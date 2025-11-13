Rising Deprivation Amid Huge FAAC Allocation, Increased IGR

Despite the increase in FAAC allocation and steady rise in IGR, poverty is still endemic across subnational governments. ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

The present government effected drastic changes in fiscal and monetary policies in 2023. With it, Nigeria embarked on bold macroeconomic reforms aimed at restoring stability and growth. It has been steady flow of resources for every tire of government.

Reform components

Key measures of 2023 reforms introduced by the government, include full removal of the gasoline subsidy, unification of the exchange rate market, and a shift to market-reflective pricing—steps that have reduced fiscal distortions and improved external balances.

More importantly, the removal of fuel subsidy, a tough decision though, was meant to address hitherto distortions which deprived large citizens of improved quality living standards and infrastructure developments.

With fuel subsidy removal, the government would have freed up resources drained by the subsidy retention and plowed them into critical investments such as the education sector, health, pushing for salary upward review, road construction, and other critical areas.

Indeed, fuel subsidy removal and fiscal policy recalibration paid off. Data by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and ones generated by other independent sources such as Budget IT show a substantial increase in revenue flow to the sub-national government, comprising 36 states and the FCT.

The removal of fuel subsidy, a policy reversal adopted by the current administration in 2023, increases the monthly revenue allocation available to the three tiers of government.

In addition to bumper earnings from FAAC, states have substantially expanded their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). While revenue streams available to states and local governments have expanded in the last two years, the increase in FAAC allocation and IGR is yet to be felt by the citizens of the states.

Bumper FAAC allocation

The removal of fuel subsidy translates into increased FAAC allocation to three tiers of governments—the federal government, states, and local government councils. Recent data on FAAC allocation from January 2025 to September showed a substantial increase in FAAC sharing, courtesy of fuel subsidy removal, increased taxes, and the exchange rate differential.

According to the FAAC record, three tiers of governments—federal, state, and FCT—received about N16.44 trillion from the Federation Account between January and September 2025. The figure is about a 40 percent increase over the roughly N11.9 trillion shared during the same period in 2024, reflecting improved oil receipts, stronger non-oil revenues, and exchange-rate adjustments that boosted naira inflows.

Of the amount, state governments got N1.703 trillion in January this year. February followed with N1.678 trillion; March saw N1.578 trillion; April, N1.681 trillion; and May, N1.659 trillion. Besides, in June of this year, N1.818 trillion was distributed; in July it was N2.001 trillion; in August, N2.225 tril- lion; and in September, N2.103 trillion.

Together, the nine-month total stood at N16.446 trillion, making it one of the highest cumulative disbursements in Nigeria’s fiscal history.

Of the total amount, the federal government received about N5.66 trillion, state governments collectively took N5.52 trillion, while local government councils got around N4.04 trillion. The oil-producing states received an additional N1.23 trillion under the 13 percent derivation principle, a 27 percent increase from the comparable period in 2024.

Improved IGR

Apart from the monthly FAAC allocation to subnational government and FCT, state governments generate their earnings from IGR. According to the latest NBS data on states’ IGR, the 36 states and FCT generated a total of N3.63 trillion as Internally Generated Revenue.

(IGR) in 2024, indicating a growth rate of 49.70 percent from the N2.43 trillion recorded in 2023. Despite a phenomenal increase in FAAC allocation and improved IGR by states, the poverty level is on the increase.

Analysts are lamenting the persistence of widespread poverty in Nigeria despite huge FAAC (Federation Account Allocation Committee) allocations primarily due to poor fund management, high inflation eroding the real value of the funds, and a lack of transparency and accountability in public spending.

In a recently released report capturing states’ government finance position, BudgIT, a civic non-profit organisation, has disclosed that 28 states in Nigeria relied on the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) for at least 55 per cent of their total revenue in 2024.

The report noted that reliance on federal allocations remains high despite a 110.74 per cent increase in states’ FAAC share from N5.4 trillion in 2023 to N11.38 trillion in 2024. “In the 2024 fiscal year, 28 states relied on FAAC receipts for at least 55 per cent of their total revenue, while 21 states depended on FAAC receipts for at least 70 per cent of their total revenue.

