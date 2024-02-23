Rising Domestic Violence, Rights Abuses Pose Threat To Nat’l Peace – FIDA 

The International Federation of Women Lawyers Nigeria (FIDA) Ekiti State Branch, has warned that the rising wave of Gender Based Violence and flagrant abuses of human rights in the country, may constitute a threat to national peace and stability if not nipped in the bud through the right policies.

The women’s lawyers warned that the country may be sitting on a keg of gunpowder should the government fail to initiate policies and Laws that would abate the increasing spate of domestic violence, human rights abuses and sexual assaults in society.

The Ekiti State chairperson of FIDA Nigeria, Barr. Oyinade Olatunbosun, gave the warning yesterday in Oye -Ekiti, during a community sensitization programme against increasing GBV and human rights in the state.

The FIDA Ekiti’s sensitization campaign, held at Oye Ekiti market during their market day and at the palace of Oloye of Oye, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju, was joined by market women, Law Students of Federal University, Oye Ekiti, FIDA’s Vice Chairperson, Banke Oloba, and FIDA’s Programme Officer, Catherine Oduluyi.

Addressing the crowd at the programme sponsored by Nigeria Women Trust Funds (NWTF), Olatunbosun commended the State government for initiating protective and punitive policies to protect the victims against the scourges.

However, she restated that efforts needed to be stepped up to reduce the rate of occurrences in the state, so that Ekiti can be free from oppression and crime.

The FIDA boss stated that the essence of the programme is to sensitize the populace and raise their awareness of their basic human rights, what constitutes gender-based violence and how to curb them in the society.

Olatunbosun told the women that a group of paralegals have been trained in their community to further sensitise them, handle GBV-related cases and hold briefs for victims, so that perpetrators can be held accountable and punished accordingly when matters like these arise.

She said: “Our society will continue to be troubled when incidences of domestic violence, sexual assaults and abuse of basic human rights continue to increase. Maintenance of human rights is the pivot upon which society is stabilised and becomes peaceful.

“We must all fight to reduce these anti-social behaviours because allowing them to fester may create an atmosphere of crisis. It is like sitting on a keg of gunpowder. Victims of rape, sexual assaults, domestic violence and rights abuses must speak up.

“We have those we have trained that are with you here. If you are victimized in any form or see anyone who falls victim, report to these paralegals, they will take your case up and whoever finds guilty shall be prosecuted and jailed accordingly”.

At the palace of Oloye to present Information, Education and Communication materials relating to GBV to the monarch, Oba Ademolaju praised FIDA for being consistent and passionate about curbing crime in the facet of GBV in Ekiti.

The monarch appreciated the team and encouraged more of such sensitisation programmes, to curb the menace of domestic violence in the society, promising to help FIDA stamp out the menace in his domain.