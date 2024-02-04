Rising Insecurity Renews Call For State Police

Widespread insecurity and apprehension in Nigeria are currently having dangerous impacts on daily activities. BIYI ADEGOROYE stresses the imperative of constitutional amendment to legalise State Police and halt gradual descent into a failed state

Like a festering wound which defies all known treatments, insecurity in the country has today assumed the status of a behemoth. Nigeria is practically asphyxiating under the vice grip of all forms of criminality even under the watch of various security agencies. From Boko Haram attacks in the North-East, to foraging banditry in the North-West and North-Central as well as kidnapping in the South-West and South-East, there seems to be no safe haven. Roads, rail lines, farms are almost impassable, even as surviving in the major cities is a near mirage. Since December last year, over 200 Nigerians have been killed in the last month in questionable circumstances in various local government areas on the Plateau alone. If its neighbouring Niger State has been seething in rage, the onslaught of kidnappers at the Federal Capital Territory, the seat of power, is most embarrassing.

The tragic and senseless murder of two young girls, Nabeeha Al-Kadri- yar and Folorunsho Ariyo, as well as many others who have fallen victim to the mindless acts of terror in the last few weeks in the North Central has not gone without catching national attention. But, besides the above-mentioned horrible security issues, the murder last Monday of two traditional rulers, the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba David Babatunde Ogunsakin and Onimojo of Imojo-Ekiti, Oba Olatunde Samuel Olusola, by gunmen in an ambush, who inflicted gunshot injuries on the Alara of Ara Ikole-Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba has rekindled the call for State Police. Advocates of State Police are of the opinion that the current policing system is over-centralised, negates principles of federalism and impedes quick intervention essential components of community policing. They call for amendment of Sections 214 and 215 of the Nigerian Constitution.

In their view, with Nigeria’s over 200 million population scattered around 36 states, 774 local government areas, over 250 ethnic nationalities and a diverse terrain in its 923,768 square kilometres, central police with headquarters in Abuja is ineffectively positioned to address the country’s internal security needs. Last year, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, had re-emphasised the need for state policing in the country to curb insecurity. He said the time was right for the National Assembly to initiate the process of amending the 1999 Constitution, “to enable each of the 36 states to establish their own police forces deserves immediate action. Without further delay, the NASS, state assemblies and all stakeholders should mobilise, move quickly and devolve policing before insecurity destroys the country.” Obasa is far from being alone in the clamour for State Police.

Scores of notable Nigerians have been very loud on the same issue, arguing that the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) as currently constituted “lack adequate personnel, adequate funds, adequate infrastructure, up-to-date equipment, intelligence training, specialised departments, freedom from political interference cum manipulation, discipline, and technology, all of which is essential for effectiveness and efficiency.” Tope Akinyetan, an academic, lending his voice to the call said argued that in view of the socio-economic, ecological and socio-cultural impediments of the institution and the objections against decentralising the institution, having a state police is the most effectual way to go for it will have a far reaching positive effect in curbing insecurity, crime, armed rob- bery, kidnappings, and extortion currently bedeviling the Nigerian state especially at the rural level, after all, most of the groups start by organising themselves at this level.”

Makinde’s outcry

Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, too has also reiterated his call for the establishment of State Police, which he said has become imperative to surmount the security challenges facing different parts of the country. He told the conference of speakers in the South-West that the establishment of State Police is an idea whose time has come. To him, the fears in some quarters that states would not be able to maintain it are unfounded. To eliminate legal encumbrances, Makinde wants the police to be expunged from the Exclusive Legislative List, and the responsibility split such that the states have to run their police system, to have access to resources from the federation account to meet the responsibility of maintaining the police. He disagreed with the likes of Governor Hope Uzodimma who believes that states governments cannot fund the police.

“The issue of being unable to maintain state police will not arise again. Give us the responsibility first and see if certain states will be able to maintain it or not. “I disagreed at that particular time and still disagree to date that the states are not in the position to maintain state police. I have never seen where the Federal Government went to a particular state and gave the police everything they needed. So, the states are already maintaining the police.” Already, several state governments in the country have resorted to such semblances of State Police to address security issues in their domain. Late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would be remembered for galvanising South-West governors to establish Amotekun Security outfit. On its part, Lagos has the neighbourhood watch beside its security trust fund that boasts of billions of Naira annual budget.

Makinde said, “A lot of people may not know that before we launched Amotekun in this state, some of us governors went to the Federal Government and we asked to be allowed to set up state police for our various states but we did not get that approval. “But since we could not get state police, we settled for Amotekun. All the state assemblies in the South-West passed a common law for its establishment. So, we have to be pushing for State Police, and lawmakers have a role to play to make that a reality.”

Security paradox

Undoubtedly, the military has provided support to the police authorities in fighting internal security. Records have it that soldiers are carrying out military operations in over 30 states of the federation. The menace of Boko Haram and infiltration of their ranks bay ISWAP currently threatens the country’s fragile peace. Though a number of local governments have been recovered from Boko Haram, it has been argued that the group’s desperation to finance their operations has spiked the rise in kidnap for ransom. Besides, both the kinetic and non-kinetic measures adopted seem to be a scratch on the surface. Nigeria is not in want of funds for security agencies. Yearly, defence budget, the combined allocation to the military, police and allied forces takes the highest chunk of the nation’s funds. Paradoxically, no significant improvement in the security of the country.

