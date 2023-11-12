Rising Drug Prices: Agonies Of Nigerians With Chronic Medical Conditions

Beyond lamentations by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and importers of goods about the rising value of Dollar against Naira, Nigerians battling severe health challenges also worry about rocketing prices of drugs; something they fear could sentence them to early grave. As the prices of imported drugs respond to changing value of the dollar, concerns are common about difficulty in buying drugs among a number of Nigerians confronted with life-threatening diseases.

This is amid galloping inflation and dwindling purchasing power. Like millions of Nigerians, it is the story of Mrs Grace Olayemi, 68, who battles chronic glaucoma and diabetes. When the retired primary school teacher left her Magboro residence, area of Ogun State, October 27, she had earmarked N30,000 for drugs, meaning that N5,000 as additional budget to the N25,000 she spent on drugs quarterly.

Unfortunately, however, she was told the same drugs she bought three months ago would now cost the pensioner N65, 000. “I was not expecting the astronomical rise in the prices of drugs. Yes, I didn’t expect to buy all my drugs at the same prices I bought them three months ago. It was the reason I budgeted extra N5,000 for any increase on the previous price. It turned out that I needed N40,000 extra.

I ended up buying only what I could afford. The last time I was on the Island, I bought Xalatan eye drop for N3,500, but I ended up buying it for N11,500. I understood what was going on better when an argument ensued between the importer and another customer. The customer had been told the previous day that a unit of a particular drug was N8,000, but the customer had to be shown the invoice to be convinced that the price had risen from N8,000 to N10,000 in 24 hours. He (the importer) blamed the exchange rate,” she explained.

Exchange rate monster

As at November 4, 2023, $1 exchanged at the parallel market for N1,180,while the Central Bank of Nigeria rate stands at N783. But experts say the falling value of the Naira is taking its toll on businesses in Nigeria, especially the pharmaceutical industry. According to Kayode Farinto, a former acting president of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (AN- LCA), unstable exchange rate has forced imports down by 65 per cent in the third quarter of 2023.

This is even as the Ekiti State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Dr. Babatunde Rosiji, lamented the effects of the falling value of Naira to the Dollar is already being felt by Nigerians battling chronic illnesses. Nigeria, he said, is passing through a very difficult time and citizens bear the brunt, noting that patients are finding it difficult to visit hospitals for economic reasons. “The exchange rate is making the cost of drugs and medical supplies go beyond reach of the average citizens.

Patients on medications for chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes are finding it difficult to access an uninterrupted supply of drugs. “While health insurance is beginning to take root, price of drugs in the insurance scheme is out of touch with current realities. If this continues unchecked, your guess is as good as mine,” he said.

Disturbing rise in prices of drugs

For stakeholders in the health sector, the spiraling prices of drugs amid Nigeria’s burgeoning inflation rate may trigger untimely deaths in millions. Investigation by Sunday Telegraph revealed that a cancer drug, Saw Palmetto (900mg), which sold for N65,000 just a year ago now sells for between N200,000 and N210,000. Also, 30ml of Hempwork, which can be used to manage pains in cancer patients was N35,000, but now sells for N90,000.

Pharmaceutical Grade Castor Oil was sold for N64,500 on October 21,2023 and as of November 1, the price had shot up to N75,000. For diabetes drugs, Diamicron (60mg) was sold for N4,500 eighth months ago but now goes for N8,500; Lantus Solostar sold for N3,000 per pen now sells for N7,500. Natrixiam (1.5/10mg ) is a drug for the management of high blood pressure. It sold for N4,800 eight months ago but now costs N10,800/N11,000.

For asthmatic patients, who bought Ventolin Inhaler for N1,800 eight months ago, findings revealed that the price now oscillates between N9,000 and N10,000. Also, Aeroline Inhaler, which sold for N1,300, is now N 4,000. Seretide inhaler sold for N4,500, but its price ranges between N30,000 and N35,000, depending on the location of purchase. Ventolin nebules was N3,500, but now sells for N7,500

How GSK’s exit complicates Nigeria’s drug problem

Not a few people bemoaned the exit of Glaxosmithkline (GSK) from Nigeria after 51 years of operation. In an interview with a national newspaper, National Chairman, Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria, ACPN, Adewale Oladigbolu, said that GSK’s departure was a minus for the pharmaceutical industry “because most pharmacies in Nigeria have one thing or the other to do with GSK; so shutting its operations in Nigeria is not a good signal for the pharmaceutical industry in Nigeria.”

The ACPN chair further stated that GSK did not exit Nigeria because it was broke, but because it could not transfer money to its parent company for the past two and a half years, as it could not get approval for forex officially and to be transferred ethically. “The same thing happened to the airlines, and the government helped them but they could not help pharmaceutical companies,” he added. Also, in a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer of Dream Health Pharmacy, Evans Ekene, said the impact of the exit of GSK was felt in the pharmaceutical industry long before it was made public.

