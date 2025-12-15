RIRS, Experts Urge Christians To Embrace New Tax Law

The Rivers State Internal Revenue Service (RIRS) and experts in financial institutions from both public and private organizations have advised Nigerians, particularly Christians, to embrace the Federal Government’s new tax regime, which takes effect from January 1, 2026.

Making the call at a seminar in Port Harcourt, they stressed that payment of tax is the civic responsibility of every citizen, warning that evading payment is an offence.

The seminar was organized by the Rivers State Mega Region Empowerment Group of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) at the South-South Region 1 Headquarters Rumuola. An official of RIRS, Godgift Ebelogusaid the new tax law won’t increase citizens’ burden, but is people-friendly, especially for businessmen and women.

Ebelogu advised residents and people doing business in the state to obtain their Tax Identification Number (TIN) for seamless operation and transaction, urging Nigerians to be conscious of the new tax regime to avoid being sanctioned.

He also said in Rivers, business owners and residents would pay property tax, marine tax, Economic Development Levy (by companies), Solid Waste (Sanitation) tax, business premises tax and poll betting tax.