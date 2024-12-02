Ripples Over NASS’ Imposition Of Life Imprisonment On Drug Offenders

Share

Will the imposition of life imprisonment on drug offenders by the National Assembly help in stemming the rising tide of drug offences in the country? Lawyers say yes, no. AKEEM NAFIU reports

The recent imposition of life imprisonment on persons found guilty of storing, transporting, or concealing hard drugs and other illicit substances by the National Assembly has elicited mixed reactions from some senior lawyers.

The lawyers while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend could not speak with one voice on the propriety of the lawmakers’ decision. Those in support of the action said it is a necessary step to combat the harm being inflicted on the society by illicit drugs.

However, those who are opposed to the lawmakers’ decision were of the views that such punishment regime has not been successful in acting as deterrence to the commission of similar financial and social crimes.

It would be recalled that both chambers of the National Assembly had recently approved life imprisonment as punishment for persons found guilty of storing, moving or concealing hard drugs and other illicit substances.

The lawmakers took the decision following an amendment to Section 11 of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Act. The amendment was sequel to a recommendation of the conference committee of the two chambers.

The House of Representatives had earlier passed an amendment to the NDLEA law to prescribe life imprisonment for drug traffickers. This was at variance with the Senate’s version of the amendment which prescribed death penalty for the offenders.

A conference committee was subsequently set up to harmonize the varying positions of the two chambers. Addressing his colleagues on the harmonization plan, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Tahir Monguno, expressed the readiness of the Senate to adopt the amendment of the House of Representatives prescribing life imprisonment for drug traffickers.

Monguno, who is also the chairperson of the conference committee said if the National Assembly should adopt the death sentence earlier prescribed by the Senate, it means more than 900 persons currently in prison for drug-related offences will be executed.

The lawmaker urged his colleagues to support the resolution to reduce the effects of drug consumption and trading in the country. Afterwards, the resolution was put to vote by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, and it was approved by majority of the senators through voice vote.

With the amendment, Section 11 of the NDLEA Act now reads: “Anybody who is unlawfully involved in the storage, custody, movement, carriage or concealment of dangerous drugs or controlled substances and who, while so involved, is armed with any offensive weapon or is disguised in any way, shall be guilty of an offence under this Act, and liable on conviction to be sentenced to life imprisonment”. The Bill now awaits the assent of President Bola Tinubu to become a law.

Drug-related offences has become a social problem in Nigeria

Senate’s earlier push for death sentence

Lawmakers at the red chamber had in their quest to curb the rising menace of drug offences in the country passed a Bill prescribing death penalty for drug offenders.

The Bill tagged; “National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act (Amendment Bill) 2024″ altered Section 11 of the NDLEA Act prescribing that any person who, without lawful authority; imports, manufactures, produces, processes, plants or grows the drugs popularly known as cocaine, heroin or any other similar drugs shall be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to be sentenced to imprisonment for life.

Aside amending Section 11 of the NDLEA Act, the Bill which was passed after majority of the senators supported it at the Committee of the Whole, also sought to update the list of dangerous drugs, strengthen the operations of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and empower the NDLEA to establish laboratories.

Prior to the passage of the Bill, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North), had presented a report jointly produced by his committee and that of Drugs/Narcotics.

In his comments on the Bill, Senator Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South) came up with a proposition that the punishment of life imprisonment as contained in the extant law should be changed to death penalty.

Ndume said: “This (life imprisonment) should be changed to death sentence. This is the standard worldwide. We have to do this to address this problem of drugs that has seriously affected our youths.

“It should be toughened beyond life imprisonment. It should be the death sentence, either by hanging or any way”. Ndume’s proposal was however opposed to by Senator Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North) who called for caution in applying the death penalty. “When a matter has to do with life and death, we should be accountable. Let’s divide the Senate.

This is lawmaking. We are not here to take voice votes”, the former Edo governor said. Oshiomhole was however overruled by the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the plenary. Jibrin told Oshiomhole that his call for a division of the senate is coming at a wrong time.

The Deputy Senate President noted that the former Edo Governor should have called for a division of the Senate immediately after the voting took place and not after the Senate has moved to another clause in the amendment Bill. Jibrin said: “This is about procedure.

You were supposed to call for a division; you didn’t do so. I am sorry, I can’t help you”. Afterwards, the Senate subsequently went ahead to pass the Bill for a third reading.