This means that despite states receiving more (in volume of Naira) from federation transfers, more states are relying on funds from the centre than before,” the report noted. The report further noted that internally generated revenue (IGR) remains within the control of the states and displays considerable variability, with Lagos averaging N541.35 billion, Ogun N92.76 billion, Delta N74.45 billion, and Kaduna N44.82 billion over the 10-year period. “By contrast, the states with the

Regrettably, despite increases in monthly FAAC allocation disbursed to the states, in addition to incremental rakes in IGR, poverty and decay in infrastructure are still prevalent across states

lowest averages — Adamawa (N9.92 billion), Gombe (N9.54 billion), Taraba (N7.83 billion), Kebbi (N7.48 billion), and Yobe (N6.67 billion) — barely matched Kaduna’s average,” the organisation said. “In terms of immediate growth between 2023 and 2024, Enugu (381.44%), Bayelsa (173.69%), Abia (129.37%), Osun (98.37%), and Kano (85.90%) led the pack.

“Moreover, unlike 2023 — when seven states recorded negative IGR growth — only two states experi- enced declines in 2024, reflecting overall improvement.”

On sustainability, the report stated that this year’s report evaluated and ranked the fiscal performance of 35 Nigerian states—from most to least sustainable—offering insights into revenue generation, expenditure patterns, debt sustainability, and sectoral investments in education and health while bemoaning the absence of Rivers State on the list.

“From 2015 till date, this is the first time the report will be short one state. On the 18th of March 2025, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria declared a State of Emergency in Rivers State (this was ratified by the National Assembly about 2 days lateron the 20th of March, 2025).

“The implications of this are nontrivial, as the absence of Rivers from the ranking means its usual position in the top 5 states would be taken by another state. It also means that conclusions on broad subnational performance (i.e., arithmetic means relating to general IGR performance) will be somewhat incomplete as Rivers had an outsized influence on general performance.

“Anambra State rose from second to first position, securing the title of the best-performing state in the federation, while Lagos maintained its second place for the second consecutive year.

“Kwara climbed from fourth to third, Edo entered the top five after consistently ranking within the top ten over the last four editions, and Abia, which had never previously featured in the top ten, now ranks fourth.

“Other notable movements include Akwa Ibom, which surged 17 places from 27th to 10th, and Zamfara, which moved up nine places from 26th to 17th. “At the lower end of the rankings, Imo, Kogi, Jigawa, Benue, and Yobe occupy the bottom positions, with Cross River experiencing the steepest decline, falling from fifth in 2024 to 30th in 2025,” it explained.

Spike in poverty level

Despite the huge funds accruing to three tiers of governments, courtesy of fuel subsidy removal in addition to the increase in revenue flow from IGR, the poverty level has yet to dim in Nigeria. Recent data from the World Bank notes that despite recent reforms, poverty remains widespread.

According to the bank, over 46 per cent of Nigerians live below the pov- erty line, with food inflation dispro- portionately affecting poor households who spend up to 70 per cent of their income on food. “State capacity remains weak in many regions, with limited delivery and widespread insecurity.

Infrastructure gaps—especially in electricity, transport, and logistics—continue to hinder domestic market integration and productivity,” the World Bank said, referring to states in Nigeria. “Recent macroeconomic reforms offer a foundation for a new social compact.

Stabilizing inflation, improving fiscal transparency, and enhancing exchange rate flexibility have created fiscal space. If sustained, these reforms can enable deeper structural changes—such as improved public service delivery, better infrastructure, and a more conducive environment for private sector-led growth.

“With targeted investments in human capital, social protection, and climate resilience, Nigeria can shift from a low-equilibrium trap to a more dynamic and inclusive growth path,” the global bank said.

The majority of state governors are yet to imbibe the frugal expenditure principle. Unless state governors tailor their expenditure pattern to necessities and do away with frivolous spending, poverty will be an endemic virus in Nigeria.

Last line

