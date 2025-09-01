Ripples Over Sultan’s ‘Justice Is Purchasable’ Comment

Lawyers have expressed deep concerns over a recent comment by the Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, that ‘justice is increasingly becoming a purchasable commodity’ in Nigerian courts. The lawyers called for a wholesale reform that will end injustice, corruption and waning public trust in the judiciary. TUNDE OYESINA reports

The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of a comment by the Sultan of Sokoto, HRH Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, that “justice is increasingly becoming a purchasable commodity, and the poor are becoming victims, while the rich commit all manner of crime and walk the streets scot-free”.

The Sultan spoke in Enugu while addressing a gathering of lawyers during the annual national conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA). He said: “Today, justice is increasingly becoming a purchasable commodity, and the poor are becoming victims of this kind of justice, while the rich commit all manner of crime and walk the streets scot-free”.

The Sultan, however, commended the NBA for choosing the theme “Stand Out and Stand Tall”, saying it aligns with the urgent need for lawyers to deliver on their professional mandate. According to him, the legal profession must remain committed to upholding the rule of law to ensure fairness, accountability, and equality before the law.

“You are resolving to uphold the highest principles of the rule of law to ensure that everyone, including those in power, is subject to and accountable under the law. If we are able to do this, we would have addressed the core of the crisis of governance in this country,” he stated.

The Sultan stressed that justice is the foundation of stable societies and that law must always target justice as its ultimate goal. He urged participants to use the conference to address critical issues shaping Nigeria’s future. “This conference, I hope, will also give you the time to address issues that are pertinent to the future of our society.

Judgements of court cannot be purchased without involvement of lawyers

“Three things are particularly important; continuing efforts at law reforms to gradually decolonise our laws and make them closer to our values, culture and history, addressing social justice to tackle glaring inequalities and foster cohesion; and improving access to justice, especially considering the rising cost of litigation and the exclusion of the weak and vulnerable,” he added.

He equally lamented Nigeria’s perennial challenge of poor policy implementation despite having “very good policies.” “Law and learning are inseparable. At the core of the study of law is the knowledge of value, and justice is one of those core values the law is supposed to achieve”, the Sultan stated.

Obi, El-Rufai’s concerns

Prior to the latest comments by the Sultan, the presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, had equally in 2024 decried what he described as the undeniable decline in the state of Nigeria’s judiciary where justice is increasingly commodified and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

Obi noted that although there still existed a few good judges and justices in the country, the situation, generally speaking, was worrisome and a threat to Nigeria’s future as a nation. The LP standard bearer was quoted to have said this while delivering a keynote speech, titled “The Role of the Judiciary in Shaping Nigeria’s Future” at the 5th Memorial of Justice Anthony Nnaemeka Aniagolu, at Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dr. Tanko Yunusa, for the Peter Obi Media Office . Obi explained that there was a lot to learn from the integrity of the late Justice of the Supreme Court and his class of Justices. He said: “It was truly an honor to pay tribute to one of Nigeria’s most esteemed jurists, the late Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Anthony Nnaemeka Aniagolu.

“His illustrious career, particularly as a Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria from 1978 to 1987, brought immense honour to our judiciary through his unwavering integrity and steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law and ensuring justice in our nation. “As we commemorate the legacy of Justice Aniagolu and other revered Nigerian judges, we must draw inspiration from their exemplary service.

“We must strive to emulate their dedication to integrity, fairness, respect for the rule of law, transparency, humility, and the dispensation of justice. “While the judiciary today still boasts of a few outstanding judges, there is an undeniable decline in our judicial system. “This decline poses a significant threat to the future of Nigeria. Justice is increasingly commodified, and delivered in favour of the highest bidder.

“When the rule of law is compromised, the most vulnerable members of society are disproportionately affected, and the fabric of our society begins to fray. The integrity of our institutions, the protection of human rights, and the stability of our nation are all jeopardized. “The rule of law is the highest intangible and most valuable asset of any society, and we must work tirelessly to protect and preserve it.

