Ripples Over Katsina Govt’s Pact With Bandits

AKEEM NAFIU writes that lawyers have spoken out against the plan by Katsina State Government to facilitate the release of 70 suspected bandits in pursuit of a peace deal, saying the action runs contrary to the rule of law and violates the rights of bandits’ attack victims

“I want to say that the decision to facilitate the release of the suspected bandits is not well made out. Admittedly, under the Nigerian Constitution, a suspect is presumed to be innocent until the contrary is proved.

“Notwithstanding the presumption, it would have been better to let the suspected bandits have their days in court rather than treating them like petty criminals to be released periodically from prison”, one of them said.

Another one said: “What the Katsina State Government is trying to do, as absurd as it is, goes to the extent of giving a false impression that Nigeria is in a war situation whereby captives are exchanged.

“This is very wrong because what is happening does not portend a war situation between two sets of people. For those bandits that have been arrested, they must be made to face trial for their crimes and there should be no room for any discussion about their release”.

The above quotes were part of the reactions from some senior lawyers to moves by the Katsina State Government to free 70 persons suspected to have been involved in banditry-related crimes.

Justifying the action, Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr Nasir Muazu, said the release of the bandits is in pursuant of a peace deal entered into between communities affected by insecurity and repentant bandits. Speaking in an interview with DCL Hausa on the gains of the pact, Muazu revealed that the peace deal, which was entered into by at least 15 Local Government Areas, had led to the release of about 1,000 persons who were abducted during various bandits’ operations.

“For example, in Safana Local Government Area, the repentant bandits released 36 persons; in Kurfi, they released 42 persons; in Sabuwa, they released 310 persons; in Faskari, they released 36 persons; in Danmusa, they released 60 persons.

“In Malumfashi, they released 36 persons; in Musawa, they released 28 persons; in Matazu, they released 33 persons. In Dutsinma, they released 62 persons; in Jibia, they released 31 persons; in Bakori, they released 125 persons”, he said. He noted that the release of the 70 suspected bandits is akin to what occurs during war periods, where fighting groups exchange prisoners. “World over, everyone knows that after a war is fought, there are usually prisoner exchanges.

If you take Nigeria, for example, during the civil war, many prisoners were set free and exchanged between the Nigerian side and the Biafran side. “If you look at the issue of Boko Haram, prisoners were also released after an agreement was reached. Even the Chibok girls that were released also saw some Boko Haram members who were in prison set free too. “Both warring groups have prisoners they set free for the other. So, it is not an issue of whether an offence had been committed or not, so long as there is peace.

The issue is that prisoner exchange is not a new thing in the history of war and peace”, Muazu added. The commissioner spoke on the heels of an outrage which trailed an official letter which got leaked through the social media indicating that the state government had initiated steps to secure the release of the suspected bandits who were facing criminal trials. The letter dated January 2, 2026 and marked ‘SECRET’ was issued by the state Ministry of Justice and addressed to the Katsina State Chief Judge.

The letter signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, AbdurRahman Umar, Esq, sought the intervention of the Administration of Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee (ACJMC) to facilitate the release of the detained suspects. The letter further disclosed that a list containing names of 48 individuals accused of various banditry-related offences had been forwarded to the Ministry of Justice by the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs.

Negotiation emboldens criminal networks, weakens military operations

The letter added that the proposed release of the suspects is aimed at “facilitating their release from detention, as one of the conditions precedent for the continuance of the peace accord deal signed between the frontline local governments and the bandits.” The Ministry of Justice further revealed that while a handful of the suspects have been arraigned before the Federal High Court, majority of them were in detention awaiting trial at various Magistrate Courts across the state.

The letter also disclosed that a separate list of about 22 inmates currently facing trial before different High Courts in the state was submitted, with the aim of having them released under the same peace arrangement. The ministry urged the Chief Judge to take “necessary action,” adding that the matter falls within the statutory powers of the Criminal Justice Monitoring Committee under Section 371(2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of Katsina State, 2021.

