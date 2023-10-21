Rising Energy Costs Strangulating Nigerians – Checks

Skyrocketing energy costs have held Nigerians in the jugular, and wants to snuff life out of them, SUCCESS NWOGU writes.

Nigerians have decried the high energy costs they incur daily and said that it has made life unbearable for them in recent times. They lamented the spike in prices of gas or Liquefied Petroleum Gas, (LPG) Automative Gas Oil (Diesel), and fuel, adding that they cannot cope with it any longer. For Mrs Abimbola Kunle, a housewife with four children, it is difficult for her to cope.

She said the high cost of energy has brought about high inflation of goods and services. She said: “I do not know how to begin to narrate the hardship we are going through in my family and how we have been managing. I am a trader and my husband works as a sales attendant in a petrol station.

Since fuel price has gone up and people are no longer buying as before, his boss asked him to stop work as he said that he could not pay him anymore owing to poor sales and revenue. “The little family upkeep he was giving me no longer comes.

I am now left to fend for the family and my business is not moving since the costs of goods keep increasing and people do not have money to pay for the rising cost of goods. Three months ago, I went to the market and bought goods worth N500,000; two weeks after, I went to the market, the same quantities of goods were going for N1.75m.

I came back without buying anything and since then, I have almost spent my business capital on family needs since the children, my husband and I must eat. Another woman, fondly called; Iya Mistura said that she resorted to cooking with firewood as her husband managed to build a bungalow where they now live before he died.

She said her consolation is that she is not afraid that any landlord would query her while she uses firewood to cook. She said, “I can no longer afford to buy gas or to cook with electricity as that is too high and unreliable. So, I have decided to be cooking with firewood.”

Another woman, Mrs Ijeoma Ikechi lamented that most times her pot of soup went sour as she could not use a fuel generator to power her refrigerator to store perishable food since the power supply was erratic in her area. This, according to her, is double jeopardy, looking for money to feed the family with high inflation.

FUEL PRICES

There have been movements in the prices of fuel during the different regimes or administrations. Yakubu Gowon’s administration (1973) increased it from 6k to 8.45k (40.83% increment); Murtala Muhammed (1976) increased it from 8.45k to 9k (6.5%). General Olusegun Obasanjo (Oct 1, 1978) increased from 9k to 15.3k (70% increment); Alhaji Shehu Shagari (Apr 20, 1982) increased it from 15.3k to 20k (30.72% rise);

while General Ibrahim Babangida (Mar 31, 1986) increased fuel price from 20k to 39.5k (97.5% rise), (April 10, 1988) from 39.5k to 42k (6.33% increase); (Jan 1, 1989) from 42k to 60k (42.86%); and (Mar 6, 1991) from 60k to70k (16.67%). Ernest Shonekan’s administration (82 days in power, -Nov 8, 1993) increased it from 70k to N5 (614.29%). General Sani Abacha (Nov 22, 1993) reduced it from N5 to N3.25k (price dropped 35%); (Oct 2, 1994),

increased it from N3.25k to N15 (361.54%); and (Oct 4, 1994) reduced it from N15 to N11(26.67% drop). General Abdulsalami Abubakar (Dec 20, 1998) increased it from N11 to N25 (127.27%); (Jan 6, 1999) reduced it from N25 to N20 (25% drop). Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (June 1, 2000) increased it from N20 to N30 (50%), (June 8, 2000) reduced it from N30 to N22 (26.67% decrease); and (Jan 1, 2002) increased it from N22 to N26 (18.18% rise).

Obasanjo, on June 2003, raised it from N26 to N42 (61.54%); (May 29, 2004) from N42 to N50 (19.05%); (Obasanjo-Aug 25, 2004) from N50 to N65 (30% rise); (May 27, 2007) from N65 to N75 (15.39% increase). But Alhaji Umaru Musa Yar’ Adua (June 2007) restored the price from N75 to N65 (15.39% reduction). Dr Goodluck Jonathan (Jan 1, 2012) increased it from N65 to N141 (116.92%); (Jan 17, 2012) reduced it from N141 to N97 (31.21%) and further reduced it in Feb.

2015 from N97 to N87 (10.31%). President Muhammadu Buhari (May 11, 2016) increased it from N87 to N145 (66.67%). After he was re-elected, he increased fuel price to N161 per litre in 2020 and in November 2016, the price further increased to N170. Before Buhari handed over to President Bola Tinubu on May 29 2023, a litre of fuel was sold for N210 but it is now sold for N578 and above.

DIESEL

Price of Diesel has also been slightly increasing. According to Statista, an online platform that specialises in data gathering and visualization; the following were the prices of diesel: Nov 2022: North Central, N826; North East, N799.98; North West, N802.64; South- East, N817.93; South-South, N783.73 and South-West; N821.62; Dec 2022: North Central, 824.87; North East, N811.72; North West, N806.32; South- East, N826.57; South-South, N798.54 and South-West;

N841.35 Jan 2023: North Central, N844.81; North East, N832.44; North West, N814.92; South- East, N835.41; South-South, N800.49 and South-West; N845.49. Feb 2023: North Central, N850.65; North East, N848.53; North West, N820.62; South- East, N840.48; South-South, N814.63 and South-West; N847.60. In addition, in February 2023, the average price of diesel in Nigeria was 836.91. As of September, the price ranges from N950 and N1,100 per litre.

