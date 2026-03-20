Rising Cement Price Drives N9.93trn Surge In Firms’ Stock Market Value

The combined market capitalisation of cement manufacturers listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has climbed sharply to about N28.38 trillion, as investors increase their exposure to the sector amid rising cement prices across the country.

The rally in the shares of the three major cement producers, BUA Cement Plc, Dangote Cement Plc, and Lafarge Africa Plc, has been largely driven by expectations that higher cement prices will translate into stronger revenues and improved dividend payouts.

Market data shows that the combined market value of the three companies rose from about N18.45 trillion at the beginning of 2026 to N28.38 trillion as of the close of trading this week, representing a gain of approximately N9.93 trillion within about 75 days.

Analysts say the surge reflects growing investor confidence in the cement sector, as persistent increases in the retail price of cement strengthen earnings prospects for producers and make their stocks attractive to dividend-seeking investors. A breakdown of the figures shows that BUA Cement recorded one of the strongest gains in market value between the beginning of the year and the close of trading this week.

The company’s market capitalisation rose from N6.05 trillion at the start of the year to about N11.06 trillion. Similarly, Dangote Cement, the largest cement producer in Nigeria, saw its market value grow from N10.28 trillion to N13.67 trillion within the same period. Lafarge Africa also recorded significant growth, with its market capitalisation increasing from about N1.17 trillion to N3.65 trillion.

The strong increase in market value reflects the sharp appreciation in the share prices of the companies on the NGX, as investors continue to accumulate their stocks. BUA Cement’s share price rose from N178.50 at the beginning of the year to N326.70 per share as of the end of trading this week.

Dangote Cement’s stock also appreciated significantly, rising from N609 per share to N810, while Lafarge Africa’s share price climbed from N134.50 to N226.50 during the same period.

Market analysts attribute the sustained demand for cement stocks to expectations that rising cement prices will boost revenue margins and profitability for the manufacturers, which could translate into stronger dividend payments for shareholders. The steady increase in cement prices across the country has further strengthened these expectations.