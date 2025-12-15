Ripples Over Withdrawal Of Police Officers From VIPs

Tinubu’s order stopping police protection for VIPs splits lawyers

TUNDE OYESINA writes that the recent directive by President Bola Tinubu mandating the withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs has elicited mixed reactions from lawyers

Some senior lawyers have expressed mixed reactions over a recent directive by President Bola Tinubu mandating the immediate withdrawal of Nigeria Police Force personnel from “VIP protection” duties, a policy aimed at re-deploying officers to frontline security tasks in response to surging insecurity challenges. President Tinubu had on November 23 ordered that police officers assigned to protect Very Important Persons (VIPs, including judges, legislators, ministers, and other elites) be withdrawn so they could be redeployed to core policing duties amid escalating insecurity nationwide.

The order, however, triggered widespread debate, not just among politicians, but within the legal profession, where interpretations differ on public safety, legal rights, and the implications for judicial independence. Some lawyers and policy analysts frame the withdrawal as a legitimate redistribution of scarce security resources.

For instance, Shehu Sani, a lawyer and former senator, praised the policy’s intent, while warning about implementation According to him, “withdrawal of police from VIPs is a good idea and a good policy statement in view of the nation’s urgent security needs, but it will only begin and end up as a statement.”

Legal commentators sympathetic to Tinubu argued that the constitutional duty of the police is to protect every citizen, not a privileged few and that the diversion of thousands of officers to school runs, VIP errands and personal escorts has undermined public safety for ordinary Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the move had in some quarters been described as exposing some certain personalities to danger by the reason of their office . Among those who lamented is the Chief Judge of Taraba State, Justice Joel Agya, who raised serious concerns over what he described as the sudden withdrawal of police orderlies attached to judges in the state, warning that the move poses grave security risks to the judiciary.

Justice Agya expressed concerns while hosting the Taraba State Commissioner of Police, Betty Isokpan, during a courtesy visit in Jalingo. He recalled that although President Bola Tinubu had earlier ordered the nationwide withdrawal of police guards from Very Important Persons (VIPs), the Police Force Headquarters had exempted judges and governors due to the sensitive nature of their duties.

The Constitution does not create hierarchical citizenship, every Nigerian has an equal right to security

The Chief Judge, however, said that despite this exemption, police orderlies attached to judicial officers across the state were withdrawn on December 8 without any prior notice. According to him, the development threatens the personal safety of judges, especially those handling sensitive criminal cases. “This is a direct threat to judicial security and independence. Without protection, courtrooms can become unsafe, and proceedings may be disrupted,” he said.

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Betty Isokpan, denied that court orderlies have been withdrawn. She explained that only personal police escorts attached to VIPs were affected by the directive of the Inspector-General of Police. She added that officers assigned to court duties and those posted at judges’ residences were not withdrawn. “Every court is expected to have duty police officers during proceedings. What we withdrew are only personal escorts who accompany VIPs to other states,” she said.

Senate fumes

In a related development, the Senate had equally appealed to President Bola Tinubu to exempt its members from the presidential directive ordering the withdrawal of police personnel from VIPs, saying the decision poses a security risk to lawmakers. The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary, made the appeal after Bauchi Central Senator, Abdul Ningi, complained that his only police orderly has been withdrawn.

In dramatic tone, few minutes into plenary, Ningi, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he woke up last Wednesday to discover that the officer assigned to him had been withdrawn.

The senator said he had no objection to the directive, but insisted it must apply to all political officeholders, including the President, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker Tajudeen Abbas. “I have been around this National Assembly since 1999. Right from 1999, I was having one police orderly. I have never requested any additional security personnel, and I woke up today and was told that my police orderly and other police orderlies have been withdrawn. “I have no problem with that. My problem is that this should go across the board.

Let’s see what happens from the office of the president, to the vice president, to the senate president, to the speaker of the House, to the ministers,” he said. Ningi added that while his orderly had been withdrawn, children of political officeholders, business executives, Chinese nationals in Nigeria, musicians, and other VIPs still moved around with large security convoys. “Mr President, after they have withdrawn my only orderly. I saw two convoys of ministers, and they were carrying lots of security personnel.