COOKING GAS

The increasing cost of energy has devastated many businesses. A gas retailer, who preferred not named, lamented the increasing cost of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), also called cooking gas. He decried that they sold 12.5kg of gas for N9,500 last month, but now it has jumped to N13,500. He said, “They told us that the increment is because of the exchange rate.

They said they were importing it and so the exchange rate affected its price. We sold it N9,500 many weeks ago before it jumped to N10,000, N12,000 and now it is N13,500.” In July 2023, the average price of cooking gas in Nigeria was estimated at about N4,000 per 5 kilograms.

MAN

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) Francis Meshioye, recently said its members were spending between 35 per cent and 40 percent of their total income on energy needs. He stated that any increase in energy costs, such as fuel price hike, increases their cost of manufacturing.

An oil marketer, who preferred not to be named, said that owing to high fuel pump prices, many people no longer buy fuel and that few people manage to buy small volumes. According to him, this has reduced their sales, turnover and profit. He stated that he used to own 40 petrol stations, but that he.has closed down 33 of them and that he is currently operating only seven filling stations.

IPMAN

Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), NNPCL Depot, Ore Western Zone of Nigeria, Engineer Shina Amoo, said some of the members of his association have converted their filling stations to abattoirs, car parks, event centres and car marts. He also said about 60 per cent of his members are now redundant.since the decision of the Federal Government to remove payment of fuel subsidy on petrol.

According to him, life has become unbearable for many marketers following the attendant sky-rocketed fuel tenure. Amoo said, “More than 60 per cent of independent marketers are seriously affected. We are not doing anything, we just go to work. We are now selling ridiculous volumes. There is nothing much we are doing.

They are selling to us at ex-depot prices, the pump price they sell at their stations and we are expected to compete favourably with them whereas we also incur transportation costs and other costs. As we sell N600, they sell N580, which customer will patronise us when he can get it at N580 as we sell N600? “Before they removed subsidies, for example, two or three years back now, many of us could not enjoy the advantages of our licenses, meaning, we had not been getting the products.from government depots officially.”

MOMAN

Executive Secretary of the Major Oil Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN), Mr Clement Isong, concurred that oil marketers and many other business owners are affected negatively by high energy costs. He, however, called on the government, business owners and individuals to adopt cost-saving measures. Isong said; “If you put it in perspectives that a filling station is like a small-scale business with a dealer running it, imagine the savings of its electricity cost because he is using solar.

For people who believe in apartment blocks, for instance, solar is not available to them. Sterling Bank said that most of their branches run on solar, but more importantly, their 17-storey head office building, Sterling Towers on Marina, Lagos, runs on solar. If a 17-storey office building can run on solar, then an apartment block can run on solar. “We also hear people talk about electric vehicles. When you hear of electric vehicles, the first worry people have is that there is no electricity, or why would I buy expensive diesel in order to charge my electric vehicle?

Again, there are electricity-supercharging vehicles coming up in the country. More importantly, there are other ways of charging your electric vehicles. If I have solar in my house, I can use it to charge my electric vehicles. The assembly plants of electric vehicles are already available in Nigeria and the savings in terms of using electric vehicles, especially if you connect it to your solar, is significant or many people are converting their generators from diesel to gas.

“Somebody said that their company has converted their vehicles to CNG and they are saving 70 per cent of the cost. That is massive. “The opportunities for alternative energies are there. The high costs of petrol, diesel and gas force all of us to make decisions because people must make decisions and analyse their choices. An individual is not forced to use one energy source. For his cooking, he can use LPG, for his transport, he can go on public transport with CNG transport, he can replace his small generator with solar, biofuel will reduce his fuel cost where he is to buy fuel. Everybody can reduce his or her energy cost.

Everybody can contribute to exchanging energy mix to what is more efficient, particularly so, if all energies are priced appropriately. “You remember that we have heard 50 years of subsiding petrol. So, if the government was to focus its intervention rather than supporting the startup of all these other energies, you will find that it will move more quickly towards an energy mix that is more evenly balanced and more palatable to consumers. It is the same way for operators of businesses and even oil marketers.

“Marketers must work with their transporters to reduce their distribution costs. We can simply continue to use diesel when it is so expensive. Marketers must look for other ways to reduce their costs. “But like we are also saying to the government, there are some costs that are unnecessary, paying NIMASA in dollars when the dollar is not available forces peo- ple to go and buy it at a parallel market at a higher cost. And that higher cost goes into the pump price. So there are areas of optimisation, areas of improving efficiency, areas of cost savings that the high price will force all of us as a people to look into.”