Rising FPI inflows brighten naira’s prospects

Expectedly, the sharp decline in value of the naira in recent days has led to the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, being in the eye of the storm of national debates that are related to how the country can tackle its forex crisis. First, he granted Arise TV an exclusive interview, which was broadcast last Monday. The session saw Cardoso expressing a lot of confidence in the foreign exchange reforms launched by the apex bank in June last year. Despite the reforms having resulted in the devaluation of the naira and higher inflation, the CBN Governor stressed in the interview that the reforms were helping to tackle the major cause of the naira’s weakness- lack of forex liquidity.

Paid off Fx backlog

For instance, he disclosed that out of the $7 billion forex backlog that he and his team met, when they assumed office in September, the CBN had cleared about $2.3 billion, including foreign airlines’ backlog, just as it discovered that $2.4 billion were invalid claims and was working towards paying the outstanding $2.2 billion. The CBN governor, who said that the apex bank was confident that it would soon address the outstanding $2.2 billion, added that this would lead to the resolution of the forex crisis thereby ensuring naira stability. Analysts had pointed out that clearing the FX backlog was key to restoring foreign investors’ confidence in the Nigerian economy thus encouraging capital flows to the country.

Positive outlook

Indeed, responding to a question on foreign investors’ interest in the country during the interview, Cardoso said that the positive outlook of the reforms was making many foreign investors interested in coming back to Nigeria. “We have a situation where many foreign portfolio investors are very interested in returning to the Nigerian market. They’ve taken a very methodical interest in understanding how the reforms are taking place and see how it’s taking the country in a direction they believe is the right direction,” he said.

Session with House of Reps members

Twenty Four hours after his interview with Arise TV was broadcast, Cardoso spoke at the resumption of the sectoral debate series organised by the House of Representatives where he assured Nigerians that measures to boost dollar liquidity were starting to make a difference as transaction volumes on the official market totaled $844 million on Monday, February 5. He said: “This is the first time in many years it has achieved this level. I want to emphasise that we are now at a turning point. I’m confident that positive outcomes are already emerging and will become more apparent in the near future.” Scrapping cap spread on interbank forex transactions In another move clearly aimed at attracting foreign investors, the CBN, last Friday, announced that it has discontinued the cap (limit) on the spread of interbank foreign exchange transactions and that it had also lifted restrictions on the sale of interbank proceeds. The apex bank, which disclosed this in a circular to authorised dealers, titled, “Removal of the spread on foreign exchange transactions,” signed by the Director, financial markets department, Omolara Duke, reiterated that authorised dealers should continue to conduct their foreign exchange transactions on a “Willing Buyer and Willing Seller” basis. It also stated that authorised dealers should strictly adhere to “high ethical standards in their dealings in the foreign exchange market” adding that “this includes but not limited to adopting appropriate price disclosures and transparency for transactions.” Analysts said that the circular indicated that the CBN was paving the way for a free float of the naira, a key demand of international financial institutions and foreign portfolio investors.

Speech to Senate committee

On the same day, the CBN Governor appeared before the Joint Senate Committee on Finance, Banking, Insurance, and Other Financial Institutions and National Planning to address concerns relating to exchange rates and inflationary pressures in the economy. He told the Senators that the country’s foreign exchange market was facing increased demand pressures, which was responsible for the continuous decline in the value of the naira. According to him, factors such as speculative forex demand, inadequate forex supply, increased capital outflows and excess liquidity, were also helping to weaken the naira. He stated that the shift to a market-driven exchange rate was intended to create a stable macroeconomic environment and discourage currency hoarding, adding that the measures introduced by the CBN, “will boost foreign exchange inflows, stabilize the exchange rate, and minimize its passthrough to domestic inflation.” Cardoso further stated: “Indeed, they (measures) have already started yielding early results with significant interest from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) that have already begun to supply the much-needed foreign exchange to the economy. For example, upwards of $1 billion in the last few days came in to subscribe to the Nigeria Treasury Bill auction of N1 trillion which saw an oversubscription earlier this week. “Our measures aimed at improving USD supply into the Nigerian economy, has significant potential in taming the volatility of the exchange rates.”

Moderating forex demand

However, the CBN hovernor stressed that for the measures to be sustainable, Nigeria as a country must moderate its demand for FX. He said: “We must understand that the genuine issue impacting the exchange rate is the simultaneous decrease in the supply of, and increase in the demand for, US Dollars. It is also clear that the task of stabilizing the exchange rate, while an official mandate of the CBN, would necessitate efforts beyond the Bank itself. It will also include actions by corporates and individuals to reduce our frequent demand for the dollar for business and personal needs.” In fact, in his session with members of the House of Representatives three days earlier, Cardoso had cited CBN data which showed that Nigerians’ spending on foreign education, healthcare and personal travels gulped over $98 billion between 2010 and 2020. He also disclosed that in the 10- year period, foreign education expenses amounted to a substantial $28.65 billion. Similarly, medical treatment abroad and Personal Travel Allowances gulped about $11.01 billion and $58.7 billion respectively during the same period. The CBN governor pointed out that the about $98 billion that Nigerians cumulatively spent on foreign trips, medical tourism and overseas education, was more than the total foreign exchange reserves of the apex bank. According to Cardoso, the situation was further compounded by the fact that there has been a consistent decline in Nigeria’s export earnings amid increasing imports. Pointing out that Nigeria’s annual imports, which require dollars for payment, amounted to $16.65 billion in 1980, but had surged to $67.05 billion by 2014 even though it gradually dropped to $54.71 billion as of last year. Equally, food imports jumped from $2.63 billion in 1980 to $14.84 billion in 2019. As the CBN Governor put it, “in 1980, our import expenditure stood at $16.65 billion, while our exports amounted to $25.97 billion, resulting in a surplus of $9.32 billion. Thus, during that year, we managed to fulfil the demand for dollars from our existing supply and still had over $9 billion in surplus. In such a situation, the exchange rate (the value of the US Dollar) would not increase because, similar to any commodity, its supply surpassed its demand.”

Conclusion

However, as financial experts pointed out over the weekend, given that getting the country to become less import dependent is clearly a long term measure, the CBN’s efforts to attract increased FPI inflow is a step in the right direction and should be supported by the fiscal authorities.