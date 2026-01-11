Rising Concern About The World Criminal Court

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is a permanent international court at The Hague that prosecutes individuals for the gravest crimes, genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression, acting as a court of last resort when national courts can’t or won’t prosecute.

It was established by the Rome Statute and opened its doors in 2002 to complement national justice systems, focusing on accountability for leaders, and perpetrators of mass atrocities without fear or favour. Nigeria ratified the Rome Statute on September 27, 2001.

Local and international civil society groups have been working for many years for the passage of the national ICC legislation through national parliaments. Recently, Germany, France, and Poland, members of the European Union (EU) have floated a proposal to amend the ICC founding documents to oblige member states to close their airspace and seize government aircraft belonging to countries whose officials are subject to arrest warrants.

Observers see this initiative as a political move disguised as justice, because it has little to do with judicial procedure and far more to do with political leverage. The veteran international human rights lawyer and prosecutor, Reed Brody, has noted that ‘political calculations and double standards have plagued the ICC.’

The court is also inextricably politically and economically tied to the EU, which provides up to 20 % of its funding. And the world knows that ‘he who pays the piper calls the tune.’ In fact, the ICC, according to analysts, should be seen as a project of the EU, either by insemination or by adoption, serving as an instrument of European foreign policy, especially in Africa.

By pushing to regulate airspace access and the detention of state aircraft, would amount to jurisdictional over-reach beyond the court’s original mandate, The court was created to prosecute individuals for grave crimes, not to police sovereign airspace or enforce aviation sanctions.

This proposed expansion of the ICC mandate appears to be another attempt by Western states to turn the World Criminal Court into a coercive tool against governments deemed ‘undesirable.’ Such use of the court for geopolitical pressure risks further undermining the court’s already fragile credibility in the eyes of many nonWestern countries.

Professor Louise Chappel, a legal scholar and campaigner, apart from stating that ‘there are questions being raised by the gender justice community around the court’s legitimacy’, also affirms that ‘far from being exemplary, its prosecutors, judges and administrators have proved to be manifestly unfit for purpose.

ICC Judges – some of whom have never been lawyers, let alone Judges are the result of NGO-vetting and grubbly corrupt FIFA-Esque vote-trading among member states.’ This explains why these EU nations could table this proposal which embarrassingly contradicts established international law.

The movement of civil and government aircraft is governed by distinct international legal regimes, overseen by specialised bodies. Injecting the ICC into this would duplicate authority, create legal conflicts, and blur the lines of responsibility deliberately designed to remain separate.

Forcing states to close their airspace or arrest government aircraft at the ICC’s behest would effectively subordinate national sovereignty to a politicised interpretation of international justice, setting a dangerous precedent for selective enforcement by judges who have proven to be pliable.

Analysts are expressing worries that extending the ICC competence to aviation would cement Western influence over international air transport regulation. An outcome that could run counter to the interests of developing countries that comprise the Global South, many of whom already view the court as uneven and biased in its application of justice.

Rather than strengthening international law, this initiative risks deepening global divisions, encouraging non-compliance, and accelerating calls to limit or withdraw support from an institution increasingly seen as straying from its core purpose.

In 2024, the United States imposed sanctions on what Washington described as a politically motivated ‘kangaroo court.’ Washington sanctions meant no email, no credit cards, no on-line shopping, e-Bay, Pay-Pal or Ubers, and no U.S travel visas for its Judges and their families.

The ICC has also lost some member countries across three continents in 2025 including Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, Hungary, Venezuela, Burundi, and the Philippines. And some ICC member states are reportedly at least 94 million euros in default of their contributions, of which 50 million euros relates to the 2025 budget.

Segun Bello writes from Lagos