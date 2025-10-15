Rising Cost Of Staying Alive

Background

Think beyond imagination—was it waking up to being diagnosed with a strange disease? Was it getting pregnant only to discover you are diabetic? For Mr Dotun and Mrs Oluyemi, this is not imagination but reality.

A privilege many take for granted is the opportunity of living every day without worrying about taking expensive doses of drugs. “I was to attend an event with one of my friends in Abuja.

We lodged at a hotel, but he had to return to Lagos for an important meeting. He got to Lagos in the evening and called me to inform me of his arrival. I was expecting him back in Abuja the next day so that we could attend the event together, but I woke up to the news of his death.

The mental stress of coping with that loss led to the diagnosis of my shingles disease,” Dotun recalled. Sadly, this is the reality many Nigerians face, especially in a country where the prices of goods and services often skyrocket and rarely drop.

For those living with chronic illnesses, the burden is worse. Whether it is Dotun, who was diagnosed with shingles (an immune-related disease) after the sudden death of a friend, or Mrs Oluyemi, who was diagnosed with diabetes at 42 during her last pregnancy, their stories reflect the struggles of many.

Their experiences are not unique. Across Nigeria, thousands if not millions of patients battling chronic illnesses are struggling to afford medications as drug prices rise beyond their reach, pushing many into life-or-death dilemmas.

The consistent rise in the prices of goods, products, and services is a challenge virtually every Nigerian relates to daily—but for the sick, the impact can be devastating.

Rising prices

Recent surveys show that prices of essential medicines in Nigeria have more than doubled within a short period. For instance, the cost of Coartem, a widely used anti-malarial drug, rose by about 135 per cent between 2023 and 2024.

Similarly, some high blood pressure medications recorded an 83 per cent increase in the same period, while painkillers surged by over 200 per cent in certain markets. Reports also reveal that antibiotics experienced some of the steepest hikes, with 500mg Ampiclox capsules increasing by more than 1,000 per cent in selling price over four years.

These increases far outpace the general inflation rate and reflect deeper structural problems in Nigeria’s pharmaceutical supply chain. “I used to buy Metformin for N2, 000 or N2, 400, but recently when I went to the pharmacy, I was told it’s now N3, 000,” said Oluyemi, who has lived with diabetes for four years.

Why prices keep rising

Several factors are adduced for the escalating cost of drugs in Nigeria. Chief among them is the country’s heavy dependence on imports. More than 80 per cent of pharmaceutical inputs—including active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), excipients, packaging, and machinery—are sourced outside the country.

As the naira continues to depreciate, losing over 70 per cent of its value since the 2022 exchange rate reforms, the cost of importing these items have risen correspondingly. Also inflation, which hovered above 30 per cent in 2024, has further eroded consumer purchasing power, worsening the affordability crisis. Another factor is policy lag.

In 2024, the government announced an Executive Order removing tariffs, VAT, and excise duties on pharmaceutical raw materials and machinery to encourage local manufacturing. However, implementation has been slow and uneven, with regulatory bottlenecks and customs challenges preventing the full benefits from reaching the market.

Additionally, the exit of major multinational manufacturers such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) disrupted supply chains and reduced competition, contributing to scarcity and higher prices. High production costs in local manufacturing—driven by poor infrastructure, unreliable power supply, and expensive logistics—also make locally produced drugs often more expensive than imports.

“The rising cost of drugs in Nigeria is largely driven by fluctuations in the foreign exchange rate. A product that once cost about N500 to import and sell now costs between N1, 600 and N2, 000 due to the sharp depreciation of the naira. “Importers are forced to reduce profit margins, but prices remain much higher since most pharmaceutical inputs are imported,” said Dr Lolu Ojo, Managing Director of Merit Healthcare Limited, in a monitored interview with Channels TV’s ‘Sunrise Daily’.

Human cost of inflation

For patients like Dotun, living with shingles has been excruciating. He described his ordeal: “When I discovered that these drugs cost so much, I was shocked. There is one tablet I was using that cost N500. A whole sachet was N5, 000. I was told to take it five times a day—every three hours. But because of the pain, I sometimes wanted to take it 10 times a day.

Yet, there were times I had to endure hours of pain because of the unavailability of the next dose.” His account reflects the brutal choice many patients face – either endure debilitating pain or spend money they do not have to buy relief. Oluyemi’s journey has also been marked by financial strain.

“At first, I was prescribed Glucophage at N6, 000 in the general hospital. When I asked for a cheaper alternative, they switched me to Metformin, which used to cost between N2, 000 and N2, 400.

But as of yesterday, it was N3, 000. Even the cheaper options keep rising,” she lamented. The rising prices force patients back to hospitals to ask for cheaper options, but even substitutes are no longer affordable. For many, the search for drugs has become a constant cycle of price shocks and compromises on treatment.

Experts’ perspectives

Former President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Olumide Akintayo, explained that while pharmacists are often blamed for high prices, the problem is systemic. According to him: “In our advocacy drives, we’ve been generating a lot of information and pushing the government to act. Many times, when drug prices rise, people assume pharmacists are exploiting them. But this issue goes far beyond what an ordinary pharmacist can control. ‘‘Unfortunately, the government has not done enough to create an enabling environment or ensure that access to medicines is strictly through registered pharmacists in Nigeria.” He also highlighted the need to strengthen grassroots healthcare systems.

“We need to amend the Fair Drug Act to take care of abnormalities in the drug distribution chain.” he noted. The Fair Drug Pricing Act which operates in the US require drug manufacturers to notify the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and submit a transparency and justification report 30 days before they increase the price of certain drugs that cost at least $100 by more than 10 per cent during a 12-month period or 25 per cent.

Akintayo further advocated that the government set up a committee within the pharmaceutical sector to tackle drug pricing, implement the National Drug Distribution Guidelines, and increase local content in manufacturing.

Echoing concerns about poor oversight of public funds, Dotun called for greater transparency in how government subsidies are managed. “The government provides funds for drug price subsidies in hospitals but most times those funds are diverted to other things in those hospitals, thereby making drugs unavailable in hospital pharmacies and leading patients to buy outside at exorbitant prices.

The government needs to monitor both fund flow in hospitals and pharmacists’ pricing methodologies,” he said. Speaking from the patient perspective, Oluyemi urged practical enforcement of policies. “The government should put regulatory policies and enforce them involving the publishing companies and the distribution chain, so that average Nigerians like us can afford drugs that are important to our health. It’s not easy to get money in this economy,” she said.

Costly reality

Health, they say, is wealth. But for many Nigerians like Dotun and Oluyemi, managing illness is far more expensive than maintaining good health. Each visit to the pharmacy is filled with anxiety over whether they can afford their next dose. Each purchase feels like a prayer, that it won’t be the last.

For patients across the country, survival depends not only on medicines but also on hope that things will change for the better, and not worse. Until then, the rising cost of drugs remains one of the harshest realities of being sick in Nigeria.