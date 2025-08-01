Rise In Mental Health Cases Among Security Officials Worries’ Abdulrazaq, Others

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and medical professional yesterday expressed concerns over the high rate of mental health challenges among security personnel.

Speaking at a mental health conference organised by the Peace Progress and Unity Global Initiative (PPUGI) in Ilorin, they highlighted the urgent need for comprehensive mental health support systems for security officials.

The conference, themed “Breaking the Silence: Mental Health Support for Our Protectors (Security Personnel and Stakeholders),” brought together medical experts, government officials, and advocacy groups. AbdulRazaq, represented by his Counsellor and Advisor Saad Salau, said mental health issue is critical and affects us all particularly in the context of security personnel.

He said: “Mental health for personnel is a security concern as it can impact their performance, relationship and over all well-being.

“Untreated issues can lead to decreased in productivity, decreased in job performance and increased errors and strained relationship.”