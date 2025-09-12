Rising AfroPop Star, Gbolarmighty Sets Sights On Global Stage

Nigerian AfroPop and Dancehall sensation, Mujeeb Abiola Oladimeji, better known by his stage name Gbolarmighty, is fast carving a niche for himself in the country’s vibrant music scene.

Born on May 25, 2004, the young singer, songwriter, and dancer brings a fresh wave of energy, passion, and creativity that resonates with a new generation of listeners.

Managed under Kogbagidi Entertainment, the 20-year-old AfroPop/Dancehall act represents the label’s commitment to grooming artistes with not only musical skill but also international appeal.

With a strong emphasis on artistry, performance, and brand development, Kogbagidi Recording Academy is positioning itself as a springboard for Africa’s next generation of stars.

Coming under the management signals a bold move, merging his creative potential with the academy’s experience in talent management and promotion.

Fans can expect an exciting rollout of projects that highlight his versatility as a singer, songwriter, and dancer in the coming months.

Also, his distinctive sound blending AfroPop rhythms and Dancehall vibes, Gbolarmighty is already making a name for himself as one to watch.

His stagecraft and storytelling reflect his youthful perspective, yet they carry the depth and rhythm that Afrobeats fans around the world have grown to love.

Industry insiders believe that his raw talent and growing fanbase position him to become one of Nigeria’s most promising exports on the global stage.