Rising Artistes Should Get Jobs First Before Pursuing Music –Kokopee

Nigerian singer and rapper, Kokopee, has lamented the soaring cost of music promotion in the country, warning that the trend is pricing many emerging acts out of the industry.

The artiste, whose new album; “All I Need It’s Kokopee” dropped on Friday, August 15, said that the financial demands from promoters and industry gatekeepers have made him advise aspiring musicians to secure a steady source of income before pursuing their passion.

“The cost of music promotion in Nigeria is part of what is making me advise the youth that if you like music, try go find work first.

“Promotion cost is rising just like the cost of living. As bad as it sounds, as the top artistes are becoming more successful, the billing is increasing. They believe they should eat your money now before you become Burna Boy. That’s why they want to extort you. It’s expensive, I won’t lie, but I cope by the grace of God,” he said.

Kokopee’s newly released seven-track album chronicles his journey “From Genesis to Revelation,” weaving tales of personal struggles, resilience, and ambition. He described the project as a blueprint for success and a statement of intent in his music career.