In a recent interview with Sunday Telegraph, Senator Nicholas Tofowomo confirmed this: “I have painstakingly looked at the 2024 budget and a breakdown of the budgetary estimates showed that the Defense and security sector has the largest share of the total of 12 per cent with the Ministry of Defence getting the highest allocation of N1.3tn, followed by the Ministry of Police Affairs with N869. 121billion.” Akin to this, not a few seminars and workshops have been held internally and across the West African Subregion to proffer solutions to the insecurity. Instead of producing results, it was a plethora of excuses from the security agencies. There were claims of funds paucity, socio-economic and political challenges and the twin evils of fight over resource control and land grabbing as well as kidnap for ransom. Not in short supply were especially in the international dimension the references to proliferation of arms and ammunition, conflicts in some parts of Africa, as well as climate-change-induced migration.

To address manpower shortage, the police are currently recruiting over 30,000 personnel, in addition to the previous annual entrants and enlistment of officers at the ranks of cadet Inspectors and Assistant Superintendents. But observers believe this is just one angle of the issue. In his diagnostic efforts, a security expert asserts that the current spate of insecurity is a function of incompetence, lack of patriotism and fraud on the part of the security agents. “No security chief worth his office will remain there while 160 people are killed under his watch. Besides, where are the $1 million funds released for purchase of weapons a few years ago? Apart from funds, have the officers run out of weapons or strategies? “How do you explain that kidnappers and other killers attack and escape in Abuja, the Federal Capital territory? Why have the security agents failed to track kidnappers who make calls to relatives of kidnap victims, and negotiate ransom that are in some cases paid through some of the banks?

“How many times have soldiers and policemen been arrested for complicity and compromise in the discharge of their duties? Could you recall that three police officers of the IRT, an inspector and two sergeants, who were transporting a notorious kidnap kingpin, involved several high-profile kidnap cases, Mr Hamisu, to the Command Headquarters in Jalingo were killed by soldiers “despite sufficient proof that they are police personnel on legitimate duty,” in 2019? According to the police that year, the soldiers thereafter released the handcuffed suspect, Hamisu, who was involved the kidnap of an unnamed oil dealer in Taraba, who paid N100 million to regain his freedom. That is the point I am making. Some things are not just adding up.”

Agbakoba reacts

Former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Chief Olisa Agbakoba sees it as a governance issue and stresses the need to restructure the country. “Look, my special educational field, governance, is a very narrow one in law. So as a governance specialist, I bring my governance diagnosis over Nigeria to see what is wrong. What is wrong is that the structure of Nigeria is very weak. “So, the first governance problem I see is political governance. Meaning that unless we first agree on one issue, then we can’t go to the second issue. So, what happened is very instructive. There was a guy in Europe after the war in Europe between Catholics and Protestants that lasted for 80 years. He said we have been killing ourselves. Just as we are doing here. “The other day, over 160 people were killed in Jos. The other month it was Kaduna and it goes on like that. So, he said we need to have peace. Without peace we are going nowhere. So, I will recommend political governance around the issue of peace.

I have told Mr. President and the Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and I am happy the National Security Adviser was present there, that we are not going to win the insurgency by military solution. “You know a lot of governments have budgeted into the military. What we see is that money goes into the military, it is misused, the service chiefs are sacked, new ones come in and the beat goes on and on. We are not going to win the insurgency war by military option, but through the process of discussion.” “So, the first point I want to make is that the military solution to the insurgency problem will fail. Look at when it started, since the days to Goodluck Jonathan; it’s going to how many years now? We have spent trillions yet no end to it. Try something new. Bring in the people who own Nigeria and ask them, how can we resolve this problem? That is the important point.

Let us forget the issue of using military solution to resolve this insurgency conflict. I said this because in 1980, I studied counter-insurgency and studied over 100 works over the last 500 years. Not one of those wars was won while fighting irregular warfare. Mao Tse Tung won his war in China by using irregular troops. You can’t beat these guys with arms. You know that Nigeria has pumped a lot of money into this war. Why are they not winning? So let us try something new. And what I am offering is dialogue. What is Nnamdi Kanu doing in jail? They are just making him a superstar.

Another talkshop

But the National Assembly seems to be taking the old route. As if rewriting history, Senate president Godswill Akpabio and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, after expressing the usual worry over the growing insecurity, and reverting to the past, even as the Senate would be sitting with the security chiefs next week. Abbas said: “In light of these challenges, I propose convening a National Legislative Security Summit. This summit will serve as a crucible for ideas, where stakeholders from diverse sectors – security, traditional and religious institutions, academia, civil society, and more – will forge enduring solutions to our security woes.” In his view, it is time to harness Nigeria’s collective expertise, to break the silos that have hindered our progress, and to chart a new course towards peace and stability.

“On the counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, we shall work with the Office of the National Security Adviser to strengthen the Anti-terrorism Act to provide guidelines for the prosecution of suspects.” However, several of such security workshops have been held by the National Assembly in the past without any significant success, especially since the issue of State Police has been rejected in the amendment of the constitution. On his part, Akpabio is hopeful that after the proposed interactive session with the security chiefs, next week, the National Assembly would also meet with President Bola Tinubu on the way forward. The purpose is clear, improving Nigeria’s economy will not be possible without a secured nation. However, an aggregation of opinions sways towards trying something new – amending the Nigerian Constitution to pave way for State Police, for effective, professional community policing, besides addressing socio-economic and other issues critical for achieving internal security.