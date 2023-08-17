Rising AGO Cost Hits Hard On Manufacturers

Following Monday’s pronouncement by oil marketers that foreign exchange crisis in the country and recent implementation of a 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly called diesel, had pushed up the cost of the commodity to between N900 and N950/litre in many states, manufacturers are opting for a review in cost of production to remain in business.

The situation, they say, may lead to the closure of some factories and job losse unless the government urgently removes the 7.5 per cent VAT on AGO. The Director-General of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that it was time for the removal of the 7.5 per cent VAT on AGO as the unprecedented forex crisis is having bad effect on manufacturing firms’ production capacity.

According to him, the cost of diesel was around N650 per litre before the Federal Government introduced a 7.5 per cent VAT on the commodity. But the inability of the oil marketers to access the United States dollars was impeding their ability to import diesel into the country. Ajayi-Kadir emphasised that things were not going well in the country’s manufacturing industry currently amidst the skyrocketing AGO price, warning that the after effects would start manifesting soon.

According to him, the multiplier effects of the rising AGO price currently would take a toll on jobs, with imminent losses and increasing cost of production. Thus, bringing uncertainties in all ramifications to the manufacturing industry. His words: “We are greatly concerned about the rising cost of AGO price in the country now and this is also compounded by the 7.5 per cent VAT on diesel placed by government.

Again, it is causing volatility in the manufacturing sector because many of our members are facing difficulties with cost of production. “So, we are once again telling the current administration to remove the 7.5 per cent VAT on diesel because it is having great impasse on the manufacturing sector, and our members maybe forced to downsise their workforce and some facing production pressures if possible action is not taken to address this AGO tariff.”

In the same vein, the Chief Executive Officer of Coleman Technical Industries Limited, George Onafowokan, said increased diesel costs implied increased cost of production for the company. He urged the government to find lasting solutions to the constant increase in diesel costs. Onafowokan said: “Whenever the price of diesel goes up, it makes everybody’s cost go up. Logistics costs will go up for everybody, power costs will go up if diesel sells at N950.

“We are all in crisis. For most businesses in Nigeria, especially manufacturers, we are taking hits day in day out and sincerely, the government needs to do better not only in giving palliatives to the people, but for the businesses that are employing them, especially manufacturers.”

Also reacting to the development, the Director-General of the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association, Hamma Kwajaffa, said several textile manufacturers were contemplating shutting down their operations owing to rising costs, largely caused by skyrocketing energy costs. The DG said textile manufacturers could not afford to buy diesel at the projected price of N950 per litre for a sector facing torrent challenges in all fronts.

He said: “Many are contemplating closing for now. We can’t meet up with that kind of amount. We have less than 24 textiles today, those who are working are contemplatingg closure. They have been pushed to the wall. These businesses are not in charity. They have to break even.” The National President of the Natural Oil and Gas Suppliers Association of Nigeria (NOGASA), Benneth Korie, at a press briefing, pointed out that “diesel price is now approaching N900 to N950 per cent litre depending on where you are buying it from.

Before the introduction of VAT on diesel by the FIRS, diesel was around N650 per cent and litre. “This increase in price is also due to the scarcity of the dollars. The government has to intervene in this dollar situation. All bank CEOs, Central Bank of Nigeria and others must meet to address this dollar issue. The way it is going, it will destroy a lot of things for us if it is not controlled.”