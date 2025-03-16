Rise of Artificial Intelligence in IT: Bridging innovation and opportunity in Africa

Share

Artificial intelligence (AI) has evolved from a futuristic concept into a force reshaping industry globally, including here in Nigeria and across Africa. Once the domain of advanced economies, AI is now paving its way into diverse markets, showing its potential to drive progress in sectors ranging from agriculture to healthcare and finance. For many, particularly those without technical expertise, the idea of AI can still seem abstract. But its applications—and opportunities—are not just confined to IT professionals. They are relevant and transformative for everyone, including in our local contexts.

At its core, AI involves machines mimicking human intelligence to perform tasks such as understanding language, recognizing images, or making decisions. In Nigeria, one of the most significant impacts of AI can be seen in the fintech sector. Digital lending platforms like Carbon or FairMoney leverage AI algorithms to assess creditworthiness, granting loans to individuals without traditional credit histories. Similarly, mobile payment systems use AI to detect fraudulent transactions, keeping users’ funds secure. These tools are reshaping access to financial services for millions of unbanked and underbanked Nigerians.

Agriculture is another industry where AI is making a difference, not only in Nigeria but across the African continent. In countries where agriculture is the backbone of the economy, AI tools are helping farmers improve productivity. For instance, AI-powered drones and sensors monitor crop health and soil conditions, enabling better decision-making. Platforms like Hello Tractor, often referred to as the “Uber for tractors,” use AI to connect farmers with tractor services, optimizing farming operations and increasing yields. Such innovations address food security concerns and support rural economies.

The healthcare sector is also reaping the benefits of AI, particularly in regions with limited medical resources. In Nigeria, AI-driven tools are being used to diagnose diseases like malaria and tuberculosis with greater accuracy. Chatbots like Ubenwa analyze infants’ cries to detect signs of birth asphyxia, a leading cause of neonatal deaths. These applications are lifesaving, especially in rural areas where access to specialist doctors is scarce. Across Africa, initiatives like Zipline use AI-guided drones to deliver medical supplies to remote locations, further enhancing healthcare accessibility.

AI’s role in education is another critical area of impact. In a continent with high levels of school-age population and limited teacher availability, AI-powered platforms are helping bridge gaps. Digital learning tools and virtual tutors personalize education, offering students tailored support and enabling self-paced learning. For example, Nigerian edtech platforms like uLesson are already leveraging AI to make quality education more accessible, even in underserved communities.

While the potential benefits of AI in Africa are immense, challenges remain, particularly when it comes to infrastructure and awareness. Many Nigerians, and indeed Africans at large, may view AI as a distant technology meant for Silicon Valley or Beijing. But the reality is that AI can solve local problems in ways that are deeply relevant. For example, AI is used in applications to predict flooding in Nigeria’s river basins, helping communities prepare for natural disasters. However, the success of these solutions depends on improving internet penetration, electricity supply, and digital literacy across the continent.

Ethical considerations are also crucial. As we embrace AI, we must ask: Who controls the data? In a market like Nigeria, where data privacy concerns are growing, it’s essential that AI systems are developed responsibly. This includes ensuring that algorithms don’t inadvertently favor one demographic over another or deepen social inequalities. Additionally, there’s the question of job displacement. While automation can free up workers from repetitive tasks, it also calls for reskilling and preparing the workforce for jobs in an AI-driven economy.

It’s important to stress that AI is not here to replace humans but to augment human potential. In the Nigerian oil and gas industry, for instance, AI is being used to analyze seismic data, but the expertise of geologists and engineers remains vital for decision-making. Similarly, in urban planning, AI can map informal settlements and propose infrastructure improvements, but the local knowledge of community leaders is indispensable.

For everyday Nigerians, embracing AI starts with understanding its practical implications. Whether it’s using AI to optimize traffic flow in Lagos through smart systems or adopting AI-driven mobile health apps, the technology is becoming an integral part of daily life. It’s not about being a tech expert but about being open to new ways of solving challenges and improving livelihoods.

The emergence of AI in Nigeria and Africa as a whole is not just about adopting global trends. It’s about tailoring these innovations to fit our unique needs and aspirations. As we harness AI to tackle local challenges, we are not only keeping pace with the world but actively shaping the narrative of how technology can uplift economies and communities. With the right investments in infrastructure, education, and ethical practices, AI has the potential to be a powerful force for good across the continent.

Olusoji Adeyemo, Azure Application Innovation & AI Specialist, Microsoft UK

