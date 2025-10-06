New Telegraph

October 6, 2025
RISD, Wwi Celebrate 300 Women Empowered In Bauchi

In a significant milestone for women’s empowerment in Bauchi State, the Rescue Initiative for Sustainable Development (RISD) in partnership with Women for Women International, has graduated 300 women from its Stronger Women, Stronger Nations program.

The ceremony, held in Gar Community, Alkaleri Local Government Area, marked a major achievement in the organization’s mission to promote sustainable development and women’s empowerment.

Speaking at the graduation event of the 300 women, Suleiman Dasika Hena, the program, designed to equip women with entrepreneurship skills, conflict resolution, and peacebuilding techniques, has had a profound impact on the lives of the beneficiaries.

With a focus on financial inclusion and economic empowerment, the initiative has enabled women to become self-sufficient and contribute to their communities’ development.

