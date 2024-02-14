Rise Above Political Divide, Let’s Build  Better Bayelsa – Diri

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has called on the people of the state to rise above political divisions and work towards a shared vision of a prosperous Bayelsa, advising that all should work tirelessly to build a better State that will be the envy of the nation.

In his acceptance speech in Yenagoa on Wednesday after he was sworn in as the Executive Governor of the state for the second time in office, he thanked the people of the state for entrusting him with the responsibility to lead them again for the next four years.

He assured Bayelsans of his commitment as he embarked on his second tenure.

He said ” As we embark on this second term, let me earnestly assure you that our commitment to the progress and advancement of Bayelsa remains steadfast.

” I want to express my deepest gratitude to the people of Bayelsa for entrusting this great responsibility again to my Deputy, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo and I. This day marks the end of one chapter and the beginning of another in our collective pursuit of prosperity for our beloved state.

“In our first term in office, we made a solemn promise to pursue a path of love, reconciliation, unity, peace and security because we understand it best serves our quest to ensure prosperity for all Bayelsans.

“As we embark on this second term, let me earnestly assure you that our commitment to the progress and advancement of Bayelsa remains steadfast. Your unwavering support and faith in our vision for a better Bayelsa fuels our determination to continue working tirelessly for our collective welfare and development.

“Whereas we achieved remarkable milestones in various sectors during our first term, we also recognise that there is still more to be done. Indeed, we can say with humility that in the last four years, we did not merely count the years, we have made the years truly count.

“By effectively managing our resources, we have successfully developed vital infrastructure and implemented strategic measures in various sectors, which created opportunities for our people across the eight Local Government Areas and also established a robust foundation for optimism about our future prospects.

“Under the Prosperity Administration, there is no culture of abandoning projects as we continued and completed a number of inherited projects while initiating new ones. So much so that it is safe to say our state resembles a humongous construction site.

“With this vision in mind, we have developed a comprehensive and ambitious 10-year economic plan for the state. This plan outlines our strategies and initiatives to diversify and strengthen our economy, create jobs, attract investments, and improve the standard of living for all Bayelsans.

“To kick start the implementation of this economic plan and to engage stakeholders, we are excited to announce the upcoming Bayelsa State Economic Development Summit in Yenagoa, the state capital.

“This summit will serve as a platform for sharing ideas, discussing opportunities, and forging partnerships to accelerate the economic growth of our state.

“Permit me to emphasise at this point the imperative of unity and togetherness. We must remember that meaningful and lasting progress can only be achieved when we work together as a united front.

“To the State Executive Council and my loyal aides, I congratulate you on your sacrifices and industry as our first term in office officially ended today.

“Today, as we embark on this next phase of our journey, we find ourselves at a pivotal moment where the pages of history unfold before us. With boldness, determination, and a spirit of collaboration, we shall overcome obstacles and transform our aspirations into remarkable achievements.