Rising Kidnap Cases: Oyo Must Rebuild Its Security Architecture, Ibadan NBA Tells Makinde

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ibadan Branch, Chairman Ibrahim Lawal, yesterday raised concerns over the rising cases of kidnappings in Oyo State.

He urged Governor Seyi Makinde and security agencies to urgently overhaul the state’s security architecture. Lawal made the call during a press conference in Ibadan, ahead of the week-long 2025 NBA Ibadan Law Week scheduled to commence tomorrow with Jumat Service.

The NBA chief said: “Oyo State used to be the most secure state in Nigeria. The security architecture was very tight, but I think the present administration has relaxed, and that’s the effect we are seeing.

“We can only urge the government to come together, look at the security architecture, and return it to where it was so we can build on it.”

His comments followed the recent kidnapping of a daughter of a cleric and about four others within two weeks in Ibadan, an incident he described as a worrying sign that insecurity is drawing dangerously closer to residents.

He said: “We know the security situation is bad. The Federal Government and the military are doing their best, but the state government must sit down and look for the best solutions.”