We must prioritize the pursuit of justice above all else”. In a related development, a former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, while speaking at the Law Week event of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Bwari branch, held in Abuja, also gave a damning verdict of the nation’s justice sector.

He said the public no longer trusts the judiciary due to “delayed justice and bias rulings”. The former governor also criticised the use of ex parte orders in political matters. He accused some lawyers of using the courts for political gains. El-Rufai said: “In parallel, our judiciary, meant to be the bedrock of fairness and order, is under intense scrutiny”.

Citing inconsistent judgements, opaque judicial appointments, and minimal consequences for erring judges as key factors contributing to the judiciary’s loss of integrity, he criticised the National Judicial Council (NJC) for “failing in its core mandate of disciplinary oversight. “Concerns about delayed justice, procedural inefficiencies, and in some cases, judicial compromise (to put the matter delicately), erode public confidence.

“The rise in forum shopping, the weaponisation of ex parte orders in political matters, and the growing perception that justice is for sale and available only to the rich and the powerful would cause the perceptive observer to conclude that what Nigerian courts do is the administration of law and not the administration of justice. “In Nigeria, there is a seemingly unbridgeable gulf between law and justice. Not only is justice wanting, but the law that is administered seems to be according to the wishes of the executive.

“The demand on you, as practitioners in the temple of justice, is a sober introspection as you contemplate whether indeed Justitia is blind and whether she holds the scales of justice in fine balance. “If we must be honest, we must admit that the perception of a high level of judicial corruption is now mainstream”, El-Rufai added.

Lawyers speak In the meantime, some senior lawyers have described the Sultan’s comment that “justice is increasingly becoming a purchasable commodity” in Nigerian courts as the unfortunate truth of situation of things in the third arm of government. Speaking on the issue, a rights activist, Tosin Ojaomo, said the Sultan’s comment is a challenge to lawyers who are complicit in the criminal purchase of justice.

Ojaomo said: “The submission of the respected traditional leader on the fact that justice can be purchased in Nigeria is a message of discontent and a challenge to legal practitioners in Nigeria who are suppose to be the guardians and conscience of the rule of law in Nigeria, but have decided to look the other way, it is obvious that judgements of court cannot be purchased without involvement of lawyers. “The honest truth at the moment is that justice is now the tool of the rich in society, while the hope of the common man lies in religious houses like churches, mosques and etc.

The slogan “Go to court” has a deeper meaning than the semantics or the ordinary meaning, it implies that if you go to court in Nigeria, they are waiting there for you, in fact, the implication is that you are only wasting your time going to court.

“Let’s take a few cases, for example, the case involving the unlawful removal of Gov. Sim Fubura as the democratically elected Governor of Rivers State of Nigeria is still pending in Supreme court till today, in actual fact, the sole administrator is about to finish his first tenure of office allocated to him by President Bola Tinubu without any constitutional provision for such office.

“ I challenge any Nigerian to point the provision of the Constitution that says the President can remove a State governor in Nigeria, the grounds upon which a democratically elected governor can be removed are clearly stated in the constitution of Nigeria.

“The slogan “Go to court” has more meaning than the ordinary interpretation of the sentence as a semantics, Go to court can also mean that if you go to court they will ensure that the vapour of justice disappears before the case will even be heard, the principle of justice delayed is justice denied is just a statement without any statutory obligation to the guardians of justice in Nigeria.

“A recent survey carried out by an NGO in Nigeria showed that the people of Nigeria no longer have confidence in the justice system, what this implies is that people are more confident in jungle justice than justice flowing from our court system.

“The Nigerian Bar Association has sadly decided to sit on the fence on some critical national issues, it is strange that the NBA will be silent when a sensitive case like the Rivers State matter is dumped at the Supreme Court without any date for hearing of a matter that has to do with violation of the constitution of Nigeria by the highest office holder in the country.

“The Sultan of Sokoto is sending a message that very soon, it will dawn on us that the mob court may take the place of our traditional court system if care is not taken. It is time for the bar to rise against the impunity that has taken over in most of the facets of the Nigeria society. Nigeria needs a courageous bar to win this legal battle to regain it place in Nigeria history by rewriting its story as the true defender of a just and fair Nigeria state, as without victory there cannot be survival”.

