Ripples Over Financial Autonomy For Judiciary

Lawyers have expressed mixed feelings over the implementation of full financial autonomy for the third arm of government. While some opined that full financial autonomy will help the judiciary to stay above board, others were of the views that full financial autonomy will do the judiciary more harm than good. TUNDE OYESINA reports

Some senior lawyers have expressed divergent views on the need for the third arm of government to enjoy full financial autonomy. To the proponents, full financial autonomy will guarantee judiciary’s independence. However, those against full financial autonomy were concerned about the proper handling of the funds in the absence of checks and balances.

The lawyers spoke at the weekend on the heels of a renewed call by a group, Justice, Transparency and Accountability, for the implementation of full financial autonomy for the judiciary . The group made the call in Abuja through its Executive Director, Dr. Joshua Okoro, at a day sensitization workshop organized to commend the judiciary for its fearless stand for justice, irrespective of numerous attacks on it.

Specifically, the group is contending that beside the provisions of Sections 81(3), 121(3), and 162 (9) of the 1999 Constitution as amended which confer financial autonomy on the judiciary at federal and state levels, there have also been several judicial pronouncements reinforcing same, adding that the country can no longer be operated in such a way that the judiciary remains reliant on the executive.

The group strongly noted that the time is now for the judiciary at the federal and state levels to have the financial capacity to independently provide for the welfare of judges and safeguard their autonomy from executive influence.

The group further noted that while Section 81(3) of the Constitution provides that the sum standing to the credit of the judiciary in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation shall be paid to the National Judicial Council, NJC, for onward transmission to the Heads of Courts created under Section 6(5) of the Constitution, Section 121 (3) of the Constitution provides that any amount standing to the credit of the judiciary of a state in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state shall be paid directly to the Heads of Courts concerned.

In addition, the group further stated that Section 162 (9) provides that any amount standing to the credit of the Judiciary in the Federation Account shall be paid directly to the National Judicial Council for disbursement to the Heads of Courts established for the Federation and States under Section 6 of this Constitution.

Funding of the judiciary is the most important index for assessing its independence

It was also the contention of the group that the Constitution vide its provision in Section 121(3), vests the responsibility of funding state courts not listed under Section 6(5) of the Constitution through the Head of courts from the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the state.

It further notes that there are judicial decisions including Supreme Court judgements that reinforced the provisions of the Constitution regarding the funding of the judiciary. The renewed call by the group for full implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary was premised on the controversy trailing the gift of 40 housing units, now under construction, to serving judicial officers in Abuja by President Bola Tinubu.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, who is handling the project had last year invited the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat KekereEkun, to flag off the design and construction of the judges’ houses. The project, located in Katampe, is on a 5.2-hectare land, divided into three sections for three categories of judges in Abuja—Justices of the Court of Appeal, Judges of the Federal High Court, and Judges of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Wike, Justices of the Court of Appeal will have 10 of the housing units; Justices of the Federal High Court will have another 10 of the housing units, while the Judges of the High Court of the FCT will have the remaining 20 housing units.

Wike added that the project was initiated by President Tinubu’s administration not only to enhance the welfare of judicial officers, but also to shield the third arm of government from undue interference and compromise. The group argued that the said gift may be a ploy by the Executive to buy over the judiciary. Also, several stakeholders and opinion makers in the justice sector have condemned this gift, saying such is sending a bad signal to the public about the judiciary.

CJNs push for financial autonomy

Successive Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN) have equally at various fora called for financial autonomy, most especially for the state judiciary. For instance, a former CJN, Justice Walter Onnoghen, had while in office noted that the judiciary at the state level was being deprived of financial independence.

While noting that financial autonomy is critical to the judiciary, Onnoghen disclosed that while the federal judiciary was enjoying financial independence, there was the need for the law to be amended before the third arm of government at the state level could enjoy same.