I have also seen Chinese and business concerns yesterday with a complement of orderlies. I have also seen the daughters and sons of political officeholders having orderlies and security details. I have seen singers having orderlies and complimentary protection,” he added. Responding to Ningi’s claims, Jibrin said the Senate leadership met earlier to deliberate on the matter and resolved to appeal to the president to exempt lawmakers from the directive and restore officers already withdrawn.

“We all know that, and we know Mr President’s directive is in order and quite proper, but I want to assure you that the issue raised to protect you is taken seriously, and the leadership sat yesterday, agreed that the course of action should be undertaken to restore your police orderlies to you, because it’s in line with international practice,” he said. The deputy senate president expressed confidence that the president would consider the request, describing Tinubu as a listening leader.

Withdrawal of police orderlies

New Telegraph Law recalled that on November 23, President Tinubu ordered the immediate withdrawal of police officers assigned to VIPs across the country. The Special Protection Unit of the Nigeria Police Force has since begun implementing the directive. The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said the directive followed an audit revealing that 11,566 officers are currently assigned to VIP protection duties.

He advised those who still require protection to approach the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). In the meantime, President Bola Tinubu has disclosed that the directive to redeploy police officers working with VIPs, VVIPs and ministers was not negotiable, admonishing all ministers to ensure immediate compliance.

Tinubu who spoke at the opening of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the State House Council Chamber had warned against non-compliance. “If you have any problem because of the nature of your assignments, please contact the IGP and get my clearance,” he said.

President Tinubu equally directed the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egebtokun, to follow up on the implementation of the order.

The president noted that police officers were trained to protect the lives and property of citizens, particularly the most vulnerable in society, and the protection of a select group of VIPs and VVIPs was not their responsibility. President Tinubu said the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi TunjiOjo, will make arrangements for the replacement of police officers by the Civil Defence Corps.

“The National Security and Civil Defence Corps are trained for VIP protection, and they are armed too,” he added. The president noted that the police would be mobilised appropriately to tackle the country’s security challenges. “We face challenges here and there of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism. We need all forces utilized. I know some people are exposed; we will make the exceptions. The Civil Defence is very much around,” the president stated.

Lawyers position

Speaking on the contentious issue, a public interest lawyer and rights activist, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, noted that while personal safety is important, it is crucial to restore a proper order in which the police, recruited and funded by the state, prioritise their primary duty of protecting society as a whole.

“When law enforcement is focused on public safety rather than individual VIP protection, citizens, including judges and legislators, will benefit from a more secure environment and can live and work freely without the need for personal security details.

“Ultimately, reallocating police resources from VIP protection to civil policing strengthens the fight against banditry, kidnapping, and other crimes that threaten the entire society. “Judges and politicians can’t live above society. Elsewhere, judges personal protection is based on risk-based threats assessments.

“The judiciary is a third branch and if they feel threatened, they should push for a bill for the creation of judicial division police security as is the case in the US Marshal Service”, Mahmud said. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, expressed concern over the withdrawal of police security details from VIPs.

Olugbemide said: “Of recent, the president had declared that he is not going back on his decision. Rather, he said the civil defense should be used instead, meaning it’s not going to be an outright exposure to danger. “To be candid, some positions in Nigeria, deserve the occupants being protected, not as luxury, but as necessity.

“The Chief Judge and other senators that complained, to an extent, have reasonable points, but certain things are to be considered. “Why is the president making this decision now; removing what he himself benefited from, long before becoming the president? Does this move have a political undertone? Is this to affect the opposition parties? “Will this affect the president’s son, who, allegedly,has more security details, than the elected? “How does the removal of police ensure the security of ordinary citizens against bandits and kidnappers?

“These and many more questions are begging for answers, and as an individual, I do not enjoy mere speculation on delicate issues. Therefore, let us wait and see how events unfold in the course of the year. “Any right thinking person would know that what the Nobel Laurette; Professor Wole Soyinka said few days ago, about deploying the security details of Seyi Tinubu, to go end any insurgency in the neighboring countries, is beyond a satire.