Marwa, governors’ wives concerns

The passage of the Bill by the Senate is coming on the heels of the concerns raised by the Chairman of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Gen. Buba Marwa (Rtd), as well as wives of state governors over worsening menace of drug offences in the country.

Speaking during the destruction of over 30 tons of illicit drugs and substances worth an estimated street value of N2.58 billion, the NDLEA chairman revealed that about 14.3 million Nigerians are involved in drug abuse.

While assuring the nation of NDLEA ‘s readiness to vigorously pursue the war against drug abuse, Marwa called on Nigerians join the fight.

The NDLEA’s chairman who was represented at the event by the Deputy Commander General of Narcotics, Victoria Egbase, noted that the sheer bulk of the drugs destroyed was a reminder of the magnitude of the drug problem in the country.

”Just two of the facts are enough to cause a sober reflection. One: 14.3 million Nigerians aged 15-64 years, are abusing drugs. That is the size of the population of some countries.

”And two, 10.6 million of our compatriots abuse cannabis, which makes Nigeria one of the countries with the highest number of people addicted to the psychotropic plant. The statistics are worrisome when you look beyond the figures to their health and security implications.

“While the larger society may not have an immediate grasp of the import of the drug facts and figures of Nigeria, those of us at NDLEA can read the handwriting on the wall as per the dire implications of the findings from the survey.

“That is why since the coming on board of the current leadership of NDLEA in January 2021, we have doubled down on our efforts and now aggressively pursue our mandate.

“To this end, NDLEA has been effectively repositioned more than ever before to curtail the production, cultivation, processing, importation, exportation, sales, trafficking and abuse of controlled drugs and illicit substances”.

In a related development, wives of state governors under the aegis of Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum (NGSF) has called on Federal and State Governments to declare state of emergency on substance abuse and illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria with a view to mobilising resources to tackling the menace.

The plea was contained in a communique issued at the end of a twoday Drug Prevention Treatment and Care (DPTC) training organized by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA) for wives of state governors in Abuja.

Other resolutions contained in the communique signed by Chairperson of the Forum and First Lady of Kwara State, Ambassador Olufolake Abdulrasaq, are: “the need to foster good parenting through parents teachers associations, community outreach programmes and to support the NDLEA Drug Integrity Testing Policy for early detection of drug users and timely intervention to prevent the progression to addiction/ dependency;

“The NGSF agreed to work as a body and facilitator towards strengthening collaboration and cooperation between State governments, NDLEA and other security agencies in the fight against drug use and trafficking.

“The NGSF agreed to support the building of at least three standard drug rehabilitation centres, one in each senatorial zone of the State to cater for drug users within the states and reduce the challenges of costs, access and stigma to drug treatment;

“NGSF members further agrees to use their good offices to liaise with State Governors to facilitate the establishment, where no one exists, and strengthening, where it exists, of States Drug Control Committees (SDC) and appoint first ladies of States as chairs of the committees with NDLEA State Commander as the Secretary, for effective action against drug use prevalence, treatment and care.

“NGSF also agreed to adopt the Drug Abuse Prevention Treatment and Care (DPTC) programmes in States as Forum project, and to be chaired by the first ladies of the States, to help curb the menace of drug use and fostering greater access to treatment for women who use drugs by reducing to the barest minimum stigmatisation and cultural push back;

“The NGSF also resolved to adopt projects and policies that foster cooperation with private sector and civil society organisations in the development of standardised treatment centres across the States of the Federation”.

Lawyers speak

Reacting to the Senate’s amendment of the NDLEA Act to impose life imprisonment for individuals found guilty of storing, transporting, or concealing hard drugs and other illicit substances, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Joseph Nwobike, said it is a welcome development, considering the upsurge in cases of drug-related offences in recent times. “I believed that the amendment will enable the judges to impose appropriate sentences on the convicted offenders.

It is also believed that a more organized system of sentencing guidelines should be enacted to make the imposition of these sentences mandatory in appropriate cases.

“The foregoing notwithstanding, empirical evidence has shown that commission of drug related offences has become a social problem in Nigeria due to the monetary benefits attached to it.

“The same empirical evidence shows that punishment or enhanced sentencing regimes have not been successful in acting as deterrence to the commission of similar financial and social crimes.

A case in point is armed robbery and other violent offences. I will rather suggest that the Agency develop models and strategies that will discourage and prevent the commission of these offences”, Nwobike said.

Speaking in the same vein, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afolabi Olatunde, commended Senate’s action as a necessary step to combat the harm illicit drugs inflict on society, particularly on Nigerian youths.

Drawing comparisons with countries like Indonesia and Malaysia, where drug trafficking carries death penalty, Olatunde described the new law as a “wake-up call” for Nigeria.

However, expressing contrary views, another member of the Inner Bar, Chief Mike Ahamba, queried the rationale behind the Senate’s decision, saying imposition of life imprisonment may not effectively deter drug-related crimes. He emphasized the importance of rehabilitating drug users and advocated for shorter sentences, suggesting that the prison system should prioritize reform over punishment.

Life imprisonment may not effectively deter drug related crimes

Ahamba further argued that addressing the root causes of drug trafficking, such as economic inequality and targeting drug barons, was essential for achieving a lasting impact. Corroborating Ahamba’s views, Dr. Abiodun Layonu (SAN) highlighted the need for prevention as the cornerstone of the war on drugs.

He argued that focusing on traffickers and ensuring they forfeit their illicit gains would have a greater impact than relying on harsh sentences alone.

Layonu also raised broader concerns, questioning why similarly severe penalties are not imposed for other serious crimes, such as corruption, which also undermines national stability. In his submissions, Mba Ukweni (SAN), argued that introducing life imprisonment for crimes such as drug peddling has not effectively reduced its prevalence in Nigeria.

The silk argued that addressing the root causes of crime, rather than escalating punitive measures, is the key to curbing criminal activities. Drawing from historical examples, Ukweni highlighted that several states adopted capital punishment to deter crimes like armed robbery, yet the offences persisted. “Did they stop armed robbery?

Robbery has been on up till today,” he remarked, emphasizing that harsher sentences have not proven effective. He also pointed out that life sentence for drug offenders in the country has failed to yield significant results. Ukweni called for a comprehensive reorientation of societal values, underscoring the importance of spiritual and moral awareness.

“If people realize, not just superficially but with spiritual inclination, the consequences of their actions, it will help the society,” he said. The SAN also stressed the role of economic stability in crime prevention. He observed that many individuals turn to crime out of desperation, driven by poor economic conditions and lack of opportunities.

“If the economy is working well, and the moral tone of the society is high, crime will be less,” he asserted. While acknowledging that some individuals engage in crime despite having adequate means of livelihood, Ukweni maintained that a thriving economy would significantly reduce such incidents.

Ukweni further urged collaboration between the National Assembly and the executive arm of government to alleviate societal suffering and improve economic conditions. He advocated for policies that address unemployment and provide alternative means of livelihood for vulnerable individuals.

An human rights advocate, Chief Malachy Ugwummadu, pointed out that the current National Drug Law Enforcement Agency Act already prescribes life imprisonment for most drug-related offences, as outlined in its 2004 version.

He expressed skepticism about whether the proposed amendments would significantly enhance enforcement or deterrence, noting that empirical evidence suggests harsh punishments, including capital punishment, have little impact on crime rates.

On his part, a rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, also expressed his opposition to the Senate’s action, saying it’s unfortunate that this is what the lawmakers are focusing on. Akingbolu said: “As far as I am concerned, this is nothing but a misplacement of priority. The drug law that we have in place before is even too draconian.

The law recommends14, 21 years imprisonments for offenders depending on the quantity of the illicit drug in possession of an offender. Now, the lawmakers are coming up with another punishment of life imprisonment. I think what we need are reforms, not stringent punishment to tackle drug menace in the society.

“In essence, I can’t see any extent to which the new law can help in tackling the menace of drug in this country. This is because whatever the kind of punishment, people will continue to carry drug. So, I don’t think the new law is what we need in the country at the moment.

“In as much as I am not in support of any form of drug dealing, I think whatever punishment is being prescribed to tackle the menace should carry some form of human face. “Nigerians wouid have been happy if what was amended is the anticorruption law like the EFCC and the ICPC Acts.

In essence, if the lawmakers amended the anti-graft laws to say that anyone convicted of corruption shouid be executed publicly or sentenced to life imprisonment, Nigerians would have clapped for them. “How can you prescribe life imprisonment for a drug peddler? The lawmakers should be prescribing life imprisonment for persons found guilty of stealing public funds.

Those corrupt public officers, politicians and individuals should be their target. “Like in China, if someone is found guilty of fraud, he or she will be executed publicly. This would have been the best if adopted in Nigeria. But, this lawmakers knew they were the perpetrators of these heinous crimes, that was why they were afraid of wielding the big stick”.

