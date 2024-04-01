Ripples Over States Pension Law

FRANCIS IWUCHUKWU writes that lawyers have called on lawmakers of other states across the country to emulate Abia State legislators by nullifying pension law for ex-governors and their deputies

Some senior lawyers have lauded the Abia State House of Assembly for the quick passage of a Bill which abolished pensions and other allowances for ex governors and their deputies. The lawyers contended that the former state governors and their deputies are not entitled to such humongous pensions. While asking other states to emulate Abia State, the lawyers insisted that life pension arrangement for ex governors and their deputies was totally an insensitive and unjustifiable means of wealth acquisition.

It would be recalled that Governor Alex Otti of Abia State had on March 21, 2024, signed the Abia State of Nigeria Governors and Deputy Governors Pension Repeal Bill of 2024, which was passed by the State House of Assembly on March 19, 2024, into law. In his speech, Governor Otti expressed delight with the legislators for promptly passing the Bill. He equally stated his belief that his government was not going to continue with the practice of paying pensions to former governors and their deputies as the fund would have been better used in offsetting the backlog of pensions owed Abia retired workers since 2014. Otti said: “I want to make a few things clear.

A lot of people who had followed our views understood that we were not going to continue with the practice of paying pensions and allowances to this set of former government officials. “A lot of people have confronted me to remind me that very soon, I will also be a former governor and I agree.” Governor Otti pointed out that he believes that stopping the pensions for governors and deputy governors was the right step to take as it is all about good governance and stewardship. “As far as I am concerned, leadership is stewardship, and if you now want to take up all the resources that belong to the people you are leading, I’m not sure that it is morally correct.

“If you accuse me of belonging to a class, I would readily admit, but add that I have happily committed class suicide because I would have benefitted if this law had continued. “But we all know that it’s not the best for the country, for this state, for the workers who were hitherto owed for months, and for pensioners for whom we are still struggling to defray several months and years of arrears from 2014,” the governor said.

Scrapping of pension for ex-govs, deputies in Abia

It would be recalled that on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Abia State House of Assembly passed into law, a Bill for a ‘Law to Repeal The Abia State Governors & Deputy Governors Pensions Law No 4 of 2001 and for other Matters Connected Therewith’ sponsored by the Majority Leader and member representing Arochukwu State Constituency, Okoro Uchenna Kalu. The passage of the Bill came consequent upon its first and second readings, the consideration by the committee of the whole before its 3rd reading, during plenary at the hallowed chamber. Announcing the passage of the Bill, the Speaker, Emmanuel Emeruwa, had declared that when accented to by the Governor, the same would have been deemed fit to have come into effect immediately. The Speaker who posited that the Bill will now be cited as “Abia State Governors and Deputy Governor’s (Repeal) Law 2024”, added that the Bill will among other merits ensure that the outrageous cost of governance is reduced to channel Abia State resources towards the development of the State. With the passage of the Bill, former governors and their deputies will no longer enjoy pension benefits after their tenures have expired.

