known as MOLA, is set to make her grand entrance into the music industry with the release of her debut single, ‘Idaduro’ – a powerful song about persistence and refusing to delay one’s dreams.

The upcoming release features production from industry-heavyweight Bankulli and acclaimed producer Noah Aire. It promises a fresh fusion of R&B and Afrobeats that showcases MOLA’s unique artistic vision. The single serves as a preview to her highly anticipated EP, ‘Irin Ajo’ (The Beauty of My Journey), scheduled for release in June.

MOLA, who holds a Ph.D. in Strategic Business Management and operates a successful cafeteria in Eko Atlantic City’s Hakuna Matata theme park, brings her diverse background and international exposure to her music. Her sound draws inspiration from global icons like Beyoncé, Celine Dion, and ASA, creating a distinctive blend that crosses cultural and genre boundaries.

MOLA’s journey from choir practices at age 9 to residency performances at Eko Hotel and Suites has prepared her for this moment. Her international performance experience, including shows in Los Angeles, has shaped her into a complete performer ready to take the global stage.

“‘Idaduro,’ which means ‘no delays’ in Yoruba, is more than just a song – it’s a testament to resilience and faith,” says MOLA. “It’s about holding onto your dreams despite life’s challenges and believing in divine timing.”

The well-anticipated single will drop on February 15, and a listening party at Eko Hotels will be held the following day, February 16.

Share

Please follow and like us: