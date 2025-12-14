Rising Afrobeat Sensation ‘TCRUIZE’ Marks Bold New Era

Afrobeat’s newest torchbearer, ‘TCRUIZE,’ a multitalented artiste, singer and songwriter has officially set the stage ablaze with the release of his highly anticipated EP titled ‘GENESIS’ ‘GENESIS’ is a project that captures the pulse of modern African music while showcasing his evolution as an artist.

Known for his infectious rhythms, soulful vocals, and genre-bending creativity, TCRUIZE steps confidently into this chapter with a body of work that is as dynamic as it is intentional.

The GENESIS EP is a colorful blend of Afrobeat, Amapiano accents, soulful melodies, and streetwise grooves, reflecting TCRUIZE journey, influences, and artistic maturity.

Each track carries its own story, effortlessly weaving themes of love, identity, hustle, celebration, and self-discovery. From the first bassline to the final chorus, listeners are treated to a sonic experience that feels both familiar and refreshingly forward-thinking.

At the heart of the project is the TCRUIZE’S signature sound, warm vocals layered over rhythmic percussion and captivating hooks that linger long after the music stops.

His storytelling has grown sharper, painting vivid pictures of everyday life, romantic highs, and the ambition that fuels the African youth. The GENESIS EP serves as proof that he is not just making songs; he’s creating moments. Speaking on the project, TCRUIZE describes it as a reflection of where he’s been and where he’s going.

“The GENESIS EP is personal to me,” he shares. “It carries pieces of my journey, my joy, my pain, my experiences. I wanted to make something honest that people could feel and connect with, no matter where they’re from.”

Early listeners have praised the project’s standout production quality, diverse soundscapes, and replay value. It’s a project built for dance floors, late-night drives, playlists, and global stages.

With this release, TCRUIZE positions himself as one of the voices pushing Afrobeat into its next wave. He’s bold, experimental, and unafraid to cross borders.

One thing is clear: this project is more than just music—it’s a statement, a celebration, and a promise of even greater things to come. His new era has begun, and Afrobeat is better for it.