Onnoghen who spoke while addressing judges and khadis at a workshop, said: “My lords, it is true that the judiciary at the federal level enjoys full financial independence. Unfortunately, however, the same cannot be said of the state judiciaries. “The funding of the judiciary is crucial as it is the most important index for assessing its independence. The issue of adequate funding at the state level is one of the greatest challenges confronting the judiciary of this nation.

It is imperative that the applicable provisions of the 1999 Constitution be duly amended to solve problems of state judiciaries. “It is my hope that within the limits of our limited resources, the judiciary will continuously strive to achieve its constitutional mandate.” In a related development, Onnoghen’s successor, Justice Tanko Muhammad, at some point also called for financial autonomy. Justice Muhammad had then urged state governments to intensify efforts in respecting the independence of the judiciary by ensuring financial autonomy of the courts.

Muhammad said: “I appeal to States Chief Executives to always respect the constitutional provision of independence and financial autonomy of the judicial branch. “The three branches of government provided under the Constitution are partners in ensuring good governance and sustenance of democracy. Unfortunately, the judicial arm is in most cases hampered to perform optimally as a result of financial dependence on the executive arm”.

Ex-president, AGF’s intervention

New Telegraph Law recalls that former President Muhammadu Buhari, had on Friday 8th June, 2018 assented to the Constitution’s fourth alteration Bill which grants financial autonomy and independence to the State Houses of Assembly and Judiciary.

Speaking on the issue, Senior Special Assistant to Buhari on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, said: “Therefore, upon this signature, the amounts standing to the credit of the judiciary are now to be paid directly to the judiciary of those states and no more through the governors and from the governors.

“And then the amounts standing to the credit of the Houses of Assembly of the respective states are now to be paid directly to the Houses of Assembly of that state for the benefit of the legislators and the management of the state Houses of Assembly of that state.

This grants full autonomy now to the Houses of Assembly and judiciary of states”. Similarly, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), had also made a call to the Attorneys General of the 36 states to ensure full implementation of financial autonomy for judiciary in their respective states. Fagbemi made the call at the meeting of the Body of Attorneys General.

He said: “I urge my distinguished colleagues to ensure the full implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary across our states as provided for under Sections 121(3) and (4) of the Constitution. “This is a mark of our true and holistic commitment to the ideals of democracy and good governance.

“We should in this regard seek to robustly build the capacities of the judiciary, both in terms of personnel and infrastructure, particularly by investing in technologies that are necessary to automate vital aspects of our court operations and ultimately implement a digital justice delivery system”.

Lawyers speak

In his submissions on the contentious issue, Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), urged both the federal and state governments to allocate sufficient financial resources in their 2025 budgets to enable the judiciary to independently fund the construction of housing and purchase vehicles for judges. In a statement issued titled; “Financial Autonomy for the Judiciary Must Be Actualized in 2025”, the silk noted that these provisions are crucial to protecting judges from undue executive influence. Falana emphasized that financial autonomy is essential for preserving the independence of the judiciary, which he believes is currently compromised by executive control.

He cited legal precedents, including rulings by the Federal High Court and the National Judicial Council, which support the constitutional mandate for judicial independence. Referring to specific provisions in the Nigerian Constitution, Falana pointed out that Section 81(3) guarantees direct payments from the Consolidated Revenue Fund to the National Judicial Council, which is responsible for disbursing funds to Heads of Courts at both the federal and state levels. While acknowledging that the federal judiciary is better funded, Falana noted that full financial autonomy remains an unresolved issue, especially at the state level.

“The call for financial autonomy has been ongoing for years. Former President Muhammadu Buhari issued Executive Order No. 10 of 2020 to address the issue, but state governors successfully challenged its validity in the Supreme Court. “Following that, an amendment to Section 121(3) of the Constitution mandated that state governments pay the judiciary directly, but implementation has been inconsistent,” he explained. Falana urged both the National Judicial Council and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to advocate for the full implementation of judicial financial autonomy in the 2025 budgets, in strict compliance with constitutional provisions.

He stressed the importance of ensuring that the judiciary at both the federal and state levels have the financial capacity to independently provide for the welfare of judges, safeguarding their autonomy from executive influence. Concluding, Falana called on the NBA to be ready to challenge any violations of the constitution concerning judicial financial autonomy. Corroborating Falana’s views, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, called for full financial autonomy for the judiciary, both at the state and federal levels.

Financial autonomy without checks and balances may dent judiciary’s integrity

“On the other hand, I am not anyway in support of the executive building houses for judges or buying cars for them at all. What should take care of that is the full financial autonomy . “The moment the legislature passed a budget as provided in the constitution, the money should be transferred to the leader of each unit. “The practice of the executive holding back the money of the judiciary and then making it a gift to them is an indirect means of influencing the judiciary.

It is not right for the executive to do that”, Enado said. Another senior lawyer, Abiodun Olugbemide, also threw his weight behind the agitations for full financial autonomy for the judiciary, saying the third arm of government is distinct and separate from other arms of government. He said: “The 1999 Constitution is not working because the governors are just too powerful. The governors control everything in their states.

“There are no checks and balances. He who controls the money coming in can dictate all the actions in that states. It is an independent arm of government and so is the state House of Assembly. The lawyer noted that presently, there was no state house of assembly that could disagree with its governor. “And the governors tend to see the judges as their staff. If the judges do not dance to their tune, they starve the judiciary of funding. So we must put a stop to this. “It is possible that constitution amendment will be required.

I know former President Muhammadu Buhari tried to solve the problem via an Executive Order. “Each time houses are built for judges, the governors boast as if they have done the judiciary a favour. We really need to change that,” he stressed. ”Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides that: “Any amount standing to the credit of the judiciary in the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the State shall be paid directly to the heads of the courts concerned.

“This Constitution is supreme, and its provision shall have binding force on the authorities and persons, throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “The honest truth is that there are so many provisions in the Constitution that are yet to be implemented, yet, we claim to operate democracy. If the Section 121(3) would be adhered to, this discussion will not be held this day.

“He who pays the piper dictates the tune. The construction of houses for judges by the FCT Minister, is uncalled for. Let the judiciary have her financial autonomy, and let the common man see that indeed, justice, in any case is not just being served, but must appear to be served, without favouritism”, the lawyer added. However, in his own comments, a law teacher , Dr. Festus Omale, noted that full financial autonomy, though sounds good, but also has its own disadvantages.

Omale said: “I am not against the full implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary. My contention is that handing over the judiciary funds to the heads of courts as provided for in the Constitution, may do more harm than good to the integrity of the judiciary”. Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Maxwell Onuike, submitted that he is not fully convinced of the full financial autonomy for the judiciary.

“Yes , it is true that a full financial autonomy is good and it will ordinarily empower judiciary to carry out its functions without any encumberance. “However, I don’t think the modalities to.checkmate the Heads of Courts whom these funds will be released to have been put in place. This may no doubt creates another huge problem for the judiciary.

“My take is that if there will be full implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary, it should be on the condition that Nigeria would go full-scale federal. “I must also add that where Heads of Courts are to be entrusted with the judiciary funds, there should be a body in place to check them other than the National Judicial Council (NJC), otherwise, there would be more trouble for the judiciary”, Onuike said.

Corroborating Onuike’s views, a rights activist, Augustine Ileka, noted that while it is normal that the judiciary arm of government enjoys full financial autonomy like its counterparts—the executive and the legislature, it would be better if the relevant authorities spared judicial officers the responsibility of handling funds. He said: “There are a lot of allegations of corruption flying around about judges, particularly Heads of Courts now when they are yet to be handling funds. By the time you add that to their powers, the judiciary will be finished.

“My disagreement is on the basis of safeguarding the judiciary from possible effect of corruption which can taint the third arm of government. “Remember , we heard something like that during the tenure of one of the past CJN which led to his abrupt resignation. “It was later revealed that his resignation was in connection with the cold war that brewed between him and other Justices of the Supreme Court. “The apex court justices had accused him of high-handedness, alleging that he totally ignored their welfare, despite the upward review of budgetary provisions for the judiciary”.