SERAP’s concern

Throwing its weight behind the scrapping of pension law in Abia State, a rights organization, the SocioEconomic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) tasked the Federal Government to emulate Abia State and see to the abolition of pension laws across the 36 states of the Federation. In specific terms, the group advised President Tinubu to obey the judgement ordering Federal Government to recover pensions collected by former governors and to challenge the legality of states’ pension laws permitting those involved to collect such outrageous pensions. SERAP had through a letter dated March 23, 2024, signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, urged President Tinubu to emulate what it termed the good example of Governor Otti, by obeying the judgement, which has been hitherto disobeyed by his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. The human rights organisation further insisted that unless the judgement is immediately obeyed, former governors and their deputies including those now serving as ministers in Tinubu’s government and members of the National Assembly who receive pensions would continue to evade justice for their actions. SERAP’s letter reads: “SERAP agrees with former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s conclusion that states’ pension laws are ‘acts of daylight robbery’, and his call for such laws to be abolished by other state governors. “Immediately obeying the judgement would show the sovereignty of the rule of law in Nigeria and go a long way in protecting the integrity of the country’s legal system. “Obeying the judgement would also show you as a defender of the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended), the rule of law, and public interest within government. “Nigeria’s democracy needs courts so that public officials and private actors including former governors and their deputies collecting life pensions, exotic cars and other allowances from their states can be held accountable for any infraction of Nigerian laws. “State governors have failed to provide names of former governors and their deputies who have collected and continue to collect pensions from their states and the amount so far spent on these ex-officials. “Constitutionalism and the rule of law are not in conflict with democracy; rather, they are essential to it. Justice Oguntoyinbo judgement has pointed the way for your government to provide the leadership to ensure the reform of pension laws allowing former governors and their deputies to collect lifetime salaries and allowances. “Like pension laws of several states, the repealed Abia State pension law stipulated that former Abia governors and deputies are entitled to 100 per cent of the annual basic salaries of the incumbent governor and deputy; their cooks, stewards, drivers, and gardeners are to be paid by the state; and are entitled to three police officers and two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS). “Justice Oguntoyinbo in her judgement granted ‘An order of mandamus compelling and directing the Attorney General to urgently identify former governors and their deputies collecting pensions from their states and to seek full recovery of public funds from those involved.’ “Justice Oguntoyinbo also granted ‘An order of mandamus compelling and directing the Attorney General to urgently institute appropriate legal actions to challenge the legality of states’ laws permitting former governors, serving as senators and ministers to enjoy governors’ emoluments while drawing normal salaries and allowances in their new political offices.’ “Over N40 billion have reportedly been collected by former governors serving as ministers and members of the National Assembly. “Justice Oguntoyinbo who recently retired from the bench expressed ‘regret’ during a valedictory court session held in her honour that the judgement has not been obeyed. “A democratic state based on the rule of law cannot exist or function, if the government routinely ignores and/or fails to abide by court orders. “SERAP is concerned that while many Nigerian workers and pensioners have not been paid by state governors for several months and struggle to make ends meet, former governors continue to collect double emoluments and enjoy opulent lifestyles. “According to our information, those who are reportedly receiving double emoluments and large severance benefits from their states include Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom); Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (Kano); Kabiru Gaya (Kano); Theodore Orji (Abia). “Others are; Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa); Sam Egwu (Ebonyi); Shaaba Lafiagi (Kwara); Joshua Dariye (Plateau), and Jonah Jang (Plateau). “At least 22 states starting from Lagos State have reportedly passed life pensions laws for former governors and other ex-public officials. “Other states include Akwa Ibom; Edo; Delta; Ekiti; Kano; Gombe; Yobe; Borno; Bauchi; Abia; Imo; Bayelsa; Oyo; Osun; Kwara; Ondo; Ebonyi; Rivers; Niger; Kogi; and Katsina.” Delivering judgement in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/1497/2017, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo held: The Attorney General has argued that the States’ laws duly passed cannot be challenged. With respect, I do not agree with this line of argument by the Attorney General that he cannot challenge the States’ pension laws for former governors.’ “In my humble view, the Attorney General should be interested in the legality or validity of any law in Nigeria and how such laws affect or will affect Nigerians, being the Chief Law Officer of the Federation.”

LAHA’s amendment of ex-govs, deputies’ pension law

Sometimes in August 6, 2021, the Lagos State House of Assembly amended the State Pension Law for former governors and other political office holders, reducing their benefits and emoluments by 50 per cent. The legislative body had approved the recommendations consequent upon the presentation of the report by the then Chairman, House Committee on Establishment, Training and Pension, Yinka Ogundimu, during plenary. Ogundimu explained that the committee reduced the ex-governors and their deputies’ benefits and other emoluments by 50 per cent, based on the present economic situation of the state. The committee chairman further revealed that it had expunged the provision of houses in Abuja and Lagos for former governors, as stipulated in an earlier law operated by the state. Ogundimu equally confirmed that the committee showed a reduction in the number of vehicles to be made available to former governors and their deputies. The Lagos State Governor and Deputy Governor Pensions Law of 2007, provides that, “The former governor is entitled to six new cars every three years and a house in Lagos and another in Abuja.

States pension laws

Rivers In Rivers State, the pension law for former governors, and deputies makes provision for 100 per cent of annual basic salaries for ex-governors and deputies, a residential house for former governors anywhere of their choice in Nigeria; one residential house anywhere in Rivers for the deputy, three cars for the ex-governor every four years; two cars for the deputy every four years. His furniture is 300 percent of his annual basic salary every four years en bloc., House maintenance is 10 percent of annual basic salary.

