September 11, 2023
Rising Music Artist, Majeed Hopes to Strike Gold With Second EP ‘Cheers to Life’

Cheers To Life EP by MAJEEED is a music project that can be described as a musical expression of gratitude, growth and positive energy with an organic feel of Afrobeat.

The EP showcases the art of musical creativity with the prolific songwriting skills of Majeeed merged with fascinating collaborations.

The EP has four (4) strategic collaborations with the likes of BNXN, TIWA SAVAGE, ROTIMI & LOJAY and also consists of eight (8) Tracks which are “Cheers To Life, Girls Deserve More Money, Waka Jeje, Gbese, Slip & Slide, Shayo, Stop Nonsense and Gbese EDM” Ekeh Chiaka Joseph, professionally known as MAJEEED is a rising Afrobeat music artist who has rapidly gained recognition worldwide for his prolific songwriting abilities after he released his debut project under Dream Empire Music in MARCH 2022 titled BITTERSWEET.

The EP had hits like ‘Smile For Me’, ‘No Room For Love’ and a remix ‘Yawa No Dey End’ ft JoeBoy. In early 2023, Dream Empire Music and EMPIRE entered into a label part- nership in connection with the artist “MAJEEED” to deliver his 2nd official music project titled CHEERS TO LIFE and released 7th September 2023.