Ekene said the company’s products had become unusually scarce – a development he said shot up the prices of their products owing to the forces of demand and supply. “It could be that they are no longer making money like they used to. They were also in Kenya, they left too. It’s going to have so many negative effects on our patients in the sense that, before they made it public that they were going to leave, their products were already scarce. I think they began the process of leaving before now.

The price of their products shot up. You know the law of demand and supply, especially when demand goes up and supply goes down.” Speaking on the effects on public health, the pharmacist raised concerns about affordability of drugs, possibility of fake products flooding the Nigerian market and GSK’s products that have no substitutes. “Some of their products don’t have substitutes in the market. Since their existence in Nigeria, they import their products and distribute them.

And one good thing about that is the fact that it curbs fake products in the market. “With their exit now, a lot of people will get the opportunity to import their products and that may give room for substandard products to flood the mar- ket. Another issue is affordability. People would find it difficult to afford them. So, it affects public health. It has so many implications. And it’s not just GSK. Running business in Nigeria is becoming very difficult. Look at our pharmacies. The running cost of our pharmacies has tripled in the last three months,” he explained.

Groaning under twin burden of disease, treatment unaffordability

Expressing concern about the rocketing cost of obtaining healthcare in Nigeria, former Chairman, Association of Industrial Pharmacists of Nigeria, Dr. Lolu Ojo, said it was a pity that the vulnerable people were most affected as patients are groaning under a twin burden of disease and treatment affordability. Dr. Ojo, who is also a member of the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, reasoned that there is no good or better time to be sick as sickness is not a desirable state of health.

He, however, told Sunday Telegraph that the circumstances of the environment, including the economic conditions can be supportive of or deleterious to the solution-seeking process whenever illnesses or sickness occur. “Right now, the cost of obtaining health- care in Nigeria has skyrocketed and it is a pity that the vulnerable people are most affected. Drugs that were sold in April for N200 are now on offer for N400 to N500 per piece,” he said.

He further stated that the probability is higher now for those battling terminal diseases to die, particularly those who could not get support or help as needed, noting that it is possible that more members of the family can rise to the occasion and render support or go to government or NGO intervention could come in handy to save lives. Speaking on how the spiraling costs of drugs have affected his business, the Managing Director of Merit Healthcare Limited said: “Things are practically at a standstill now.

“It is extremely difficult to get foreign exchange to fund our imports, either raw materials or finished goods. “The margins have dropped drastically and yet, we have a cost of operation to contend with. The Pharmaceutical industry is bogged down with huge receivables and government institutions (Teaching & Hospitals) are the worst debtors. “As it is now, survival is the name of the game as we hope for the best.”

How I almost lost 145k on just a drug because of price change – Importer

But for her eagle-eyed accountant, importer of drugs and alternative medicine practitioner, Prof Victoria Samuel, would have lost N145,000 after selling a cancer drug, Saw Palmetto. Lamenting the frequent rise in the prices of drugs, Samuel describes the falling value of the naira as pathetic. She tells her story: “It’s very pathetic. There is a product I used to buy at N65,000. I actually sold that product at N75,000 only for me to realise that the cost at point of sale was actually N210,000.

So, I had to call back the product because the person who bought it could not make it up. My sales girl asked why I didn’t call the office before giving out the price since prices change every second. This is how it happened. We have this supplement that we import from America, some- times from England. We had imported the supplement but I was not in the office. Normally, when I want to give prices of drugs to patients, I talk with the store person to know if we have them, then I would check with the accountant. But because we used to sell at N65,000, I just told the patient N65,000.” She added:” I told her I wanted to check my book. She would have none of that.

So, I instructed them at the office to deliver the product. The following morning when we were doing account reconciliation, the account person asked why I sold Saw Palmetto at N65,000 when the landing cost is N190,000. I was alarmed and asked if things had gotten that bad. She said it’s the reason she asks me to cross check with her before giving prices. I called the patient to know if he could make up the difference. He said he would return it. And as the man was returning it, someone else was willing to pay N210,000 but I told him to take it at the landing cost. ”

Nigerians patronise quacks, herbalists, govt spends on frivolities – Ohuabunwa

For politician, founder and former CEO of Neimeth Pharmaceutical, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, it is painful to see many Nigerians being thrown into deeper poverty and deprivations because of galloping inflation at all levels, stating that rising prices of drugs worries him on many fronts. “It worries me as a consumer of medicine and medicaments. It worries me as the head of a household that buys medicine for my family. It worries me as a pharmacist. It worries me as a senior citizen.