Justice is now the tool of the rich, while the hope of common man lies in religious houses

Speaking in the same vein, a public interest lawyer, Dr. Abdul Mahmud, also aligned with the Sultan’s submissions, saying it’s the tragic realities. “The Sultan of Sokoto’s lament that ‘justice is now purchasable in Nigeria’, is regrettably, a piercing truth, which Professor Chidi Odinkalu captured in his book, “The Selectorate: How Judges Topple the People”.

“Two grim realities sustain this tragedy. First, the culture of unaccountability has enthroned judges as kings, dispensing justice not by principle, but by the weight of Shekels placed before them. The Bench, once revered as the temple of fairness, has become an imperial court where justice is measured, priced, and sold. “Secondly, the politicisation of the judicial process has corrupted its very soul.

Where judges are treated as gatekeepers to political power, the lure of influence and inducement becomes irresistible, and the court ceases to be a sanctuary of truth, becoming instead an auction house of verdicts. “What ought to be the last refuge of the common man has degenerated into a marketplace of elite bargains.

The gavel, once the symbol of impartial authority, now often falls in favour of the highest bidder, leaving ordinary citizens stranded before a justice system that neither hears nor heeds them. “This mercantile turn in our judiciary corrodes public trust and deepens the cynicism that fuels lawlessness. For when justice is bought, the poor man learns that the law does not protect him, only money does.

And when money replaces justice, society itself stands on quicksand”, Mahmud said. In his views, a rights activist, Abiodun Olugbemide, said the Sultan’s comments shouid be a source of worry for all Nigerians. He said: “If the Sultan of Sokoto says justice is now purchasable in Nigeria, it is not a statement to debate on, rather, one that should get us all worried.

“Anybody can say anything, but when leaders of the people talk, when opinion leaders speak, know that such statement is a reflection of the heart of the people led by the speakers. “According to Lord Hewart, “Justice must not just be done, but must also be seen to have been done.

What is the ratio of the rich being sentenced, compared to the poor? “Dele Farotimi once talked about his own personal case that was never heard for four years. Imagine going to court for four years, and your case was never mentioned.

Does that happen to rich people? “Sultan of Sokoto was not referring to individuals, but a system. Until the judiciary is with an autonomy, she will forever remain whatever people call her. “In a twist, let us quickly ask ourselves, “What is justice? According to AI overview, Justice is a broad concept, encompassing fairness, moral righteousness, and the impartial application of law and ethical principles to give each person their due. It involves treating people equally.

“Permit me to say that justice does not start with the judicial system, although, judiciary is the embodiment of justice. To say that justice is purchasable in Nigeria, one needs to reverse into the involvement of the police also, starting from random raids, in which innocent people are paraded as criminals, all just to extort money from desperate family members.

“The society wants to have confidence in the judicial system. Therefore, it is expedient for the system to live up to expectations. Court is the last hope of the common man. That hope must not be shattered. “There are still some justices that are not corrupt, therefore, even if justice is now purchasable, it doesn’t mean that everyone automatically embraces the offer.

Some are still upright within the system, and should be recognized and celebrated. “In conclusion, if the Sultan of Sokoto says justice is purchasable, then, we should ask ourselves: Who are those that can afford it? Think about it”. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Bankole Solomon, said: “It is pretty unfortunate that we are finally accepting this unhappy situation in our country. ”I am on the same page with the Sultan that justice is now for the highest bidder, or rather, I will say justice in Nigeria is a purchasable commodity because when you see things happening, you will feel sorry for this country.

“I do tell people that with the experience you have seen, with the CSOs, it is even cheaper, better and fairer to bribe at the police level; either at the police station, Area Command, or at the state headquarters than in the court because simple processes in court attract money. “Some people will listen to you, hear it and probably mock you that somebody has offered money for bail, but if you know what it entails for that bail to be perfected in the court, you will cry for the country”.