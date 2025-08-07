Rising Insecurity Linked To Corruption In Security Sector – CISLAC/TI-Nigeria

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria) have raised serious concerns over the worsening insecurity and increasing threats to the livelihood of Nigerians, attributing them to entrenched corruption and financial mismanagement within the nation’s security institutions.

Speaking during a North-West Regional Press Conference held in Kano on Thursday, the Executive Director of CISLAC/TI-Nigeria, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, said Nigeria is facing multi-faceted, corruption-induced security and financial challenges that undermine efforts to address the nation’s insecurity.

The press conference was organized to disseminate a policy brief titled “Defence Sector: Persistent Corruption Risk Amidst Escalating Security Threats.”

Rafsanjani stated that ongoing corruption, financial mismanagement, and abuse of power within the defence and security sector have intensified Nigeria’s security problems and compromised the state’s ability to resolve violent conflicts.

He noted that the inability of security forces to adequately protect citizens from terrorist attacks has led to the emergence of self-defence militias and the growing militarization of local communities.

“The Nigerian state is confronted with violent security threats, including the massive proliferation of small arms and light weapons. In 2021, it was estimated that Nigeria held roughly 70 percent of illicit arms and weapons in West Africa,” Rafsanjani said.

“This proliferation has worsened insecurity nationwide, fueling an increase in kidnapping, banditry, sexual and gender-based violence, killings, and other crimes.”

CISLAC also criticized the financial management of the defence sector, citing the regular bypassing of established regulations, which has allowed informal practices to thrive for personal gain at the expense of national security.

The organization referenced data from the Government Defence Integrity (GDI) index, highlighting that external auditing of defence institutions is undermined by the Ministry of Defence’s consistent refusal to submit documents promptly and its obstruction of auditors’ access to financial records.

To address these challenges, CISLAC called for the adoption of internationally recognized standards for transparency in the defence and security sectors. It recommended reforms to legal frameworks, including the Right to Information (RTI) law and information classification systems, to ensure accountability.

With support from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and in partnership with TI-Defence and Security (TI-DS), CISLAC advocated for sustained support to national and sub-national platforms engaging with the Nigerian government on defence and anti-corruption issues.

The organization urged for greater inclusion of civil society and media stakeholders in national security discussions, policy development, and implementation processes.

CISLAC further called for the public disclosure of key information relating to the defence sector such as budgets, contract processes, income sources, foreign assistance, disaggregated expenditures, and asset disposals.

Lastly, the organization demanded an urgent amendment of the Audit Act by the National Assembly to reflect current realities and strengthen the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation. Such a move, it said, would enhance the agency’s ability to effectively investigate financial practices in the defence and security sectors.