Ripples Over FG’s VAT Policy On Legal Services

Lawyers: Taxing legal services’ll threaten access to justice

Lawyers have called for a review of the Federal Government’s policy of 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) payment on legal services rendered by legal practitioners and law firms. The lawyers argued that legal services are neither goods nor commercial transactions within the scope of the VAT Act. AKEEM NAFIU and TUNDE OYESINA report

Some senior lawyers have expressed outrage over the recent disclosure by the Federal Government that legal practitioners and law firms are required to remit 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) on professional legal services from January 1, 2026. The lawyers, while baring their minds on the issue at the weekend, called for an urgent review of the policy to avoid jeopardizing citizens’ rights of access to justice.

The Federal Government had last week confirmed that all lawyers and law firms are legally obligated to remit the 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) under the new tax reform law, which takes effect on January 1, 2026.

The government explained that legal practitioners provide professional services that fall squarely within the taxable categories outlined in the new fiscal framework. Exemptions were said to have applied to traders, military personnel and workers earning below N800,000 annually, as well as small businesses with a turnover of N100 million or less. It was further disclosed that where VAT was wrongly charged to exempt individuals or entities, refunds can be processed within 30 days.

FIRS Chairman, Zack Adedeji, made the disclosures last Wednesday while addressing participants at the 56th Annual Conference of the Nigerian Association of Law Teachers (NALT) at the University of Abuja. He was represented at the event by Bright Igbinosa, Head of the Tax Policy Reform Analysis Unit, Fiscal and Tax Reform Division of the Service.

Adedeji emphasized that the tax reform is intended to promote fairness, transparency, and accountability in Nigeria’s revenue system without overburdening professionals. He added that the reforms aim to expand the tax net, curb evasion, and enhance revenue generation for national development.

To impose VAT on legal fees is to indirectly tax justice itself

Addressing concerns about the inclusion of young lawyers in the VAT regime, Adedeji stressed that professionals cannot be treated like traders. He noted that lawyers can generate significantly higher profits than typical traders and that their professional services are explicitly taxable under the law.

He urged legal practitioners to comply, noting that as elites, they should not seek exemption. “A professional like a lawyer can generate much higher profits than a typical trader. Lawyers are not exempt because they render professional services that are clearly defined in the law. professionals and should not resist compliance.

They are elites and should not be seeking exemption”, Adedeji said. He further highlighted that the law empowers FIRS to appoint third parties to recover taxes from defaulters living outside Nigeria. Adedeji called on all legal practitioners to register with FIRS, file VAT returns, and remit collections promptly, warning that non-compliance would attract statutory penalties

Are lawyers liable for VAT?

Meanwhile, some stakeholders in the legal circle are asking why and how lawyers are taxable? While a segment answered in the affirmative, another segment answered in the negative . Speaking on the issue, an economic analyst, Kelvin Eyor, said; “The question, “are lawyers liable for VAT?” is not a new one.

“Statutory definitions in the extant VAT legislation described “supply of services” and “taxable person” in broad terms; the courts have also addressed the point. Precedent, most notably appellate authority on the point, has repeatedly affirmed that legal services provided for consideration are goods/services within the VAT net and that lawyers, individuals and firms in private practice qualify as “taxable persons.”

“That judicial backdrop underpins the FIRS position and makes the legal foundation for enforcement robust. “Put plainly, the legislation defines the taxable supply of services generally and the First Schedule lists exemptions narrowly. Legal services have not been carved out as exempt in the statutory schedules adopted under the new reform Acts, so the statutory and judicial text gives the FIRS a firm basis to require collection and remittance.

“The operational and commercial fallout of the FIRS position splits into three practical bands: “Client pricing and fee negotiations. Most firms will face the immediate commercial question of whether to absorb the 7.5 per cent VAT themselves, thereby reducing net fees or add it to clients’ bills. “Competitive pressures and market practice will likely push many commercial firms to pass VAT through to paying clients.

For publicly funded matters, Legal Aid, pro bono matters or contingency settings, the story is different: who bears VAT when the client is indigent or the state? For Legal Aid and pro bono matters, firms will need clear policies. For state-funded litigation, the budgetary lines must be clarified with ministries and agencies and the AGF’s processes may need adjustment.

“Smaller chambers and sole practitioners often operate on tight cashflow and minimal bookkeeping. Collecting VAT, issuing compliant tax invoices, filing monthly returns and remitting amounts on time introduces administrative costs.