Bandits attack amidst peace deal

Amidst the ongoing peace deal between the Katsina State Government and bandits, there were reports of attack on several communities in Malumfashi Local Government Area by some criminal elements. Many people were said to have been killed, injured and abducted. A security analyst and crisis journalist, Bakatsine, revealed the sad development in a message posted on his X handle. Bakatsine wrote: “SAD NEWS:

Last night, bandits stormed Unguwar Alh. Barau, Gidan Dan Maigizo and Gidan Hazo communities in Na’alma Ward, Malumfashi LGA, Katsina State. They killed and injured several people, and also abducted some residents during the attacks.

“What is the current status of the recent peace deal reportedly reached with bandits by Malumfashi LGA leaders, and why did this attack still occur within Malumfashi LGA territory?”. The latest attack has renewed concerns over the recurring collapse of peace agreements between armed bandits and community leaders in Katsina State.

FG’s push against pact with bandits

In the meantime, the Federal Government has warned state governments to stay away from engaging bandits and terrorists in any peace deal. Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (Rtd) handed down the warning during an interview with BBC Hausa Service.

He labeled such arrangement as dangerous, counter-productive, and a threat to national security, saying bandits cannot be trusted to honour any agreement. While maintaining that sustained military pressure, intelligence-led operations, and community cooperation remain the only viable paths to restoring peace, Musa urged state governors to embrace federal government’s security strategy.

He added that Katsina State Government was warned on its recent move to facilitate the release of 70 suspected bandits in custody. Musa said: “What’s happening in Katsina we told them, don’t ever make the mistake of reconciling with those people, they are liars.

“Now we run a democratic government, so we can’t force compliance with might, but we have sent messages to them and I am sure they will comply “There will be no peace deal with bandits. We have advised all levels of government not to take that route because these bandits are not truthful and will not abide by any agreement.

It only makes the fight against insurgency more difficult, “Negotiations only embolden criminal networks, weaken military operations, and prolong insecurity. “The Federal Government’s position is clear. There would be no negotiated settlements, no ransom payments and no legitimisation of armed groups terrorising communities”. The defence minister also faulted claims that the federal government is paying ransom to bandits and kidnappers, saying ransom payment is wrong.

He urged Nigerians to report kidnapping cases to security operatives, instead of negotiating with criminals on how ransom will be paid. He said: “Paying ransom is not good. People should stop paying ransom when they kidnap people. Report should be made and actions will be taken. “Federal government doesn’t pay for ransom. It might be other people and they are doing that on their own”.

Lawyers disapprove pact with bandits

In his comments, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Chief Mike Ahamba, noted that the planned release of bandits by Katsina government portends grave implications for the rule of law and the rights of abducted victims. He said: “It’s a very difficult situation, particularly if one has not faced kidnapping issue. Anyone whose family has been kidnapped before will know the pressure associated with abductions.

The bandits will eventually not be arrested by anybody. So, if the communities decided on what to do for those abducted to be released, I don’t think it’s not in order. “This kind of arrangement has serious implications on the rule of law and the rights of the victims, but we need to consider the trauma being faced by the victims and their families.

If government declared war on banditry, then, we can say there is some level of seriousness on the part of government to tackle the menace, but at the moment, that was not the case. Nothing tangible is being done by the government to address the issue of banditry”.

In his submissions, another member of the Inner Bar, Hakeem Afolabi, equally slammed the Katsina State Government, saying the decision to free bandits in exchange of abducted individuals was not well thought out. “I want to say that the decision to facilitate the release of the suspected bandits is not well made out. Admittedly, under the Nigerian Constitution, a suspect is presumed to be innocent until the contrary is proved.

Notwithstanding the presumption, it would have been better to let the suspected bandits have their days in court rather than treating the suspected bandits like petty criminals to be released periodically from prison. “The government ought to be minded of the recent intervention of USA against criminal elements in North West Nigeria which covers Katsina State. “The Katsina State Government decision is not an encouragement for the onslaught against banditry.

The decision can dampen the morale of our troops. I will advise that the decision be reviewed and rescinded”, the silk said. Speaking in the same vein, a former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Adekunle Ojo (SAN), said it is criminal for any state government to be negotiating with bandits.