Nigeria cannot win the war against banditry and kidnapping when policing is effectively privatized

“It is necessary for the leaders to rise up to the occasion, and know that the precious lives of the citizens are in danger, and we can’t afford not to get it right again”. In his own reaction, another senior lawyer, Emmanuel Ekwe, opined that the concerns expressed by a Chief Judge and Senators over the withdrawal of their police security details must be examined through a constitutional and human rights lens.

“While judicial officers and lawmakers undoubtedly occupy sensitive positions and deserve adequate protection, such entitlement cannot override the state’s fundamental obligation to safeguard the lives and liberties of all Nigerians. The Constitution does not create hierarchical citizenship; every Nigerian has an equal right to security.

“For decades, the over-concentration of police personnel around VIPs has produced a structural injustice in policing. While influential individuals enjoy layers of security, millions of ordinary Nigerians face daily threats from bandits, kidnappers, and violent criminals with insufficient police presence. “This skewed allocation of security resources undermines the right to life, freedom of movement, and personal liberty guaranteed to citizens.

A rights-respecting democracy cannot justify such imbalance. “The decision to withdraw and redeploy police officers from VIP duties is therefore not merely an administrative policy—it is a step toward correcting longstanding inequities and aligning policing with constitutional norms. “Reassigning officers to communities, highways, schools, farms, markets, and other public spaces strengthens prevention, improves response capability, and enhances the state’s fulfilment of its human rights obligations.

It ensures that protection is not reserved for the powerful but shared by all. “Ultimately, public officials must support this reform in the national interest. Necessary protection for judges and legislators should continue, but it must be proportionate, intelligence-driven, and not at the expense of citizens’ collective safety.

“Nigeria cannot win the war against banditry and kidnapping when policing is effectively privatized. A fairer, rights-based redistribution of police resources is essential to restoring public confidence and ensuring that every Nigerian enjoys the security the Constitution promises”, Ekwe said. In his submissions, a rights activist, Timilehin Ojo, “It is unfortunate that our country is in the state of insecurity that we find ourselves.

A lot of factors are reasonable for this. There is an economic angle to this whole issue, which is, how did we create a population that have embraced criminality as a means of livelihood. “The focus is on the bandits today, but why do we need to protect ourselves constantly from the ‘petty’ criminals that live among us freely. We must get it right and keep the population actively and positively engaged to make crime unattractive and not the only way out for a larger part of the population.

“All that is the needed background to responding to the question. It is because we have such a high crime rate that members of the judiciary and legislative houses are so concerned about their security without the police security details attached to them for so many years. “The practice is so prevalent and has now become common, which should not be the case. It signals total failure of the system, where people cannot move freely without fear of being attacked or harmed.

“These officers by virtue of their offices have enjoyed this privilege for so long that they now see it as a right and an entitlement. What about Nigerians who are not political office holders? That is why they have to pay for such services. The duty of the police is the overall protection of lives and properties in the country for all , not for those who can afford it. Sadly, these complaints are genuine and that is why we must correct it from the foundation.

” In a country where by virtue of holding certain offices a few become above the law and enjoy the economic benefits to the detriment of others, there will constantly be the fear of what may happen if these security protection are no longer available. “Only those with the figures, the statistics, can say with certainty how the withdrawal of these police officers serving as personal security details would impact in the fight against banditry and kidnapping. However, we would assume it would do a great deal of good.

“When we do a rough calculation of how many officers are in question, it’s a large number that’s involved. So yes, it certainly will be beneficial to the fight – at the least, it translates to more manpower to engage and fight the bad actors”. A rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, was concerned about the implementation of the president’s directive, saying such directive in the past, has been flouted. Akingbolu said: “The presidential directive is long overdue, but this is not the first time that such order has been made to no avail. It has been flouted and disobeyed severally.

The last time I checked about 153,000 police office are protecting VIPs in this country. This is uncalled for considering the mounting insecurity challenges facing the country. So, as good as the directive is, I have my fears that it cannot be followed to the letter. Besides, more security personnel should be recruited for the sake of enhancing security in the country. The standard setting globally is one policeman to 450 citizens and Nigeria is yet to achieve this”.