The new law’s fiscalisation and e-invoicing measures means firms without digital billing systems face investment in software or outsourced bookkeeping. Failure to comply carries administrative penalties introduced in the reforms including increased fines for late filing.

“A significant technical hange in the reform package is a broader allowance for input VAT recovery on services and capital assets. This can benefit firms that purchase taxable services or capital goods software, computers, office fit-outs because input VAT credits can reduce net VAT payable. But to claim input VAT, firms must maintain strict documentary evidence, a requirement that makes good bookkeeping more than an option”.

Other segment of stakeholders however expressed reservation on the planned taxation for lawyers . Many senior practitioners acknowledged the statutory and judicial reality that lawyers are taxable and accept the need for a broadened revenue base. A number of commentators in the profession framed the announcement as a reminder to modernize billing and compliance.

However, there is palpable frustration, especially among younger lawyers and sole practitioners about the timing, coming after a tough economic period, the administrative burden and the optics of taxing professional fees, while some public sector services remain untaxed or poorly governed. A common concern is that an across-the-board VAT on legal fees will raise the effective cost of legal services and could have chilling effects on access to justice.

Some non-profit legal clinics, NGOs and legal aid providers warned that, “clients seeking redress may be further priced out, unless the government or donors carve out specific measures or funding lines to subsidise VAT on critical access matters” Sole practitioners and small chambers express worry about the compliance cost, implementing e-invoicing, training support staff, and securing cash to remit VAT collected will strain thin margins.

Calls for clarifications and administrative guidance

Lawyers however want granular rules, how to treat retainers billed in advance, contingency fee arrangements, disbursements, court fees, and agents’ fees.

They also want clarity on VAT treatment for mixed matters, for instance, where a firm does both taxable and zero-rated work and on the refund process for misapplied VAT to exempt persons. The FIRS’ promise of a 30-day refund window has been welcomed, but professionals want published procedures and standardised refund forms.

Strategic and constitutional posturing

A vocal minority of practitioners are exploring whether there are constitutional or sectoral arguments to be advanced. For example, whether certain categories of legal work, specific public law services, rightsbased litigation and legal aid could or should obtain statutory carve-outs.

Historically, courts have not favoured wide exemptions absent clear statutory provision; however, litigation challenging administrative practice or seeking a clarifying judicial pronouncement is a predictable next step for some. The profession will watch for test cases.

Legal and constitutional avenues for lawyers

Another stakeholder and rights activist, Bayo Akingbola, in a statement, noted that, “Although the statutory and judicial position is strong, there are at least three avenues lawyers have signalled they may explore.

“Procedural challenge to FIRS guidance– if the FIRS issues administrative guidelines that are unclear, arbitrary, or procedurally defective, lawyers may challenge the administrative act on grounds of failure to follow statutory rule-making processes rather than the underlying tax. This litigation strategy seeks clarity or procedural remission rather than a wholesale strike down.

“Narrow sectoral exemptions- -where a statutory exemption is absent, lawyers may lobby the legislature or executive to enact administrative guidelines or amendments to shelter specific access-to-justice categories Legal Aid, public interest litigation from VAT. Such reform would be political and legislative rather than judicial.

“Test case on borderline transactions– law firms may seek declaratory relief on ambiguous topics, whether disbursements , court filing fees or third-party expenses passed to clients are subject to VAT, or whether retainers billed but unearned at the point of contract attract VAT. Courts’ answers in such cases will shape practice”. Speaking further, Akingbola said; “the reality, however, is that courts and statutes till date have not treated legal services as exempt, so the litigation path is uncertain and potentially expensive”

Lawyers speak

An Abuja-based lawyer, Emmanuel Umahi Ekwe, argued that introducing VAT on legal services may further restrict access to justice and place additional burden on both lawyers and clients. He said: “While I fully acknowledge that taxation is a civic duty and a vital means of sustaining government operations, I believe the peculiar nature of legal practice deserves special consideration.

“The practice of law is not purely a commercial enterprise — it is an essential service tied to the constitutional duty of ensuring access to justice, protecting citizens’ rights, and upholding the rule of law. “Introducing VAT on legal services, in a system where many citizens already find legal representation financially challenging, risks further restricting access to justice and could place an additional burden on both lawyers and clients.

“My view is that government should engage meaningfully with the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and other relevant stakeholders before implementing this policy. Such dialogue would help strike a fair balance between the need to expand the tax net and the equally important need to preserve unhindered access to justice for ordinary Nigerian.

“Tax reform should be inclusive, fair, and considerate of the broader implications on justice delivery and professional ethics”. Speaking in the same vein, a senior lawyer, Onesimus Ruya, warned that the imposition of VAT on legal services would further impoverish Nigerians seeking access to justice. “Law practice is not just a business; it is a profession that serves the cause of justice.

The planned policy is legally questionable and economically insensitive

To impose VAT on legal fees is to indirectly tax justice itself. The government should reconsider this policy in the interest of fairness. “The planned policy is legally questionable and economically insensitive. The Constitution does not envisage that professional services rendered in pursuit of justice should attract consumption taxes.

“How do you ask a poor litigant fighting against a powerful corporation or government agency to pay VAT on legal representation? It is absurd. Justice is a social good, not a taxable commodity. “Lawyers are not traders or merchants within the meaning of the VAT Act. The legal profession provides constitutional services. The attempt to treat lawyers as ordinary service providers is a misreading of the law.

The NBA should challenge the policy in court”, Ruya said. In his comments, a senior lawyer, Bright Enado, queried the rationale behind the policy, saying legal services are neither goods nor commercial transactions within the scope of the VAT Act. Enado said: “The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) lacks the legal basis to demand VAT on legal services that are not “goods or commercial transactions” within the scope of the VAT Act.

“This policy not only contradicts judicial precedents, but also violates the autonomy of legal practice as guaranteed under the Legal Practitioners Act. The Supreme Court had in earlier decisions held that professional fees are not subject to VAT. “In the case of Registered Trustees of Hotel Owners and Managers Association of Lagos v. Attorney General of the Federation, the court restricted the powers of the Federal Government to impose VAT in certain contexts.

“The new VAT policy could worsen access to justice for the poor and vulnerable. Most clients already struggle to pay filing fees, transportation, and other litigation costs. “Adding VAT to legal fees will simply price justice out of the reach of many Nigerians. Government should rather focus on broadening the tax base through technology and not through measures that discourage professional services”.

A rights activist, Kabir Akingbolu, alleged that the policy might be a ploy to send lawyers out of circulation. “It is a policy of government, but let’s see how it goes. The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) will have to take a critical look at it, whether it’s not a ploy to send lawyers out of circulation. The cost of living in itself is very high and legal service should not be too expensive. It shouldn’t be out-of- reach for the poor.

“The implication of this policy is that lawyers will have to add the 7.5 per cent VAT to their charges. This will be ridiculous and it will take legal service out of the reach of common man. So, I think government should know what they are saying. Don’t also forget that during the COVID-19 lockdown, the court has ruled that legal service is an essential service, and an essential service under the law occupies a special status.

“So, I don’t think it is a good policy because litigants will pay more for legal service. You can imagine what will happen by the time government starts implementing the policy. Even, as at now, many people were complaining that legal fees are not affordable. In fact, the Legal Aid Council (LAC) had to come to some people’s rescue”, Akingbolu said.

In his submissions, a Lagosbased lawyer, Ige Asemudara, also expressed reservations about the policy, saying legal services must be exempted from VAT payment. Asemudara said: “I think the way to look at it is to first understand that Value Added Tax (VAT) is a consumption tax.

So, a legal practitioner is not consuming. He is rather rendering specialised services. Ordinarily, the consumer in the supply chain of goods and services are those to pay VAT. So, we should not make lawyers (renderer of legal services) to pay not being consumers. “At the moment, there are some goods and services exempted from VAT payment like medicals, pharmaceuticals and educational services.

In this light, there must be exemptions extended to certain legal services because they are in the nature of educational and social services. For instance, legal opinions and advisories, notorial services, litigation in court and other specialised services in that class. However, property transactions for clients and commercial transactions for corporations should be vatable. “Importantly, it is not the legal practitioner who should pay, it is the recipient of the services, the clients who should pay.

The lawyer’s obligation should be to collect the VAT at the point of collecting his professional fees or clearly state it to the client in his letter of engagement or contract with the client that the client has an obligation to remit the VAT to the government in the statutory percentage. “Apart from the interventionist nature of litigation as a legal service, most, if not all of the commercial and corporate transactions resulting in litigation in court has previously been taxed.

So, requiring VAT on the same transaction because a lawyer renders litigation services on it will amount to double taxation. We should not overburden consumers with tax and thereby kill the economy. “Any policy that requires legal practitioners to pay VAT without factoring the nuances I mentioned is without conscience and should be resisted. The lawyer is a supplier of specialised social and intellectual services and the society should know this and protect the profession”.