Ojo said: “The first question to ask is, which organ of government is expected to arrest bandits and enforce the law? If the police is involved and as we all know that terrorism and kidnapping has become federal offences, then, it is even beyond any state government to be talking about releasing bandits in exchange for kidnapped victims.

Insecurity has become a great problem for us as a country and no state government has the power to release bandits. It is wrong, immoral and unreasonable. “What the Katsina State Government is trying to do, as absurd as it is, goes to the extent of giving a false impression that Nigeria is in a war situation whereby captives are exchanged.

This is very wrong because what is happening does not portend a war situation between two sets of people. For those bandits that have been arrested, they must be made to face trial for their crimes and there should be no room for any discussion about their release. “These people have committed criminal offences and there was no basis for anyone to be talking about their release.

It is criminal for any state government to be talking about releasing bandits. Even those that were reintegrated into the army under the guise of turning a new leaf have done more havoc to the country. “If we put all of these into proper perspective, I think we need to exhibit some seriousness in the fight against banditry. It is the height of corruption for any state government to be talking about releasing bandits because no state has control over the army or the police which were responsible for the arrest of these bandits in the first place.

“The action of Katsina State Government is part of the aberrations that we face in this country and I think the Federal Government should call the state into order because action like this is nothing, but an impetus to insecurity in this country. “If bandits were arrested and eventually released, it means prior efforts at arresting them amounts to a nullity and this will surely affects the morale of security operatives negatively.

All that were needed to be done is to get the kidnapped victims freed, while their abductors were made to pay for their sins. We should not encourage the practice of exchanging kidnap victims for bandits. I advise the Katsina State Government to perish that thought”.

A rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, also condemned the arrangement, saying it is portraying Nigeria in bad light globally. “This is a terrible arrangement given the prevalence of banditry in our society. Many of these bandits that claimed to have repented are only deceiving themselves and by the time government open negotiation with them, many other bandits group are enabled.

We are having these problems because these bandits knew they will be pardoned, but if the reverse is the case, majority of them will not want to take the risk. “In a decent clime, we should not be hearing that bandits are being pardoned. Has there been anyreduction in criminal activities since these bandits are being forgiven by some state governments?

The answer is no. So, If that is the case, why are we engaging in this kind of arrangement continually? It does not make sense. It runs contrary to the rule of law and violated the rights of the victims. Besides, it negatively projects Nigeria’s image to the global community. It’s an indication that government has surrendered to the criminals. This is an abberation of the highest order”, Akingbolu said.

In his views, a Lagos-based lawyer, Ige Asemudara, was equally critical of the plan by Katsina State Government. He noted that such arrangement in the past have never yielded any tangible result. Asemudara said: “It is an indefensible act. The government cannot be acting helpless with bandits. Bandits should be brought to justice.

The implication of what the Katsina state government is doing is to keep them in circulation to later re-emerge and terrorise the people. “We have repeatedly witnessed this sort of arrangement and it has never yielded us any fruit. The bandits rather reorganised and attacked us. The government should stop indulging criminals. It should stop creating problems for our law enforcement agencies and the justice system.

“One essential aim of punishment is deterrence. What will deter these bandits? This arrangement appears to be like an incentive for bandits. They now seem qualified to get on the table with government and spell out terms. The government should stop acting helpless except the people in government are also complicit.

No serious government negotiate with terrorists”. Speaking on the issue, a Professor of Media Law and Mass Communication, Dr. Fassy Yusuf, said the arrangement may be a ploy by some corrupt officials of Katsina State to enrich themselves. Yusuf said: “It’s a sad development for any government to be negotiating with bandits. These are people that ordinarily should be rotten in jail.

Government’s responsibility is maintenance of law and order and security should be key for any government. “No government should be desperate to the extent of negotiating with terrorists and bandits. If any government is saying it want to negotiate with terrorists, it means the terrorists hide out is known to such government. This may be another way for corrupt government officials to enrich themselves. I did not support the approach”.