Akwa Ibom

In Akwa Ibom State, the pension law makes the provision such that a former governor shall be entitled to a sum not exceeding N5 million per month to employ domestic staff, while the deputy gets N2.5 million for the same purpose. The law also makes it such that a former governor will be entitled to free medical services for himself and his spouse at a sum not exceeding N100 million per annum and N50 million for a former deputy governor. Equally, the law provides for a former governor an accommodation not below a five-bedroom maisonette in either Abuja or Akwa Ibom State. The pension law also makes provision for a yearly accommodation allowance of 300 per cent of the annual basic salary for an ex-deputy governor. A former governor, according to the state’s pension law, will also receive a severance gratuity of 300 percent of his annual basic salary at the time he leaves office. He will also have N6.7 million each for furniture allowance once every four years, and for fuelling and maintaining his vehicle every year.

Kano

The Kano State Pension Rights of Governor and Deputy Governor Law assented to in 2007 makes provision for 100 per cent of annual basic salaries for former governors and deputies, furnished and equipped office, as well as a six-bedroom house; well-furnished four-bedroom for deputy, plus an office. Also, the former governors are entitled to free medical treatment along with their immediate families within and outside Nigeria, where necessary. The same is applicable for deputies. The former governors are also entitled to two drivers and a driver for their deputy, including personal staff below the rank of a Principal Administrative Officer and a PA not below grade level 10. There is also a provision for a 30-day vacation within and outside Nigeria.

Kwara

For Kwara State, the pension law signed into law in 2010 allows a former governor two cars alongside a security car, replaceable every three years, a well-furnished 5-bedroom duplex, furniture allowance of 300 per cent of his salary; five personal staff, three DSS operatives, free medical care for the governor and the deputy, 30 percent of salary for car maintenance, 20 per cent for utility, 10 percent for entertainment and 10 per cent for house maintenance.

Sokoto

The former governors of Sokoto State and their deputies are entitled to receive N200 million and N180 million respectively to cater for domestic aides, residence and vehicles that could be renewed every four years, among others.

Delta

In Delta State, the Provision of Pension Rights of the Executive Governor and Deputy of Delta State, 2005 is the law guiding the provision of pensions for former governors and deputy governors of Delta State. They are entitled to one duplex in any city of their choice within Nigeria, a jeep and a backup car replaceable every two years, an office with four staff members, two security personnel and a monthly salary among others. With an average monthly salary of N100,000 for each of the four staff members, the former governor’s N2.2 million annual salary, and two vehicles at N20 million each and replaceable every two years could bring expenditure on each former governor to N108 million every four years. With two former governors, Chief James Onanefe Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, that would bring the official expenditure to N216 million besides the estimated N300 million for each provision for building houses for each of the two governors bringing total expenditure to N816 million.

Lawyers speak

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, urged state governors and the various State Houses of Assembly to put an end to the scandalous payment of pensions to former governors and their deputies. According to him, “When the laws were made, those talking now were in this country and never said anything. “What could be done now is to stop paying such bogus pensions and not to recover. The High Court in Port Harcourt has stopped the recovery of such payments from past governors in Rivers State. “If the law of the land says former governors should be paid pension after four years of work, there is nothing anybody can do. We must stop keeping quiet in this country when things are done wrongly”. The SAN also stated that the state governments have no competence on pensions as it is a federal matter under the constitution. The Federal Government can challenge the legality of state pension laws” Ahamba added. On his part, a rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) stated that the need for other state governors to emulate the Abia governor cannot be overemphasized. While calling for an end to what he described as ‘scandalous pension’ for some ex-governors in Nigeria, the human rights lawyer raised the alarm that while many state governors voted themselves humongous pension payments and allowances, some of them chose not to pay the pensions and gratuities for their former workers whilst they were in office. According to Falana, the pension laws for Lagos, Akwa Ibom and Rivers states are the “most scandalous”. In his own views, Dr Abiodun Layonu (SAN), who also expressed unhappiness over the humongous pension being earned by former governors and their deputies in states across the country maintained that same has been grossly abused. In his words: “I think over time, and over the years, practically every one of them has abused it, and they have provided a sort of justification for Governor Alex Otti to do what he had done. “Can you imagine a situation where somebody works for four years or even eight years, and then you say he is entitled to a house in Abuja and the state where he had served as a governor and or deputy, and a car to be changed every three or four years, among other humongous benefits. “It is an insensitive and unjustifiable wealth acquisition. In most states in Nigeria, it is about the abuse and not so much about the fact that it is allowed”.