It pains me to see many Nigerians being thrown into deeper poverty and deprivations because of galloping inflation at all levels. Food inflation, energy inflation, medicine and essential commodities inflation. “It’s a very tough time for the average Nigerian and I’m pained that it’s like our leaders are oblivious of what’s going on. They don’t seem to feel it. I’m very pained and unhappy. Right now, I’m in Gombe at the 96th annual conference of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria. A colleague was telling me last night that he saw a hungry man die in front of a hospital.

He knew it was hunger that killed him. If people can’t buy food, is it medicine they can afford to buy?” Ohuabunwa said it was sad Nigerian leaders have failed to spare a thought for the suffering masses, wondering if they were aware that people were dying of hunger and other deprivations like medicine. He said: “People are dying now. It’s a very painful thing that is happening. If people are dying of hunger, it’s clear that people may be dying as a result of refusal to take drugs or not adequately taking drugs.

I hear people take their drugs once daily instead of three times a day, so that the little money they have can sustain them and in the process, they are just shortening their lives. Some are being forced to patronise quacks, go to all manner of herbalists instead of going for proper medication. “The ramifications are many and again, I say it does not seem to me that our leaders are aware that people are dying of hunger and other deprivations like medicine.

It looks to me that they are not aware because if they are aware, the kind of frivolous expenditure we hear- budget being made for refurbishing buildings, buying SUVs, billions, billions, those billions can give many people jobs, give many people food.” ‘I now give patients my herbal formulas to save lives’- Alternative medicine practitioner Commenting on how being a consuming nation has worsened Nigeria’s drug problem, Prof Samuel said that many cases of Nigerians who die because they could not afford drugs go unreported. She said Nigeria must morph from being a consuming nation to a producing nation to ease the pains of Nigerians and dependence on the dollar.

“Just yesterday, I called my supplier. There is something we call diffuser be- cause as I’m treating people with herbal medicine. I’m using aromatherapy, I’m using every arm of natural medicine to treat people. So, if I’m giving you herbal medicine. I want you to take essential oils. Yesterday, I was meant to give a hypertensive patient lemon essential oil and diffuser along with his herbal medicine. I called for diffuser. The last time we imported diffuser, it was N7,000.

Now, the landing cost as of yesterday is N16,800 and we sell at N18,500. “Until we come to the reality that we have to stop being a consuming nation, we will be suffering this kind of experience. Now, everything we use is imported. Why should it be? When we import, we have to buy with dollars, prices are going up and guess what’s happening, people are dying. People are dying than it’s being recorded.” On how she is helping to mitigate the effects of the rising prices of drugs, she said: “Now, people can no longer afford their medication. It’s even better with herbal medicine.

Once people come and say they can’t afford the drugs, I would offer to teach them. They just pay for consultation session and I tell them to go and prepare the drugs themselves. I now hand over formulas to people to save lives. People are dying. Drugs have gone out of reach.” Speaking on how inflation has also raised the prices of local herbs, she explained: “Even locally, the herbs we buy have tripled in cost. In Lagos, it is 10 times more expensive. It is true that those people go to farm but the effects the falling value of the naira also affects them because we buy from the same market. It is affecting the people in the urban areas more because their overhead is much more.

“And how did we get to this point? The greed of some people. Some people are merchandising dollars, coupled with our bad consumption habit. We import everything. We even import garri from China. The problem is a monster with several heads. There is crisis in the health sector. Those who are lucky to get contributions to buy drugs may not even have money to eat. ”

Looking inward for succour

Speaking on how to curb Nigeria’s dependence on imported foreign drugs to make the same drugs available locally, Prof Samuel urged the Nigerian government to leverage the abundance of medicinal plants in Nigeria to produce affordable drugs and also export same by creating a structure that makes local medicinal plant industry thrive. “What every state should do is to identify their medicinal plants and commercialize them. They can commercialise all the medicinal plants by creating adequate land for practitioners to plant at a reasonable rate.

For instance, this particular plant, Abere, for diabetes, grows very well in Osun and Kwara states. It’s a goldmine. Diabetes is a lifestyle disease that plagues every nation. If they decide they want to have a multi-million medicinal plant industry,they can. All the governments of states need to do is to earmark vast acres of land and get the farmers and practitioners to plant it and the traditional herbal practitioners will process and export it. China exports herbal products all over the world.

They did not get there overnight. They created a structure that made it possible for people to have access to land and do the needful.” She added:”Imagine if Nigeria becomes the number one producer of diabetes drugs using Abere, you know what that means for Nigeria? I can’t remember if it’s California now, but there is a state in America that plants medicinal cannabis. Instead of NDLEA clamping down on criminals, get them to plant medicinal plant.

That will even be punishment for doing illegal trade because certain medicinal plants can’t be allowed to be grown by everyone, it will be abused.” According to Samuel, cannabis is a multi billion dollar industry in China and America and it grows very well in Ogun, Ekiti and Osun states. For his part, Dr Lolu Ojo, urged the government to move powerfully and decisively to arrest the free fall of the naira against the dollar and other foreign currencies.