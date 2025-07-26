Rising Intolerance Gnawing At Nigeria’s Underbelly

In just over two months’ time Nigeria will be celebrating her 65th Independence anniversary and in most societies around the world, a man or woman of this age would be classified as a senior citizen. Ideally, such persons should be versed in the ways of life, having virtually seen it all.

But sadly, this does not seem to apply to the so-called Giant of Africa as highlighted by some very disturbing recent utterances and actions of our political leaders, who should be beacons of light, especially if they had undergone the mandatory one-year service for tertiary institution graduates.

However, many who have been reading me would by now have known my stance on the continued existence of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), as presently constituted.

Undoubtedly, a noble idea set up on May 22, 1973, by the Military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon’s regime, to “reconstruct, reconcile and rebuild the country after the 30-month Civil war.” By now, the nation ought to have been more united than ever after operating the scheme for all of 52 years!

Unfortunately, this has not been the case as repeated incidents and utterances have shown. In fact, the nation appears to be fraying more at the seams than ever before.

Even when I took part in the scheme 11 years after it began, ‘Corpers’ – as those taking part are fondly called – were still given much respect by the communities who saw them as ‘Government Pikins’ on national assignment to help them.

In 1984, I was fortunate to have been appointed the PRO of the NYSC Secretariat in Calabar, Cross River State (before the creation of Akwa Ibom State) and so was in a vantage position to have been able to interact a lot with our corps members and the various communities they were posted to and we never had any reported cases of animosity towards the youngsters who had come from various parts of the country to serve their fatherland.

If my memory serves me well, I can only recall less than 10 corps members seeking redeployment from the ‘The People’s Paradise.’ On the contrary, I and many of my fellow corpers who, probably, wouldn’t have been to Cross River State but for NYSC, left with not only fond memories but also changed impressions of the people and their culture.

But fast forward to the present and a combination of factors, including insecurity and rising intolerance between the tribes, had made parents and guardians very reluctant to allow their children and wards to go accept postings far from their states to serve the nation; which for me is a big defeat of the scheme. But then who can blame them!

We still recall the gruesome murder of 10 innocent NYSC members whose only offence was that they were on duty during the 2011 presidential election, which was marred by post-poll violence.

A day after the dastardly incident, President Goodluck Jonathan declared that there will be no hiding place for the killers of NYSC members and gave N5 million to each of their families.

Fourteen years later, no one has been held accountable for one of the darkest days in the history of the scheme.

More recently, on August 17, 2023, to be precise, eight corps members who were heading to Sokoto State for their three-week orientation were abducted in Zamfara State and then spent their one-year service year with the kidnappers.

But while insecurity has been around for quite some time, intolerance is pushing hard to supplant this anomaly.

Last week, Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area, one of the councils in Lagos State, stirred debate when it replaced over 20 non-indigenous street names in the Ajegunle axis with new ones rooted in Yoruba heritage.

The move, though officially approved last year, only reignited wide public attention last week after a council memo on the renaming exercise surfaced on social media and began circulating widely.

The memo, signed by the Council Manager, reads in part: “This is to notify the general public that the old names of the aforementioned streets have been revoked… the names have been replaced with new ones.”

Among the notable changes are: Imo Eze Street, which is now Layiwola Oluwa Street; George Street has become Daddy Showkey Street — honouring the popular Ajegunle-born musician, and Queens Street is now Kola Balogun Street. Other renamed roads include Kirikiri Road, now Moruf Oyekunle Road, and Uzoh Street, now Kalejaiye Adeboye Street.

While this action was taken at the lowest level of political office, the local government, a more telling salvo was also fired on July 18, when a state governor issued a not-too-veiled threat to a notable Nigerian citizen about visiting his state.

On that day, the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, warned ex-Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, never to enter ‘his’ state without security clearance.

Obi, who was the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, visited Benin on July 7 and donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences for the completion of projects in the school.

However, Obi’s kind gesture did not go down well with the governor who said while receiving a PDP member who defected to his party, the APC that: “That man who says he has no ‘shishi’ came and dropped N15 million. Where did he get it from? After he left, three people were killed. For this reason, Obi must not come to Edo without security clearance.”

The governor added: “His visit coincided with a resurgence of violence in the state and this will not be tolerated.”

Sadly, in keeping to the esprit de corps that exists among politicians, especially in the same party, no one in the APC deemed it fit to publicly reprimand the governor for making such inciting comments.

However, his comments have been widely condemned; with the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) saying the governor’s remarks clearly shows he is not accustomed with the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of movement for citizens.

And former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, warned that any harm directed at Obi affects all well-meaning Nigerians.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Atiku wrote: “Let it be known that a threat against Peter Obi or any of us is a threat against ALL of us!”

Incidentally, in April Obi was forced to cancel a scheduled visit to Benue State, citing a cautionary statement issued by the state government as the reason for shelving the trip.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, through his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, declared that the government was unaware of Obi’s visit and could not guarantee his safety.

These are clear danger signs which if not checked will only further threaten the already fragile nature of the Nigerian nation, despite the best efforts of the NSYC to bring us together.