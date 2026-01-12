Rising Insecurity: Bomb The Bandits Now!

President Bola Tinubu swore to defend the country from all forms of attack, external or internal. The Christmas Day strike which was a collaboration between Nigeria and the United States must not be a one – off show.

All criminal elements call them bandits, terrorists or what you may, deserve death. After hitting Lakurawa fighters in Tangaza near the border with Niger Republic, we warned that the terrorists would relocate southwards. From Sokoto there have been heightened attacks in Kebbi, Niger and Oyo states.

These are undoubtedly coordinated efforts to expand banditry. Between December 28, 2025 and January 3, 2026, Kebbi and Niger states knew no peace. Villages were ransacked leaving over 60 persons dead. About 42 of the dead were murdered during the attack on the Kasuwan – Daji market in the Borgu Local Government Area of Niger.

The bandits began from Kaiwa, moved to Gebe, preceded to Shafaci before taking over a Catholic Church in Sokombora. After the church, they targeted Kambari and ended up in Kasuwan – Daji where the market was burnt down. Students of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, who were only just released from activity, about 265 of them, have been traumatised again. Many of them are hiding in the bush for fear of another attack after feeling the heat from Kasuwan – Daji.

Catholic Bishop of Kontagora, Bulus Yohanna, has called for the formation of a well-equipped military base around the Kainji Game Reserve where the criminals hibernate and map out operational plans. He has become not just a comforter of Catholics, the bishop has appealed for help from Defence headquarters.

While the world focused attention on Kasuwan – Daji, Boko Haram had a field day in Borno State. Seven soldiers were killed in explosions along the Maiduguri – Gubio highway. They were part of a military convoy heading towards the Sasawa Forest in Yobe State.

The United States President, Donald Trump, has offered a helping hand. There is no question of national pride here

The troops, from 145 battalion of 5 Brigade, moved from Damask on Saturday January 4, 2026. They rested at a military camp along the way and continued the journey to Sasawa on Sunday. Unfortunately, the convoy was hit by Boko Haram planted land mines, in the Bindundul part of Mobbar Local Government Area, Borno State. Questions should be asked. How Boko Haram elements got information that there was troop movement will help.

The criminals had all the time in the world to plant Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Saturday night, ready to confront the troops on Sunday. Oyo State became the next flashpoint. Six Forest Guards attached to the National Park, Oloka in Orire Local Government Area, were mowed down on January 7. The initial casualty figure released by the government was four dead.

The count rose to five in less than 24 hours. The president should be worried. The terrorists are not only targeting the military and police; they have extended bloodletting to the Guards manning the forests. The idea is to instil fear and perhaps dissuade people from joining the newly established National Forest Guards. President Tinubu must let these bandits know that the party is over. One American strike is not enough. Those troubling Nigeria must be bombed to blazes.

The way they are burning villages and markets is the same manner that fire should be visited on them. The lives of citizens are more important than the politics of 2027. With parts of Katsina and Zamfara taken over by bandits and Borno and Yobe troubled perennially by Boko Haram, electoral matters should be confined to the background. Government must be proactive.

While there have been reports of bandits fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara to Niger Republic and Boko Haram crossing over to Cameroon, no one should be deceived. Terrorists are moving down South in droves. The Oloka National Park attack is mere entry behaviour. In Edo State, bandits are active in the Esan and Afenmai areas. Farmers are forced to abandon agriculture due to incessant attacks.

The Ngor Okpala and Naze areas of Imo State have bandits living in the bush and patrolling the highway intermittently. The United States President, Donald Trump, has offered a helping hand. There is no question of national pride here. Without taking away anything from the Nigerian military, fighting modern terrorism is not the same as Peace Keeping Operations in the Congo or Lebanon.

Technology is key. After the Christmas Day tomahawk missiles, these criminals need to be pounded more. Dealing with them requires more bilateral understanding. Abuja is not very far from Niger State. Lagos is next door to Oyo State. Tinubu must not wait until terror strikes the nation’s political and economic hubs.