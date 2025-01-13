Rising Music Star, Oronti, Gets Career Boost

Share

In the ever-competitive music industry, it’s not often that a new talent emerges, capturing the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Bukky Oronti (ORONTI), the Nigerian-born singer who rose to fame after her impressive stint on The Voice United Kingdom, is one such exceptional talent. With her powerful voice, captivating stage presence, and inspiring story, Bukky Oronti (ORONTI) is undoubtedly a rising star to watch.

Born in Nigeria, Bukky grew up surrounded by music. Her parents, avid music lovers, encouraged her to explore her vocal talents from a young age. Bukky’s early influences ranged from traditional Nigerian music to Western pop and R&B, laying the foundation for her unique sound.

Bukky’s big break came when she auditioned for The Voice UK in 2019. Her breathtaking performance of “Say Something” by A Great Big World and Christina Aguilera left the coaches and audience in awe, earning her a spot on Team Jennifer Hudson.

Bukky’s music is a fusion of her cultural heritage and personal experiences. Her soulful voice blends effortlessly with elements of R&B, pop, and Afrobeat, creating a distinctive sound that resonates with listeners worldwide. Bukky cites iconic artists like Whitney Houston, Celine Dion, and Beyoncé as inspirations, as well as Nigerian music legends like Tiwa Savage and Wizkid.

Last summer, ORONTI released her debut single, “Saviour”, which showcased her incredible vocal range and emotional delivery. The song received widespread acclaim and paved the way for her upcoming releases. This month, ORONTI is set to drop her new single “Moonlight”, followed by another highly anticipated single next month.

As ORONTI continues to rise through the music ranks, she remains committed to staying true to her art and her values. With new music on the horizon, fans can expect more of the same soulful, uplifting sounds that have captivated audiences worldwide.

Bukky Oronti (ORONTI) is more than just a talented singer; she’s a passionate artist with a unique voice and vision. As she continues to share her music with the world, we can’t help but be drawn in by her captivating presence and inspiring story.

Share

Please follow and like us: