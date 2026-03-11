Rising Cost: Ghana Bans Foreign Travel For Govt-Owned Agency Boards, Others

Ghana’s President, John Mahama, has directed boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and public institutions to immediately halt international travel for training, conferences, retreats, and study tours funded by the state, citing growing concerns over public expenditure, according to a report by myjoyonline.com.

The report said that the directive, which was signed by Secretary to the President, Callistus Mahama, formed part of broader government measures to strengthen fiscal discipline and ensure the prudent management of national resources.

According to the directive dated March 5, 2026, the President’s attention had been drawn to a growing trend of international travel by boards of public institutions.

“It has come to the attention of the President that some Boards of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and other public institutions have increasingly undertaken international travel for training programmes, retreats, conferences, and study tours,” the statement said.

While acknowledging the value of professional exposure and continuous learning, the government said the increasing frequency and cost of such trips had raised concerns.

According to the statement, “while government recognises the importance of continuous learning, exposure to international best practices, and the strengthening of corporate governance within public institutions, the frequency and cost of such international travel—often involving multiple board members and extended itineraries— have raised serious concerns regarding the prudent management of public resources.”

The statement noted that several of these trips had resulted in significant public spending. It said: “In several instances, such travels have resulted in significant expenditure on airfares, accommodation, per diems, and associated logistics, placing avoidable pressure on the public purse at a time when Government is implementing firm measures to ensure fiscal discipline, efficient public financial management, and the responsible utilisation of national resources.”

As a result, the President has ordered an immediate end to the practice. “In view of the foregoing, His Excellency the President has directed that the practice whereby Boards of State-Owned Enterprises and other public institutions undertake international travel for training, retreats, conferences, or similar activities at the expense of the State should cease with immediate effect,” the statement added.

The directive further instructs Ministers responsible for supervising SOEs and other public institutions to ensure strict compliance.

However, the directive allows for exceptional circumstances where international engagements may still be considered necessary.

The statement said: “Where a Board considers that an international engagement is absolutely necessary and cannot reasonably be undertaken locally or through virtual means, a formal request must be submitted through the sector Minister to the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President for the express approval of His Excellency the President before any commitments or arrangements are made.”