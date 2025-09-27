Barring last-minute changes, there are strong indications that at least 20 states of the federation borrowed a combined N458bn in the first half of 2025, amid mounting concerns over rising debt obligations.

The data reviewed show that the states collectively spent N235.58bn servicing external debt within the same period, a 68.4 per cent increase compared to the N139.92bn recorded in the first half of 2024.

This, however, translates to an additional N95.65bn in repayments year-on-year.

Following the development, experts warned that the steep rise highlights the growing strain of dollar-denominated debt on state finances, worsened by the continued depreciation of the naira.

Fresh analysis of Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursement data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that the three tiers of government shared a total of N10.13 trillion in the first half of 2025.

The amount comprised statutory revenue, Value Added Tax, Electronic Money Transfer Levy, and exchange rate differentials.

Of the total, state governments received N3.43tn, marking a 42.96 per cent rise from the N2.40tn allocated to them in the corresponding period of 2024.

Breakdown of the 2024 disbursements to states shows they received N379bn in January, N366.9bn in February, N396.8bn in March, N403bn in April, N388.4bn in May, and N461.97bn in June.

In the first half of 2025, state allocations rose sharply, with N590.6bn disbursed in January, N562.19bn in February, N530.45bn in March, N556.74bn in April, N577.84bn in May, and N607bn in June.

Yet, despite these higher revenues, an analysis of second-quarter budget implementation reports indicates that around 20 states still resorted to fresh borrowings — both domestic and external — amounting to N457.66bn within the period.

Saturday Telegraph gathered that Oyo State topped the borrowing chart in the first half of 2025 with a domestic loan of N93.4bn, followed by Kaduna, which secured a N62bn foreign loan, and Lagos, which obtained N50bn domestically.

Other states that turned to foreign lenders include Gombe (N20.3bn), Zamfara (N28bn), Katsina (N20.7bn), Kebbi (N7.4bn), and Jigawa (N10.98bn). Bauchi accessed both domestic and foreign facilities amounting to N26.3bn.

Borno, Taraba, Sokoto, Niger, Kwara, and Ekiti also borrowed N18.2bn, N18.7bn, N15bn, N25.8bn, N2.18bn, and N19.8bn, respectively, in foreign loans. The list further includes Ondo (N5.6bn), Abia (N7bn), Ebonyi (N10.9bn), and Enugu (N10.7bn).

Analysts caution that the rising dependence on foreign loans leaves states increasingly vulnerable to fiscal shocks, particularly as the naira continues to depreciate.

A professor of Economics at Ekiti State University, Taiwo Owoeye, said, “Since most of the debts are dollar-denominated, every depreciation of the local currency automatically inflates repayment obligations, forcing states to channel a larger share of their revenues into debt servicing at the expense of development projects.”

Beyond the rising repayment burden, Owoeye observed that excessive reliance on external borrowing further erodes the financial autonomy of state governments.

“By taking on more foreign obligations, many states risk mortgaging future federal allocations to meet repayment schedules, leaving them with little room to respond to emergencies or fund critical sectors such as health, education, and infrastructure,”